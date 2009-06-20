All these people using the selfie with Adams to have a pop at Biden, where were they?



I'll volunteer myself here as one of the people thinking Biden live-action role playing around the week of the GFA anniversary was embarrassing and juvenile.None of those people share my politics/are political allies that I'm aware of. And there's a difference between official meet and greets, and seeking each other out for a joyous selfie (and stirring up divisive bollocks like the black and tan comment, merely to entertain himself gratuitously - as lots of the plastic irish in the states embarrass themselves with).Biden is a twat for celebrating that silly gangster - but we know a lot of americans are into this silliness despite being so far removed from being irish (especially compared to most brits). the zeal (and ignorance) of the 'convert'. always remember my parents telling me about the collection pots going round the base of the World Trade Centre for the real IRA when they visited in the early 90s. Hilariously (gallows-wise) heard of the same still going on post 9-11 in Irish pubs in NYC.