Offline Red Beret

  Reply #1840 on: April 17, 2023, 02:16:17 pm
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,765
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1840 on: April 17, 2023, 02:16:17 pm »
I don't blame him. I wouldn't celebrate being English either. Thank gawd I'm Scouse!
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1841 on: April 17, 2023, 02:37:49 pm
All these people using the selfie with Adams to have a pop at Biden, where were they?


















Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,967
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1842 on: April 17, 2023, 03:28:16 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 17, 2023, 02:37:49 pm
All these people using the selfie with Adams to have a pop at Biden, where were they?
I'll volunteer myself here as one of the people thinking Biden live-action role playing around the week of the GFA anniversary was embarrassing and juvenile.

None of those people share my politics/are political allies that I'm aware of. And there's a difference between official meet and greets, and seeking each other out for a joyous selfie (and stirring up divisive bollocks like the black and tan comment, merely to entertain himself gratuitously - as lots of the plastic irish in the states embarrass themselves with).

Biden is a twat for celebrating that silly gangster - but we know a lot of americans are into this silliness despite being so far removed from being irish (especially compared to most brits). the zeal (and ignorance) of the 'convert'. always remember my parents telling me about the collection pots going round the base of the World Trade Centre for the real IRA when they visited in the early 90s. Hilariously (gallows-wise) heard of the same still going on post 9-11 in Irish pubs in NYC.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1843 on: April 17, 2023, 03:38:36 pm
Quote from: classycarra on April 17, 2023, 03:28:16 pm
I'll volunteer myself here as one of the people thinking Biden live-action role playing around the week of the GFA anniversary was embarrassing and juvenile.

None of those people share my politics/are political allies that I'm aware of. And there's a difference between official meet and greets, and seeking each other out for a joyous selfie (and stirring up divisive bollocks like the black and tan comment, merely to entertain himself gratuitously - as lots of the plastic irish in the states embarrass themselves with).

Biden is a twat for celebrating that silly gangster - but we know a lot of americans are into this silliness despite being so far removed from being irish (especially compared to most brits). the zeal (and ignorance) of the 'convert'. always remember my parents telling me about the collection pots going round the base of the World Trade Centre for the real IRA when they visited in the early 90s. Hilariously (gallows-wise) heard of the same still going on post 9-11 in Irish pubs in NYC.



'The Chuckle Brothers'


Paisley soft-pedaled their past disputes, which he characterized as nothing more than squabbles and saying they were now on the same side



Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,967
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1844 on: April 17, 2023, 04:21:17 pm
I'm afraid you've lost me, I can't work out what point you're making
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1845 on: April 17, 2023, 04:34:05 pm
I think there's loads of people who get upset when they see people talking to Adams, I can understand it. Seems like the most vociferous Unionist of the troubles had few problems in enjoying himself in the company of former terrorists though, plus many others.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,684
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1846 on: April 17, 2023, 04:36:58 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 17, 2023, 04:34:05 pm
I think there's loads of people who get upset when they see people talking to Adams, I can understand it. Seems like the most vociferous Unionist of the troubles had few problems in enjoying himself in the company of former terrorists though, plus many others.


There were probably as many 'loyalist' terrorists as there were IRA. Paisley and his fellow bowler-hatted bigots were thick as thieves with them.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1847 on: April 17, 2023, 04:40:31 pm
That's true, although I am not sure many people outside Unionist Northern Ireland and self-proclaimed "Loyalists" in England and Scotland have positive views of Paisley. He was an outwardly dislikable guy until the very end. On the other hand, Adams has managed to reinvent his image in a way that rubs a lot of people up the wrong way (including even his former comrades)
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,765
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1848 on: April 17, 2023, 05:45:01 pm
It's nice to have a normal president again, who only has ordinary controversies, isn't it? :)
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1849 on: April 17, 2023, 06:26:59 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on April 17, 2023, 05:45:01 pm
It's nice to have a normal president again, who only has ordinary controversies, isn't it? :)
That's how I look at it as well. refusing to vote for sleepy Joe. he's senile.
Ohh piss off.
Choice is between a president who has the countrys best interests at heart or a corrupt incompetent fascist racist psychopathic traitor who is willing to tear his country in half, willing to set the mob onto anyone who opposes him.
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,286
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1850 on: April 17, 2023, 07:45:36 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on April 17, 2023, 06:26:59 pm
Choice is between a president who has the countrys best interests at heart or a completely corrupt fascist racist psychopathic traitor who is willing to tear his country in half, willing to set the mob onto anyone who opposes him.


