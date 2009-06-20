« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 01:51:34 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:27:59 pm

His great-great-great grandfather William Biden was from Sussex. He emigrated to America, then married in Baltimore in 1822.

His descendants married into an Irish immigrant family.

Quite why he considers himself Irish and not British is a mystery

Votes?

jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 01:55:04 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:27:59 pm

Quite why he considers himself Irish and not British is a mystery

It's a political win/win in the USA.
naka

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 02:04:55 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:27:59 pm

His great-great-great grandfather William Biden was from Sussex. He emigrated to America, then married in Baltimore in 1822.

His descendants married into an Irish immigrant family.

Quite why he considers himself Irish and not British is a mystery
Brexit !!!!
No one wants to be British 😉
Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 02:28:21 pm
There are some 55 million Americans who claim some sort of Irish heritage. Biden visiting is the clearest indication you'll ever need he's running again in 24.
thejbs

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 03:43:08 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:27:59 pm

His great-great-great grandfather William Biden was from Sussex. He emigrated to America, then married in Baltimore in 1822.

His descendants married into an Irish immigrant family.

Quite why he considers himself Irish and not British is a mystery

The Irish connection is a generation closer. His maternal great-great grandparents were Irish-born. From what I've read, all his maternal ancestors are Irish and some of his paternal ones.

But, yeah, it comes down to votes. Ever since JFK, it has been profitable to draw on Irish roots. Historically, I think only Jackson, Buchanon and Arthur have a proper Irish heritage - all had parents from Ireland, yet Kennedy is most associated with Ireland, probably down to being a Catholic and having a big Irish head on him.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 07:26:05 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:24:45 pm
It certainly does carry baggage. But I think people in Ireland expect Irish-Americans coming over claiming to be Irish to generally be ignorant of anything related to Ireland (let alone Rugby...). Don't you know Biden's great-great-great grandfather, was born in Ireland in 1803??  Besides Irish people in my experience tend to love the US and Americans.

I suppose it also helps that he said "Beat the hell out of the All Black and Tans" rather than anything positive

If that's what he said then yep he's just playing the "up the RA" card,they love that stuff round here.I was guessing he was trying to pull a drinks funny,Black and tan,Irish car bomb,a pint of Guinness poured right.For what' it 's worth i work with a mayo guy he doesn't think much of Biden.
west_london_red

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 07:51:53 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 02:28:21 pm
There are some 55 million Americans who claim some sort of Irish heritage. Biden visiting is the clearest indication you'll ever need he's running again in 24.

Do people really give a shit about stuff like that? I mean, Im a first generation British Indian (and Id bet Im more Indian then 90% of Irish Americans are Irish) but I aint going to vote Tory just because theyre lead by a first generation British Indian.
John C

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 08:25:35 pm
Why are people saying Biden doesn't have ancestors from Ireland when it seems he did?
What's that about?
Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 09:08:31 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:51:53 pm
Do people really give a shit about stuff like that? I mean, Im a first generation British Indian (and Id bet Im more Indian then 90% of Irish Americans are Irish) but I aint going to vote Tory just because theyre lead by a first generation British Indian.

Yeap they most certainly do.
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 11:41:35 pm
An off the cuff interview asking about the Russian document leak caused him to use "contemporaneous" in his reply.

The Orange Oaf doesn't even know the fucking word.

Nobby Reserve

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1810 on: Today at 12:09:39 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:41:35 pm
An off the cuff interview asking about the Russian document leak caused him to use "contemporaneous" in his reply.

The Orange Oaf doesn't even know the fucking word.


If you break he word down, though, it's quite apt for Trump:

Con Temper Anus

Nobby Reserve

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1811 on: Today at 12:11:22 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 02:28:21 pm
There are some 55 million Americans who claim some sort of Irish heritage. Biden visiting is the clearest indication you'll ever need he's running again in 24.

I bet there's 2/3 times that many with British heritage. It's fascinating how few would consider that a badge of honour in the way Irish-Americans do.

But I do know the Irish thing with politicians is for electoral reasons  :thumbup
Elmo!

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1812 on: Today at 12:22:37 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:11:22 pm
I bet there's 2/3 times that many with British heritage. It's fascinating how few would consider that a badge of honour in the way Irish-Americans do.

But I do know the Irish thing with politicians is for electoral reasons  :thumbup

Scots-Americans view it in a similar way to Irish-Americans. They love the whole Clan thing that no one in Scotland gives a fuck about. They all claim to be a direct descendent of William Wallace and/or ownership of some castle.
TSC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1813 on: Today at 12:30:58 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 02:28:21 pm
There are some 55 million Americans who claim some sort of Irish heritage. Biden visiting is the clearest indication you'll ever need he's running again in 24.

Some reporter yesterday said almost half of all previous US presidents have Irish ancestry
BarryCrocker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1814 on: Today at 12:31:09 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:51:53 pm
Do people really give a shit about stuff like that? I mean, Im a first generation British Indian (and Id bet Im more Indian then 90% of Irish Americans are Irish) but I aint going to vote Tory just because theyre lead by a first generation British Indian.

