Welcome to modern American politics.  It's a vast pool of experience, networking, benefits, etc.  It's very difficult to go around telling people like Biden, Feinstein, etc to step down.  Just doesn't work like that.

Biden won in 2020, and if he wants to run again, he runs again.  No one in the party establishment will challenge him.

There's a reason why on both sides of the aisle there's a desperate need for some candidates to portray themselves as "outsiders," but there's generally little impetus to challenge the status quo from the population.
Such as?

is there genuinely no one out there but him? I get that US politics is absolutely bonkers, and I gladly admit I dont follow it closely enough beyond the fact I will tick every democrat box on a ballot when I vote, but I struggle with how there doesnt seem to be options. Is it all about money, i.e. you need a shit ton of it to run so barely any fucker will try?
is there genuinely no one out there but him? I get that US politics is absolutely bonkers, and I gladly admit I dont follow it closely enough beyond the fact I will tick every democrat box on a ballot when I vote, but I struggle with how there doesnt seem to be options. Is it all about money, i.e. you need a shit ton of it to run so barely any fucker will try?

I'm sure there are viable candidates but whether or not they beat the c*nt running against them is another story. Biden has proven he can do it, so there's that.
Biden.  80.

Senator from Delaware for 36 years, Veep under an outstanding President for 8. then came back to not only beat the Oaf, but kept the Senate and almost the House.

Legislated successfully with the greats for his entire career.  No one knows the Halls of Power and the art of making deals in a conflicted U.S. like him.

Stutters?

So fucking what? Shows he listens more than others. And he rules by consensus.

80.  It's called wisdom and it comes with experience.

I would have liked to see someone other than Biden for 2024 but I'm not unhappy about it. His Presidency has gone as well as it possibly could have given the circumstances and I think he'll beat Trump once again.

Trump might be a convicted felon by then. Can he still be the Republican nominee? I don't think he'll get as much support as he did in 2020 let alone 2016. DeSantis would stand a better chance against Biden but Trump will make mincemeat of him if they ever went head to head in the primaries.
