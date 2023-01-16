« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 16, 2023, 02:36:29 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 16, 2023, 02:14:58 pm
That's a new on me! :(

I only really see it used on the explicit, openly far-right stuff where they all know what it means. I doubt you'd see it used by conspiracy-dabblers typing MSM into RAWK.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 16, 2023, 03:35:55 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 16, 2023, 02:18:29 pm
"The University of Life"
Paul calf's reaction to that was the correct one. ;D
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 16, 2023, 03:37:10 pm
Quote from: Riquende on January 16, 2023, 02:36:29 pm
I only really see it used on the explicit, openly far-right stuff where they all know what it means. I doubt you'd see it used by conspiracy-dabblers typing MSM into RAWK.
Yep. I would so, at least. That's why I did not add it to the list.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 16, 2023, 05:36:47 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 16, 2023, 01:13:05 pm
The difference being, though, people (initially) self-described as being 'woke'. I am not sure if anyone called themselves as 'politically correct'.

At the start, they did, as far as I can recall and then much like woke, it became a negative thing.

Any time I see someone railing against anything "woke", I take it as a handy shorthand for "I want to be an asshole and not be criticised for it."
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 16, 2023, 06:12:03 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on January 16, 2023, 05:36:47 pm
At the start, they did, as far as I can recall and then much like woke, it became a negative thing.

Any time I see someone railing against anything "woke", I take it as a handy shorthand for "I want to be an asshole and not be criticised for it."

Woke only works when it's Libtards, or Snowflakes. But when the right are 'wronged' then everything and everyone must be cancelled
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 16, 2023, 06:16:32 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on January 16, 2023, 05:36:47 pm
At the start, they did, as far as I can recall and then much like woke, it became a negative thing.

Any time I see someone railing against anything "woke", I take it as a handy shorthand for "I want to be an asshole and not be criticised for it."
I suspect you are right about that. It is nearly forty years ago!

Another similar phrase is 'right on'.* (It was also used in the US (1970s), but means something closer to 'great' and 'cool'.)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W3H43sIeck4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W3H43sIeck4</a>
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 17, 2023, 10:44:44 am
Ive heard teenagers using the phrase based a lot recently. I always associated that with QAnon Red-pilled etc. but it seems to be common parlance amongst teens hes so based.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 08:14:07 am
Oh FFS, can't anyone in America get their shit together?
Quote
Justice department finds more classified documents at Joe Bidens home
New search turns up six more items from tenures as vice-president and in the Senate

A new search of president Joe Bidens home in Wilmington, Delaware by the US justice department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night.

Some of the classified documents and surrounding materials dated from Bidens tenure in the senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice-president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017, Bauer said.

The justice department, which conducted a search on Friday that lasted more than 12 hours, also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice-president, according to the lawyer.

The president offered access to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material, Bauer said.

Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said. Biden is in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.

Justice department investigators coordinated the search with Bidens lawyers ahead of time, Bauer said, and the presidents personal and White House lawyers were present at the time.

Other classified government records were discovered this month at Bidens Wilmington residence, and in November at a private office he maintained at a Washington, DC, thinktank after ending his tenure as vice-president in the Obama administration in 2017.

On Saturday, Bauer did not make clear in his statement where in the Wilmington home the documents were found. The previous classified documents were found in the homes garage and in a nearby storage space.

The search shows federal investigators are swiftly moving forward with the probe into classified documents found in Bidens possession. This month, attorney general Merrick Garland named a special counsel to probe the matter.

Special counsel Robert Hur is investigating how the president and his team handled Obama-era classified documents that were recently found in Bidens private possession.

Bidens lawyers found all the documents discovered before Fridays search by the DOJ, according to the White House. The latest search was the first time federal law enforcement authorities have conducted a search for government documents at Bidens private addresses, according to information released publicly.

Republicans have compared the investigation to the ongoing probe into how former president Donald Trump handled classified documents after his presidency. The White House has noted that Bidens team has cooperated with authorities in their probe and had turned over those documents. Trump resisted doing so until an FBI search in August at his Florida resort.

The search escalates the legal and political stakes for the president, who has insisted that the previous discovery of classified material at his home and former office would eventually be deemed inconsequential.

Biden said on Thursday he has no regrets about not publicly disclosing before the midterm elections the discovery of classified documents at his former office and he believed the matter will be resolved.

There is no there, there, Biden told reporters during a trip to California on Thursday.

Since the discovery of Bidens documents, Trump has complained that justice department investigators were treating his successor differently.

When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? Trump said in a social media post earlier this month.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jan/22/justice-department-finds-more-classified-documents-at-joe-bidens-home
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 10:08:52 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:14:07 am
Oh FFS, can't anyone in America get their shit together?
This only serves to reinforce my view from a week or so ago:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 14, 2023, 09:54:46 am
[...]

Having said all that, this is very sloppy. Especially if this report is accurate:Biden was already a problematic proposition to stand for a second term. Too old. Or, at least, the appearance of being too old. And Harris appears to be unelectable. I think he should probably stand aside and there be an open primary for the next Democratic presidential candidate.
I hope Biden has dropped any notion of standing for a second term. And I hope Harris is not simply crowned as the new Democratic candidate. Although there are potential candidates more to my liking, I have nothing against Harris being President, but she would lose. We cannot entertain the prospect of almost certain loss for the Democrats at the next election.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 09:24:17 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:08:52 am
This only serves to reinforce my view from a week or so ago:I hope Biden has dropped any notion of standing for a second term. And I hope Harris is not simply crowned as the new Democratic candidate. Although there are potential candidates more to my liking, I have nothing against Harris being President, but she would lose. We cannot entertain the prospect of almost certain loss for the Democrats at the next election.