I think 9 of the past 11 POTUS have visited Ireland. It's purely for the white, anglo/celtic, christian/catholic vote.
Iska

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1815 on: Today at 01:07:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:11:22 pm
I bet there's 2/3 times that many with British heritage. It's fascinating how few would consider that a badge of honour in the way Irish-Americans do.
Because the basic purpose of that kind of identity politics is to gain status by distinguishing yourself from others.  Theres no point in asserting a British-American identity, or a plain American identity, because nearly everyone can do that.  So you assert something else instead.  Anyway Biden does seem to be fairly heavily Irish-by-descent tbf, its way less tenuous for him than for other presidents.

Ive found pretty much the same here, among certain right-thinkers.  My neighbours did a DNA analysis for their kid for his 16th and the lad was a little bit gutted when it came back 100% British.  I told the story once for amusement when I was out with some liberal types and it was like dropping a grenade into the conversation, the table was falling over itself either to stress its own foreign DNA credentials, or else to even deny that being 100% British is possible.  Theres no exotic points in being British.

goalrushatgoodison

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1816 on: Today at 01:27:43 pm
I remember reading at the time that Bush the younger, in 2000, was the first US president to be elected since god knows without also carrying the Irish vote. Before anybody asks, no I don't have a source for that but I remember been surprised at the time. Of course Bush did not win the popular vote in 2000 either.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1817 on: Today at 01:53:05 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:07:57 pm
Because the basic purpose of that kind of identity politics is to gain status by distinguishing yourself from others.  Theres no point in asserting a British-American identity, or a plain American identity, because nearly everyone can do that.  So you assert something else instead.  Anyway Biden does seem to be fairly heavily Irish-by-descent tbf, its way less tenuous for him than for other presidents.

Ive found pretty much the same here, among certain right-thinkers.  My neighbours did a DNA analysis for their kid for his 16th and the lad was a little bit gutted when it came back 100% British.  I told the story once for amusement when I was out with some liberal types and it was like dropping a grenade into the conversation, the table was falling over itself either to stress its own foreign DNA credentials, or else to even deny that being 100% British is possible.  Theres no exotic points in being British.


I got my dad one a few years ago (Living DNA). His paternal links were mostly British/Scandinavian/Dutch/Germanic. The shock came on his maternal side as the most common link in terms of coverage is with the Tuareg (Fezzan) people of North Africa (followed by Basque, Portugal, Cantabria, Andalusia, Berber) He did have black curly hair.

I, on the other hand, have fair hair (had, as about a third is no longer with us, and the rest half grey) and fair skin.
Iska

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1818 on: Today at 01:57:26 pm
Thats the ticket.  Hedve ruled that table like Souness ruling a European midfield.  Hairdo to match by the sounds.
KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1819 on: Today at 02:13:34 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:07:57 pm
Because the basic purpose of that kind of identity politics is to gain status by distinguishing yourself from others.  Theres no point in asserting a British-American identity, or a plain American identity, because nearly everyone can do that.  So you assert something else instead.  Anyway Biden does seem to be fairly heavily Irish-by-descent tbf, its way less tenuous for him than for other presidents.

Ive found pretty much the same here, among certain right-thinkers.  My neighbours did a DNA analysis for their kid for his 16th and the lad was a little bit gutted when it came back 100% British.  I told the story once for amusement when I was out with some liberal types and it was like dropping a grenade into the conversation, the table was falling over itself either to stress its own foreign DNA credentials, or else to even deny that being 100% British is possible.  Theres no exotic points in being British.

100% British can still pretty mongrel though?
lobsterboy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1820 on: Today at 02:18:35 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:07:57 pm
Because the basic purpose of that kind of identity politics is to gain status by distinguishing yourself from others.  Theres no point in asserting a British-American identity, or a plain American identity, because nearly everyone can do that.  So you assert something else instead.  Anyway Biden does seem to be fairly heavily Irish-by-descent tbf, its way less tenuous for him than for other presidents.

Ive found pretty much the same here, among certain right-thinkers.  My neighbours did a DNA analysis for their kid for his 16th and the lad was a little bit gutted when it came back 100% British.  I told the story once for amusement when I was out with some liberal types and it was like dropping a grenade into the conversation, the table was falling over itself either to stress its own foreign DNA credentials, or else to even deny that being 100% British is possible.  Theres no exotic points in being British.



According to the Natural History Museum, the original Brits are Homo heidelbergensis (about half a million years)
They are all descended from Homo Antecessor who likely migrated here via Spain according to tracks found aging about 750-900,00 years back.
Then Neanderthals, followed by Homo Sapiens.

I think the Neanderthals still remain today in small enclaves such as Grays, Canvey Island and Hartlepool.
(probably unfair on Neanderthals if I'm honest)
John C

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1821 on: Today at 02:22:17 pm
I'll ask again .....
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:25:35 pm
Why are people saying Biden doesn't have ancestors from Ireland when it seems he did?
What's that about?
