Welcome to modern American politics. It's a vast pool of experience, networking, benefits, etc. It's very difficult to go around telling people like Biden, Feinstein, etc to step down. Just doesn't work like that.
Biden won in 2020, and if he wants to run again, he runs again. No one in the party establishment will challenge him.
There's a reason why on both sides of the aisle there's a desperate need for some candidates to portray themselves as "outsiders," but there's generally little impetus to challenge the status quo from the population.