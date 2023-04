Without talking to them? He gave a speech that didn’t amount to much.



He apparently met Donaldson. Anyway, him speaking to the DUP is irrelevant. They’re effectively on strike but with most of their salary still paid. Meanwhile their ousted ex leader Foster shouts from the sidelines on GB news.Just get to work and sort the country out. Brexit enablers on constant strike is the issue, not what a US President said or did. He didn’t vote them into government, the NI public did.Didn’t Biden also mention something about 6b investment in NI if the NI exec was operational again, ie if the DUP got back to work?