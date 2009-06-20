biden has a way bigger past than newsom. The fact you brought up someone he married as a case against him instead of his policies and political aptitude, and basically general all around health says it all. Biden cant even speak ffs. Its time to bring in fresh blood.
What do you want from a President right now, someone slick who talks and looks the part or someone who is steering the country back to it's senses.
Forget the way Biden stumbles around struggling to find the right words, forget the odd gaff, who gives a shit, what matters is he standing up to the fanatical Republicans taking the country into La La land.
I honestly couldn't give a shit if Biden messed up the economy in some way, that can always be repaired, as Red Beret says, it will be nice when we can get back to judging Presidents on their handling of the economy and everyday problems.
I actually think Bidens been underestimated, he's far more clever than people give him credit for, he wins support for his policys arguing decency rather than ideology, something Trump tossed in the bin as soon as he came to power.