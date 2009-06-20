Bernie is/was that guy. He won't be running again though.



Bernie is older than Biden is, and will (unfortunately) put off a *lot* of middle Americans and first-/second- generation Latin Americans from voting. Not that they would vote for Trump, just that they would not vote. "Socialist" and "Communist" are words that still have immense power to put off both groups - and there are no "better" people that will shout that out then Trump and Fox News.Biden has done a *remarkable* job, with no real majority in the Senate (in fact, 1 of the 2 people who he had to persuade to vote with the rest of the Dems has since come out as an "Independent" - but is basically a traditional Conservative in all but name), a slim majority in the House, in a difficult economic time. BTC broke down succintly in his most recent YT video what *has* been passed - and a large amount of it someone less experienced just would not have been possible.