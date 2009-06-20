« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 13, 2023, 01:51:34 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 13, 2023, 01:27:59 pm

His great-great-great grandfather William Biden was from Sussex. He emigrated to America, then married in Baltimore in 1822.

His descendants married into an Irish immigrant family.

Quite why he considers himself Irish and not British is a mystery

Votes?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 13, 2023, 01:55:04 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 13, 2023, 01:27:59 pm

Quite why he considers himself Irish and not British is a mystery

It's a political win/win in the USA.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 13, 2023, 02:04:55 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 13, 2023, 01:27:59 pm

His great-great-great grandfather William Biden was from Sussex. He emigrated to America, then married in Baltimore in 1822.

His descendants married into an Irish immigrant family.

Quite why he considers himself Irish and not British is a mystery
Brexit !!!!
No one wants to be British 😉
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 13, 2023, 02:28:21 pm
There are some 55 million Americans who claim some sort of Irish heritage. Biden visiting is the clearest indication you'll ever need he's running again in 24.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 13, 2023, 03:43:08 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 13, 2023, 01:27:59 pm

His great-great-great grandfather William Biden was from Sussex. He emigrated to America, then married in Baltimore in 1822.

His descendants married into an Irish immigrant family.

Quite why he considers himself Irish and not British is a mystery

The Irish connection is a generation closer. His maternal great-great grandparents were Irish-born. From what I've read, all his maternal ancestors are Irish and some of his paternal ones.

But, yeah, it comes down to votes. Ever since JFK, it has been profitable to draw on Irish roots. Historically, I think only Jackson, Buchanon and Arthur have a proper Irish heritage - all had parents from Ireland, yet Kennedy is most associated with Ireland, probably down to being a Catholic and having a big Irish head on him.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 13, 2023, 07:26:05 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April 13, 2023, 12:24:45 pm
It certainly does carry baggage. But I think people in Ireland expect Irish-Americans coming over claiming to be Irish to generally be ignorant of anything related to Ireland (let alone Rugby...). Don't you know Biden's great-great-great grandfather, was born in Ireland in 1803??  Besides Irish people in my experience tend to love the US and Americans.

I suppose it also helps that he said "Beat the hell out of the All Black and Tans" rather than anything positive

If that's what he said then yep he's just playing the "up the RA" card,they love that stuff round here.I was guessing he was trying to pull a drinks funny,Black and tan,Irish car bomb,a pint of Guinness poured right.For what' it 's worth i work with a mayo guy he doesn't think much of Biden.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 13, 2023, 07:51:53 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 13, 2023, 02:28:21 pm
There are some 55 million Americans who claim some sort of Irish heritage. Biden visiting is the clearest indication you'll ever need he's running again in 24.

Do people really give a shit about stuff like that? I mean, Im a first generation British Indian (and Id bet Im more Indian then 90% of Irish Americans are Irish) but I aint going to vote Tory just because theyre lead by a first generation British Indian.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 13, 2023, 08:25:35 pm
Why are people saying Biden doesn't have ancestors from Ireland when it seems he did?
What's that about?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 13, 2023, 09:08:31 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on April 13, 2023, 07:51:53 pm
Do people really give a shit about stuff like that? I mean, Im a first generation British Indian (and Id bet Im more Indian then 90% of Irish Americans are Irish) but I aint going to vote Tory just because theyre lead by a first generation British Indian.

Yeap they most certainly do.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 13, 2023, 11:41:35 pm
An off the cuff interview asking about the Russian document leak caused him to use "contemporaneous" in his reply.

The Orange Oaf doesn't even know the fucking word.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 12:09:39 pm
Quote from: jambutty on April 13, 2023, 11:41:35 pm
An off the cuff interview asking about the Russian document leak caused him to use "contemporaneous" in his reply.

The Orange Oaf doesn't even know the fucking word.


If you break he word down, though, it's quite apt for Trump:

Con Temper Anus

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 12:11:22 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 13, 2023, 02:28:21 pm
There are some 55 million Americans who claim some sort of Irish heritage. Biden visiting is the clearest indication you'll ever need he's running again in 24.

