Welcome to modern American politics.  It's a vast pool of experience, networking, benefits, etc.  It's very difficult to go around telling people like Biden, Feinstein, etc to step down.  Just doesn't work like that.

Biden won in 2020, and if he wants to run again, he runs again.  No one in the party establishment will challenge him.

There's a reason why on both sides of the aisle there's a desperate need for some candidates to portray themselves as "outsiders," but there's generally little impetus to challenge the status quo from the population.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:06:18 pm
Such as?

is there genuinely no one out there but him? I get that US politics is absolutely bonkers, and I gladly admit I dont follow it closely enough beyond the fact I will tick every democrat box on a ballot when I vote, but I struggle with how there doesnt seem to be options. Is it all about money, i.e. you need a shit ton of it to run so barely any fucker will try?
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:24:13 pm
is there genuinely no one out there but him? I get that US politics is absolutely bonkers, and I gladly admit I dont follow it closely enough beyond the fact I will tick every democrat box on a ballot when I vote, but I struggle with how there doesnt seem to be options. Is it all about money, i.e. you need a shit ton of it to run so barely any fucker will try?

I'm sure there are viable candidates but whether or not they beat the c*nt running against them is another story. Biden has proven he can do it, so there's that.
Biden.  80.

Senator from Delaware for 36 years, Veep under an outstanding President for 8. then came back to not only beat the Oaf, but kept the Senate and almost the House.

Legislated successfully with the greats for his entire career.  No one knows the Halls of Power and the art of making deals in a conflicted U.S. like him.

Stutters?

So fucking what? Shows he listens more than others. And he rules by consensus.

80.  It's called wisdom and it comes with experience.

I would have liked to see someone other than Biden for 2024 but I'm not unhappy about it. His Presidency has gone as well as it possibly could have given the circumstances and I think he'll beat Trump once again.

Trump might be a convicted felon by then. Can he still be the Republican nominee? I don't think he'll get as much support as he did in 2020 let alone 2016. DeSantis would stand a better chance against Biden but Trump will make mincemeat of him if they ever went head to head in the primaries.
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:12:44 pm
biden has a way bigger past than newsom. The fact you brought up someone he married as a case against him instead of his policies and political aptitude, and basically general all around health says it all. Biden cant even speak ffs. Its time to bring in fresh blood.
What do you want from a President right now, someone slick who talks and looks the part or someone who is steering the country back to it's senses.
Forget the way Biden stumbles around struggling to find the right words, forget the odd gaff, who gives a shit, what matters is he standing up to the fanatical Republicans taking the country into La La land.
I honestly couldn't give a shit if Biden messed up the economy in some way, that can always be repaired, as Red Beret says, it will be nice when we can get back to judging Presidents on their handling of the economy and everyday problems.
I actually think Bidens been underestimated, he's far more clever than people give him credit for, he wins support for his policys arguing decency rather than ideology, something Trump tossed in the bin as soon as he came to power.

Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:49:03 pm
Biden.  80.

Senator from Delaware for 36 years, Veep under an outstanding President for 8. then came back to not only beat the Oaf, but kept the Senate and almost the House.

Legislated successfully with the greats for his entire career.  No one knows the Halls of Power and the art of making deals in a conflicted U.S. like him.

Stutters?

So fucking what? Shows he listens more than others. And he rules by consensus.

80.  It's called wisdom and it comes with experience.



Sounds like it's time for him to put his feet up after a lifetime of service and enjoy a well earned retirement.

Honestly, this is absolutely insane to me. In what other profession would you could consider hiring somebody who will be 82 on the day they start? Yet it's a good idea to hire him for one of the jobs with the most pressure, stress and responsibility in the world?

It's a truly grim state of affairs if the Democrats really have nobody better.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:06:39 pm
Sounds like it's time for him to put his feet up after a lifetime of service and enjoy a well earned retirement.

Honestly, this is absolutely insane to me. In what other profession would you could consider hiring somebody who will be 82 on the day they start? Yet it's a good idea to hire him for one of the jobs with the most pressure, stress and responsibility in the world?

It's a truly grim state of affairs if the Democrats really have nobody better.

Was thinking the same myself, but I'm not sure if there is an obvious alternative?  He's seems to have had an OK term so far, but his approval rating during his time has dropped. 

