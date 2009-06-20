I would have liked to see someone other than Biden for 2024 but I'm not unhappy about it. His Presidency has gone as well as it possibly could have given the circumstances and I think he'll beat Trump once again.



Trump might be a convicted felon by then. Can he still be the Republican nominee? I don't think he'll get as much support as he did in 2020 let alone 2016. DeSantis would stand a better chance against Biden but Trump will make mincemeat of him if they ever went head to head in the primaries.