I bet there's 2/3 times that many with British heritage. It's fascinating how few would consider that a badge of honour in the way Irish-Americans do.

But I do know the Irish thing with politicians is for electoral reasons  :thumbup
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 12:22:37 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 14, 2023, 12:11:22 pm
I bet there's 2/3 times that many with British heritage. It's fascinating how few would consider that a badge of honour in the way Irish-Americans do.

But I do know the Irish thing with politicians is for electoral reasons  :thumbup

Scots-Americans view it in a similar way to Irish-Americans. They love the whole Clan thing that no one in Scotland gives a fuck about. They all claim to be a direct descendent of William Wallace and/or ownership of some castle.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 12:30:58 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 13, 2023, 02:28:21 pm
There are some 55 million Americans who claim some sort of Irish heritage. Biden visiting is the clearest indication you'll ever need he's running again in 24.

Some reporter yesterday said almost half of all previous US presidents have Irish ancestry
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 12:31:09 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on April 13, 2023, 07:51:53 pm
Do people really give a shit about stuff like that? I mean, Im a first generation British Indian (and Id bet Im more Indian then 90% of Irish Americans are Irish) but I aint going to vote Tory just because theyre lead by a first generation British Indian.

I think 9 of the past 11 POTUS have visited Ireland. It's purely for the white, anglo/celtic, christian/catholic vote.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 01:07:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 14, 2023, 12:11:22 pm
I bet there's 2/3 times that many with British heritage. It's fascinating how few would consider that a badge of honour in the way Irish-Americans do.
Because the basic purpose of that kind of identity politics is to gain status by distinguishing yourself from others.  Theres no point in asserting a British-American identity, or a plain American identity, because nearly everyone can do that.  So you assert something else instead.  Anyway Biden does seem to be fairly heavily Irish-by-descent tbf, its way less tenuous for him than for other presidents.

Ive found pretty much the same here, among certain right-thinkers.  My neighbours did a DNA analysis for their kid for his 16th and the lad was a little bit gutted when it came back 100% British.  I told the story once for amusement when I was out with some liberal types and it was like dropping a grenade into the conversation, the table was falling over itself either to stress its own foreign DNA credentials, or else to even deny that being 100% British is possible.  Theres no exotic points in being British.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 01:27:43 pm
I remember reading at the time that Bush the younger, in 2000, was the first US president to be elected since god knows without also carrying the Irish vote. Before anybody asks, no I don't have a source for that but I remember been surprised at the time. Of course Bush did not win the popular vote in 2000 either.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 01:53:05 pm
Quote from: Iska on April 14, 2023, 01:07:57 pm
Because the basic purpose of that kind of identity politics is to gain status by distinguishing yourself from others.  Theres no point in asserting a British-American identity, or a plain American identity, because nearly everyone can do that.  So you assert something else instead.  Anyway Biden does seem to be fairly heavily Irish-by-descent tbf, its way less tenuous for him than for other presidents.

Ive found pretty much the same here, among certain right-thinkers.  My neighbours did a DNA analysis for their kid for his 16th and the lad was a little bit gutted when it came back 100% British.  I told the story once for amusement when I was out with some liberal types and it was like dropping a grenade into the conversation, the table was falling over itself either to stress its own foreign DNA credentials, or else to even deny that being 100% British is possible.  Theres no exotic points in being British.


I got my dad one a few years ago (Living DNA). His paternal links were mostly British/Scandinavian/Dutch/Germanic. The shock came on his maternal side as the most common link in terms of coverage is with the Tuareg (Fezzan) people of North Africa (followed by Basque, Portugal, Cantabria, Andalusia, Berber) He did have black curly hair.

I, on the other hand, have fair hair (had, as about a third is no longer with us, and the rest half grey) and fair skin.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 01:57:26 pm
Thats the ticket.  Hedve ruled that table like Souness ruling a European midfield.  Hairdo to match by the sounds.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 02:13:34 pm
Quote from: Iska on April 14, 2023, 01:07:57 pm
Because the basic purpose of that kind of identity politics is to gain status by distinguishing yourself from others.  Theres no point in asserting a British-American identity, or a plain American identity, because nearly everyone can do that.  So you assert something else instead.  Anyway Biden does seem to be fairly heavily Irish-by-descent tbf, its way less tenuous for him than for other presidents.

