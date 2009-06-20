How is there not a hungry replacement pushing their case among the Democrats.
He has done a decent job and his hires have returned the US to competence. The Democrat led USA, for all their issues, are the biggest and most important defence against global fascism and right wing horror, not to mention being the world's financial centre. Ukraine would've probably ceased to exist months ago if Trump were president.
They're setting the path for the world, not just the country. I like and rate Biden but you're betting on an 80 year old to last years with faculties and physical health intact. Is the Democrat's analysis - any other candidate reduces the chance of electoral success too much?