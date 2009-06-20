I bet there's 2/3 times that many with British heritage. It's fascinating how few would consider that a badge of honour in the way Irish-Americans do.



Because the basic purpose of that kind of identity politics is to gain status by distinguishing yourself from others. Theres no point in asserting a British-American identity, or a plain American identity, because nearly everyone can do that. So you assert something else instead. Anyway Biden does seem to be fairly heavily Irish-by-descent tbf, its way less tenuous for him than for other presidents.Ive found pretty much the same here, among certain right-thinkers. My neighbours did a DNA analysis for their kid for his 16th and the lad was a little bit gutted when it came back 100% British. I told the story once for amusement when I was out with some liberal types and it was like dropping a grenade into the conversation, the table was falling over itself either to stress its own foreign DNA credentials, or else to even deny that being 100% British is possible. Theres no exotic points in being British.