Ive found pretty much the same here, among certain right-thinkers.  My neighbours did a DNA analysis for their kid for his 16th and the lad was a little bit gutted when it came back 100% British.  I told the story once for amusement when I was out with some liberal types and it was like dropping a grenade into the conversation, the table was falling over itself either to stress its own foreign DNA credentials, or else to even deny that being 100% British is possible.  Theres no exotic points in being British.

100% British can still pretty mongrel though?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 02:18:35 pm
Quote from: Iska on April 14, 2023, 01:07:57 pm
Because the basic purpose of that kind of identity politics is to gain status by distinguishing yourself from others.  Theres no point in asserting a British-American identity, or a plain American identity, because nearly everyone can do that.  So you assert something else instead.  Anyway Biden does seem to be fairly heavily Irish-by-descent tbf, its way less tenuous for him than for other presidents.

Ive found pretty much the same here, among certain right-thinkers.  My neighbours did a DNA analysis for their kid for his 16th and the lad was a little bit gutted when it came back 100% British.  I told the story once for amusement when I was out with some liberal types and it was like dropping a grenade into the conversation, the table was falling over itself either to stress its own foreign DNA credentials, or else to even deny that being 100% British is possible.  Theres no exotic points in being British.



According to the Natural History Museum, the original Brits are Homo heidelbergensis (about half a million years)
They are all descended from Homo Antecessor who likely migrated here via Spain according to tracks found aging about 750-900,00 years back.
Then Neanderthals, followed by Homo Sapiens.

I think the Neanderthals still remain today in small enclaves such as Grays, Canvey Island and Hartlepool.
(probably unfair on Neanderthals if I'm honest)
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 02:22:17 pm
I'll ask again .....
Quote from: John C on April 13, 2023, 08:25:35 pm
Why are people saying Biden doesn't have ancestors from Ireland when it seems he did?
What's that about?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 02:28:31 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on April 14, 2023, 02:13:34 pm
100% British can still pretty mongrel though?
Less than most other countries aiui, historically.  I dont know exactly how these things work or how far back they go, but the results sounded pretty interesting (to me, if not to my companions) - it seems to have been very localised, with two clusters centred exactly on the areas the parents are from.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 02:51:49 pm
Quote from: John C on April 14, 2023, 02:22:17 pm
I'll ask again .....

2 seconds research would suggest Biden's great-great-great-grandfather travelled on the coffin ships to the US from Ireland 165 years ago.
I'm guessing those who say he didn't are the same types who questioned Obamas birth certificate?
Maybe there's even evidence Biden isn't Irish in Hunter's laptop?
Its all kept in a pizza parlour basement somewhere...

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 03:03:44 pm
Quote from: Iska on April 14, 2023, 02:28:31 pm
Less than most other countries aiui, historically.  I dont know exactly how these things work or how far back they go, but the results sounded pretty interesting (to me, if not to my companions) - it seems to have been very localised, with two clusters centred exactly on the areas the parents are from.

Thats actually quite depressing 😂😂 but probably not unusual!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 03:45:30 pm
Quote from: John C on April 13, 2023, 08:25:35 pm
Why are people saying Biden doesn't have ancestors from Ireland when it seems he did?
What's that about?


Who's actually said that?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 03:48:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 14, 2023, 03:45:30 pm

Who's actually said that?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 13, 2023, 01:27:59 pm

His great-great-great grandfather William Biden was from Sussex. He emigrated to America, then married in Baltimore in 1822.

His descendants married into an Irish immigrant family.

Quite why he considers himself Irish and not British is a mystery
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 10:56:44 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 13, 2023, 01:27:59 pm

His great-great-great grandfather William Biden was from Sussex. He emigrated to America, then married in Baltimore in 1822.

His descendants married into an Irish immigrant family.

Quite why he considers himself Irish and not British is a mystery

Claiming British ancestry won't gain you any votes in the US.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 14, 2023, 11:54:00 pm
62.5% Irish it seems but with English origin as well
You can be both
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 10:32:59 am »
Quote from: John C on April 14, 2023, 03:48:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 14, 2023, 03:45:30 pm
Who's actually said that?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 13, 2023, 01:27:59 pm
His great-great-great grandfather William Biden was from Sussex. He emigrated to America, then married in Baltimore in 1822.

