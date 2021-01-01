« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Red Beret

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1840 on: Today at 02:16:17 pm
I don't blame him. I wouldn't celebrate being English either. Thank gawd I'm Scouse!
Black Bull Nova

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1841 on: Today at 02:37:49 pm
All these people using the selfie with Adams to have a pop at Biden, where were they?


















classycarra

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1842 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:37:49 pm
All these people using the selfie with Adams to have a pop at Biden, where were they?
I'll volunteer myself here as one of the people thinking Biden live-action role playing around the week of the GFA anniversary was embarrassing and juvenile.

None of those people share my politics/are political allies that I'm aware of. And there's a difference between official meet and greets, and seeking each other out for a joyous selfie (and stirring up divisive bollocks like the black and tan comment, merely to entertain himself gratuitously - as lots of the plastic irish in the states embarrass themselves with).

Biden is a twat for celebrating that silly gangster - but we know a lot of americans are into this silliness despite being so far removed from being irish (especially compared to most brits). the zeal (and ignorance) of the 'convert'. always remember my parents telling me about the collection pots going round the base of the World Trade Centre for the real IRA when they visited in the early 90s. Hilariously (gallows-wise) heard of the same still going on post 9-11 in Irish pubs in NYC.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1843 on: Today at 03:38:36 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:28:16 pm
I'll volunteer myself here as one of the people thinking Biden live-action role playing around the week of the GFA anniversary was embarrassing and juvenile.

None of those people share my politics/are political allies that I'm aware of. And there's a difference between official meet and greets, and seeking each other out for a joyous selfie (and stirring up divisive bollocks like the black and tan comment, merely to entertain himself gratuitously - as lots of the plastic irish in the states embarrass themselves with).

Biden is a twat for celebrating that silly gangster - but we know a lot of americans are into this silliness despite being so far removed from being irish (especially compared to most brits). the zeal (and ignorance) of the 'convert'. always remember my parents telling me about the collection pots going round the base of the World Trade Centre for the real IRA when they visited in the early 90s. Hilariously (gallows-wise) heard of the same still going on post 9-11 in Irish pubs in NYC.



'The Chuckle Brothers'


Paisley soft-pedaled their past disputes, which he characterized as nothing more than squabbles and saying they were now on the same side



classycarra

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1844 on: Today at 04:21:17 pm
I'm afraid you've lost me, I can't work out what point you're making
Black Bull Nova

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1845 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm
I think there's loads of people who get upset when they see people talking to Adams, I can understand it. Seems like the most vociferous Unionist of the troubles had few problems in enjoying himself in the company of former terrorists though, plus many others.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1846 on: Today at 04:36:58 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:34:05 pm
I think there's loads of people who get upset when they see people talking to Adams, I can understand it. Seems like the most vociferous Unionist of the troubles had few problems in enjoying himself in the company of former terrorists though, plus many others.


There were probably as many 'loyalist' terrorists as there were IRA. Paisley and his fellow bowler-hatted bigots were thick as thieves with them.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1847 on: Today at 04:40:31 pm
That's true, although I am not sure many people outside Unionist Northern Ireland and self-proclaimed "Loyalists" in England and Scotland have positive views of Paisley. He was an outwardly dislikable guy until the very end. On the other hand, Adams has managed to reinvent his image in a way that rubs a lot of people up the wrong way (including even his former comrades)
Red Beret

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1848 on: Today at 05:45:01 pm
It's nice to have a normal president again, who only has ordinary controversies, isn't it? :)
oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1849 on: Today at 06:26:59 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:45:01 pm
It's nice to have a normal president again, who only has ordinary controversies, isn't it? :)
That's how I look at it as well. refusing to vote for sleepy Joe. he's senile.
Ohh piss off.
Choice is between a president who has the countrys best interests at heart or a corrupt incompetent fascist racist psychopathic traitor who is willing to tear his country in half, willing to set the mob onto anyone who opposes him.