Surely trump can't get in again  ???
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:06:18 pm
Such as?
Bernie is/was that guy. He won't be running again though.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:10:14 pm
Newsom is clearly one for the future, but he wont move against Biden.
Harris is a bust.
Buttegieg has impressed taking it to Fox. He maybe being groomed for the future too?
Sanders and Warren are probably too old too.
Cuomo I think was on track, but we know how that went.

Who does that leave?


None will move against Biden (apart from conspiracy crank Kennedy), so it's moot.

But you could also throw in Gretchen Whitmer as a potentially strong candidate.

Buttegieg, Newsom & Whitmer are all very capable politicians with strong personas/charisma.

It's a pity Harris has been such a low-profile disappointment, and not lived up to her promise (she looked amazing on some Committees, questioning people with forensic knowledge and quick wits)
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:22:48 pm
Bernie is/was that guy. He won't be running again though.

Bernie is older than Biden is, and will (unfortunately) put off a *lot* of middle Americans and first-/second- generation Latin Americans from voting.  Not that they would vote for Trump, just that they would not vote.  "Socialist" and "Communist" are words that still have immense power to put off both groups - and there are no "better" people that will shout that out then Trump and Fox News.

Biden has done a *remarkable* job, with no real majority in the Senate (in fact, 1 of the 2 people who he had to persuade to vote with the rest of the Dems has since come out as an "Independent" - but is basically a traditional Conservative in all but name), a slim majority in the House, in a difficult economic time.  BTC broke down succintly in his most recent YT video what *has* been passed - and a large amount of it someone less experienced just would not have been possible. 
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:12:40 pm
Bernie is older than Biden is, and will (unfortunately) put off a *lot* of middle Americans and first-/second- generation Latin Americans from voting.  Not that they would vote for Trump, just that they would not vote.  "Socialist" and "Communist" are words that still have immense power to put off both groups - and there are no "better" people that will shout that out then Trump and Fox News.

Biden has done a *remarkable* job, with no real majority in the Senate (in fact, 1 of the 2 people who he had to persuade to vote with the rest of the Dems has since come out as an "Independent" - but is basically a traditional Conservative in all but name), a slim majority in the House, in a difficult economic time.  BTC broke down succintly in his most recent YT video what *has* been passed - and a large amount of it someone less experienced just would not have been possible.
I totally get that. I wouldn't expect him to win even if he did run, but from the perspective of electing someone who is competent and in touch with people, he would be a better candidate than anyone we have seen in the last few elections.
As long as Trump roams free I don't think it's feasible for Biden to step aside. Trump would relish the chance to run against Harris, because he's a bully who has nothing but contempt for women.

Even if she doesn't run, the Democrats would be unwise to split the field and create political uncertainty with a set of primaries. Trump will contest every presidential election till he's thrown in jail.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:18:49 pm
I totally get that. I wouldn't expect him to win even if he did run, but from the perspective of electing someone who is competent and in touch with people, he would be a better candidate than anyone we have seen in the last few elections.

America could solve so many of its problems by electing Bernie and letting him do what he wants.
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:28:05 pm
America could solve so many of its problems by electing Bernie and letting him do what he wants.
And that's why it will never happen.

It was funny/disturbing talking with older generations during the last election cycle about how they want to see change, something different, etc, yet they would never vote for Bernie.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:18:49 pm
I totally get that. I wouldn't expect him to win even if he did run, but from the perspective of electing someone who is competent and in touch with people, he would be a better candidate than anyone we have seen in the last few elections.

I'd say the last primary election we had a couple of very competent and in touch people along with Bernie.  Elizabeth Warren I'd argue was a phenomenal candidate for that, Andrew Yang had a couple of good ideas (mainly UBI).  Even Buttigieg, who I am not the biggest fan of, has shown himself to be more than competent.  Biden, I'd also argue, many are under rating - but was chosen as the primary voters thought he would do the best job against Trump (and he did, objectively, win the popular election by a landslide, and the EC by a margin despite many Red State legislators gerrymandering).
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:06:39 pm
Sounds like it's time for him to put his feet up after a lifetime of service and enjoy a well earned retirement.

Honestly, this is absolutely insane to me. In what other profession would you could consider hiring somebody who will be 82 on the day they start? Yet it's a good idea to hire him for one of the jobs with the most pressure, stress and responsibility in the world?

It's a truly grim state of affairs if the Democrats really have nobody better.

Yeah, I don't understand the age justification in jambutty's post. I do think it's a serious and legitimate concern and something that's clearly prevalent in American politics and not going away anytime soon (Trump is 76). Like you said, in no other profession would you really consider hiring an 82 year old for a job, let alone one that's arguably the most powerful in the world.