^^^^^
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,684
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1851 on: Today at 11:10:44 am
He's announced he will stand for a second term

This could be a disaster for the Democrats. He'd be 86 by the end of a second term - if he makes it that far. He's already struggling at times. Gives the Repugs such an easy attack line.



Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1852 on: Today at 11:16:06 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:10:44 am
He's announced he will stand for a second term

This could be a disaster for the Democrats. He'd be 86 by the end of a second term - if he makes it that far. He's already struggling at times. Gives the Repugs such an easy attack line.


They'd have attack lines regardless of who runs. And there is no real alternative emerging right now.

He was old and doddery enough in 2020, but still managed to beat Trump by 7m votes. So it's probably baked into voters impressions already.

If a new and superficially attractive Republican emerged, he could be in trouble. But I think he's strong favourite to beat Trump or De Santis - assuming of course that he maintains his current physical/mental state.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,709
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1853 on: Today at 11:16:12 am
This feels like a really bad idea.
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,286
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1854 on: Today at 11:28:33 am
USA loves a winner, hates a loser.
Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,769
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1855 on: Today at 11:29:02 am
An 80 year old who can hardly speak and is clearly on the mental decline..ridiculous really how the Democratic Party has no other takers. Should be newsom - hopefully it will be.

Not saying he is a bad person or anything, but the guy cant string a sentence together and for people who say he has a stutter and that is why - look at videos just 6 years ago. This is an ill and old person, and his mental capacity is going to get worse by the year.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:32:44 am by stevensr123 »
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,286
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1856 on: Today at 11:44:14 am
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,286
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1857 on: Today at 11:45:11 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:29:02 am
Should be newsom - hopefully it will be.


Winner: Trump.

Newsom married Guilfoyle and dated a Chinese spy.

GTFOH
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,044
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1858 on: Today at 11:51:02 am
How is there not a hungry replacement pushing their case among the Democrats.

He has done a decent job and his hires have returned the US to competence. The Democrat led USA, for all their issues, are the biggest  and most important defence against global fascism and right wing horror, not to mention being the world's financial centre. Ukraine would've probably  ceased to exist months ago if Trump were president.

They're setting the path for the world,  not  just the country. I like and rate Biden but you're betting on an 80 year old to last years with faculties and physical health intact. Is the Democrat's analysis - any other candidate reduces the chance of electoral success too much?
Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,365
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1859 on: Today at 11:58:23 am
Not much of a choice to be honest. Hes proven he can beat Trump and as weve seen it is not simply a case of anybody but Trump for voters. Trump does bring out the vote for both sides though. He thinks hes loved but doesnt understand that hes loathed by more. Itll probably come down to how the economy is doing and that , unless the president is the kind of moron who starts a protectionist trade war, is a lottery. Trump got very lucky until covid came along, Biden has had to deal with the worldwide inflation.
Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,769
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1860 on: Today at 12:12:44 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:45:11 am
Winner: Trump.

Newsom married Guilfoyle and dated a Chinese spy.

GTFOH
biden has a way bigger past than newsom. The fact you brought up someone he married as a case against him instead of his policies and political aptitude, and basically general all around health says it all. Biden cant even speak ffs. Its time to bring in fresh blood.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,582
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1861 on: Today at 12:17:32 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:12:44 pm
biden has a way bigger past than newsom. The fact you brought up someone he married as a case against him instead of his policies and political aptitude, and basically general all around health says it all. Biden cant even speak ffs. Its time to bring in fresh blood.

Such as? Curious who could actually run and win?