Out of interest, why do you say that Harris is unelectable?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 11:00:19 am
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 09:24:17 am
Out of interest, why do you say that Harris is unelectable?
She's too widely disliked. Most of it, baseless of course. There is just too much of the middle-ground against her.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 03:11:31 pm
If Biden is going to step aside, he'll need to make that announcement soon(ish), to enable the prospective nominees to make their case and build up a bit of recognition well before the ridiculously drawn out primary season starts. A direct challenge to him would only hurt the party's electoral chances at a critical juncture.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 04:43:00 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:00:19 am
She's too widely disliked. Most of it, baseless of course. There is just too much of the middle-ground against her.

I wasn't aware of this (genuinely!). If that is the case why did Biden pick her, do you think? I know VP is not really that big a gig, unless the president croaks it, but surely seriously net unfavorables would rule you out from being a VP pick.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 04:50:49 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 04:43:00 pm
I wasn't aware of this (genuinely!). If that is the case why did Biden pick her, do you think? I know VP is not really that big a gig, unless the president croaks it, but surely seriously net unfavorables would rule you out from being a VP pick.

Good optics. I think she's useless personally and would not have a prayer in a general election
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 05:00:19 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 04:43:00 pm
If that is the case why did Biden pick her, do you think?

Didn't he set out his stall quite early and say the VP pick would be a woman of colour? I can't recall who else was on that shortlist, but usually the VP pick is an attempt to shore up support in an areas (both demographic and geographic) that the presidential candidate might be considered weaker in, rather than being an outright strong electoral candidate themselves.

And I doubt there are too many people who favour a presidential nominee who would truly be turned off voting by the potential VP (given the usual sort of pick).
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 06:08:40 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 05:00:19 pm
Didn't he set out his stall quite early and say the VP pick would be a woman of colour? I can't recall who else was on that shortlist, but usually the VP pick is an attempt to shore up support in an areas (both demographic and geographic) that the presidential candidate might be considered weaker in, rather than being an outright strong electoral candidate themselves.

And I doubt there are too many people who favour a presidential nominee who would truly be turned off voting by the potential VP (given the usual sort of pick).

Yeah but I think if you were considering  a candidate for the VP slot, particularly one with a definite national profile, significantly net unfavorables with the middle ground would surely counter any geographical or as was the case here demographic advantage. That's especially the case where there would have been other women of colour who would have equally good upsides without the downside referred to.

I am just curious about why, if its the case, that she is such a bogey woman to the middle ground. As I said, I was genuinely unaware of this.

 
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 07:30:26 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 06:08:40 pm
I am just curious about why, if its the case, that she is such a bogey woman to the middle ground. As I said, I was genuinely unaware of this.
I can't speak to this - I had already left the US before Biden/Harris won election. I am just ware that her approval number are crap. My perception is that the reasons for the low reasons are mostly specious, but Mumm-Ra takes a different view. Perhaps he can explain to both of us.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 08:26:36 pm
I just think she's a useless idiot that has never said anything insightful or of substance. She got a little fame for calling out Biden as a racist because of the '94 crime bill that was widely supported by black democrats at the time, and which she took full advantage of while working as a prosecutor.

I remember a radio interview with her when she was running for the nomination. She talked about how so many families live from paycheck to paycheck, and how an unexpected bill of $400 one month could bring so many Americans into a crisis. I thought "OK, yeah, I like the sound of this where are you heading Kamala?" She said - paraphrasing - so that's why if I'm president I'm going to launch a massive infrastructure program to fix our nation's roads and bridges - because you know what costs $400 - a set of 4 new tires for your car.

It was so mind-blowingly dumb on so many levels (what kind of pothole is going to blow out all 4 tires? How many of these struggling families even own a car? Is auto repair due to bad roads the only unexpected $400 bill someone could incur?) that I've been unable to take her seriously since.

I'd be interested to see if anyone actually has anything good to say about her that doesn't relate to demographics.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 08:34:26 pm
Mumm-Ra and Jiminy are right. If she's the Democratic Party nominee, she'll lose in '24. If she's up against DeSantis, decent chance it's a rout.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 08:40:53 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:30:26 pm
I can't speak to this - I had already left the US before Biden/Harris won election. I am just ware that her approval number are crap. My perception is that the reasons for the low reasons are mostly specious, but Mumm-Ra takes a different view. Perhaps he can explain to both of us.

I'm not saying there isn't an element of this but I doubt most of that is coming from within her own party where she isn't particularly liked. I think a lot of it stems from her history as a DA where her outlook was much more right wing than left, she was hard on drugs, she voted not to legalise weed and a few other unpopular stances including charging parents for their kids skipping school. All in all she is not very liberal in her outlook which doesn't sit well especially on the west coast.

She has also allegedly been difficult to work with since she got to the White House although this maybe because she's been getting assignments that are incredibly difficult to achieve a satisfactory outcome and she maybe feeling like she's been given the shitty end of the stick.

The Republicans have also been scathing of her from the get go, presumably because they assumed she was likely to be their opponent in the next Presidential race so were getting digs in early to turn the tide against her. Ironically its not been necessary.

Ultimately it means she is not the shoe in she thought she would be to be the Dem candidate if Biden doesn't run again and many Dems do not want her to be ever.