His descendants married into an Irish immigrant family.

Quite why he considers himself Irish and not British is a mystery
;D
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 01:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 13, 2023, 12:10:45 pm
I take little interest in American politics unless they do something awful like ban abortion or bomb places.
Credit to Biden for his recent visit where he managed to piss off English gammons and the DUP
Well done Joe,
where do bereaved families from Warrington and Manchester fall in this? Think they're entitled to think Biden is a prick for arranging and posing joyfully for a selfie with Gerry Adams, personally.

Are they the English gammons you're pleased he's annoyed? If not them, who?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 03:48:38 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:54:14 pm
where do bereaved families from Warrington and Manchester fall in this? Think they're entitled to think Biden is a prick for arranging and posing joyfully for a selfie with Gerry Adams, personally.

Are they the English gammons you're pleased he's annoyed? If not them, who?

I want aware Biden had a photo with Adams. So the victims of the IRA were not in my mind.
Plenty of people are in pictures with Adams (and McGuinness)

The gammons I were thinking of were more the GB news, flag shaggers.
There will be people on this board who vote Sin Fein, perhaps you should ask them this question; but keep in mind weaponising murdered children isnt a good look.



Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 04:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:48:38 pm
I want aware Biden had a photo with Adams. So the victims of the IRA were not in my mind.
Plenty of people are in pictures with Adams (and McGuinness)

The gammons I were thinking of were more the GB news, flag shaggers.
what was it that was pissing them off? you seemed to suggest there and in a few other posts lately that anything that upsets them is good and enjoyable, which i think is a touch black and white and limiting. everything annoys those kinds of people. isn't it better to just enjoy things that you like instead of things others dislike?

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:48:38 pm
There will be people on this board who vote Sin Fein, perhaps you should ask them this question; but keep in mind weaponising murdered children isnt a good look.
I haven't seen anyone else saying they think its always a good thing if Biden pisses off brits with his divisive antics (during a period of celebration about the GFA and overcoming divisions, the daft sod). but if anyone does think like this then they're welcome to share their thoughts.

i haven't done any weaponising, what a silly suggestion and 'warning'! lets keep the conversation on topic about what we've actually discussed, rather than obsessing over perceptions and how things 'look'
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 04:43:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:17:38 pm
what was it that was pissing them off? you seemed to suggest there and in a few other posts lately that anything that upsets them is good and enjoyable, which i think is a touch black and white and limiting. everything annoys those kinds of people. isn't it better to just enjoy things that you like instead of things others dislike?
I haven't seen anyone else saying they think its always a good thing if Biden pisses off brits with his divisive antics (during a period of celebration about the GFA and overcoming divisions, the daft sod). but if anyone does think like this then they're welcome to share their thoughts.

i haven't done any weaponising, what a silly suggestion and 'warning'! lets keep the conversation on topic about what we've actually discussed, rather than obsessing over perceptions and how things 'look'

I disagree with you on the weaponising.
I enjoy things pissing people off, if I dont like those people. 

I dont have anything to add. :wave

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 04:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:43:27 pm

I enjoy things pissing people off, if I dont like those people. 


And sometimes, even if you do like them...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1835 on: Today at 05:03:10 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:56:59 pm
And sometimes, even if you do like them...

Not really.  Schadenfreude is far better experienced on wrong uns
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1836 on: Today at 07:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:03:10 pm
Not really.  Schadenfreude is far better experienced on wrong uns

Dunno, like, some moderatorial, Yim, most likely, has made a subtle change to my screen name.

Only just noticed. Probably been like that for days.

That's not funny?  Whomever is responsible undoubtedly thinks so... ;D
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1837 on: Today at 07:37:05 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:06:24 pm
Dunno, like, some moderatorial, Yim, most likely, has made a subtle change to my screen name.

Only just noticed. Probably been like that for days.

That's not funny?  Whomever is responsible undoubtedly thinks so... ;D

So do you like blowing your friends and undoing their nuts or not?