The Democrats probably do have someone 'better' and in fact they probably have multiple candidates who could be considered 'better', but absolutely no one serious is going up against a sitting President, it's just pie-in-the-sky thinking that it would happen.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:36:52 pm
And that's why it will never happen.

It was funny/disturbing talking with older generations during the last election cycle about how they want to see change, something different, etc, yet they would never vote for Bernie.
I first took a deeper interest in US politics when Obama came along trying to pass some brilliant policys, the opinions of many Americans left me feeling sick.
"No god Commie is going to steal money from my pay packet to pay for someone elses health care, if they want health care then they should pay for it themselves"
However well intended politicians like Bernie Sanders do more harm than good on a National scale. there is no serious threat of communism in the US but it's hard to get that truth across to people in the US when they hear the few politicians like Sanders spouting Socialism. it's the worst tactic they can use to bring great change for the better, he also piggy backs on the Democrat party to win elections.
Standing in a election as a Democrat then going Independent as soon as he's won. last time I checked he'd been warned to stop doing this, stand and remain a Democrat or stand as a Independent.
I think Biden needs to dump Harris as v.p,i assume she doesn't get another go just cos he is running again?
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:09:41 pm
I think Biden needs to dump Harris as v.p,i assume she doesn't get another go just cos he is running again?
She's in his advert.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:01:11 pm
I first took a deeper interest in US politics when Obama came along trying to pass some brilliant policys, the opinions of many Americans left me feeling sick.
"No god Commie is going to steal money from my pay packet to pay for someone elses health care, if they want health care then they should pay for it themselves"
However well intended politicians like Bernie Sanders do more harm than good on a National scale. there is no serious threat of communism in the US but it's hard to get that truth across to people in the US when they hear the few politicians like Sanders spouting Socialism. it's the worst tactic they can use to bring great change for the better, he also piggy backs on the Democrat party to win elections.
Standing in a election as a Democrat then going Independent as soon as he's won. last time I checked he'd been warned to stop doing this, stand and remain a Democrat or stand as a Independent.

I'm more arsed about Sinema and Manchin when it comes to fake Democrats.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:24:10 pm
I'm more arsed about Sinema and Manchin when it comes to fake Democrats.
She's Independent and he may not run.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:24:56 pm
She's Independent and he may not run.

She said all the right things to get elected and then switched tracks as soon as she got elected. Manchin is already in something of a red state. At least Bernie never pretended to be anything other than what he is, and Biden at least respects him for that.

The Democrats will be well rid of those two, but at least Sanders does a job.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:24:10 pm
I'm more arsed about Sinema and Manchin when it comes to fake Democrats.
That's the other extreme.
Wonder if they will be seriously challenged in the Primary's.
We had a similar problem with a couple of dozen Labour MPs who supported Austerity. couldn't justify over spending to their constituents. be interesting to see how voters react if someone else stood in their seats who will support Bidens policys.
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:16:22 pm
newsom.

People are acting like Biden is the only hope. He only won because even old school republicans hate trump.  Polling suggests most Democrats dont want Biden to run again, how is that going to do for turnout?

They will grumble and vote anyway, because the alternative will be Trump and anti abortion driven Republicans
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:52:50 pm
That's the other extreme.
Wonder if they will be seriously challenged in the Primary's.
We had a similar problem with a couple of dozen Labour MPs who supported Austerity. couldn't justify over spending to their constituents. be interesting to see how voters react if someone else stood in their seats who will support Bidens policys.

No point challenging Manchin if he hangs around. If he doesnt run a republican will win that state. Manchin has at least voted with Biden on most things, its only when his paymasters object that he uses his veto.

Sinema is already an independent caucusing with the democrats, but she wont be able to stand as one next time. Shes done.

Bernie caucuses, votes and has a cabinet role with the democrats.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:46:19 pm
No point challenging Manchin if he hangs around. If he doesnt run a republican will win that state. Manchin has at least voted with Biden on most things, its only when his paymasters object that he uses his veto.

Sinema is already an independent caucusing with the democrats, but she wont be able to stand as one next time. Shes done.

Bernie caucuses, votes and has a cabinet role with the democrats.
That's what I was thinking. am not defending Manchin as he is only thinking of his own career but he is at least keeping a seat that could easily go to the Republicans if he did support more spending.
