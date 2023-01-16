I can't speak to this - I had already left the US before Biden/Harris won election. I am just ware that her approval number are crap. My perception is that the reasons for the low reasons are mostly specious, but Mumm-Ra takes a different view. Perhaps he can explain to both of us.
I'm not saying there isn't an element of this but I doubt most of that is coming from within her own party where she isn't particularly liked. I think a lot of it stems from her history as a DA where her outlook was much more right wing than left, she was hard on drugs, she voted not to legalise weed and a few other unpopular stances including charging parents for their kids skipping school. All in all she is not very liberal in her outlook which doesn't sit well especially on the west coast.
She has also allegedly been difficult to work with since she got to the White House although this maybe because she's been getting assignments that are incredibly difficult to achieve a satisfactory outcome and she maybe feeling like she's been given the shitty end of the stick.
The Republicans have also been scathing of her from the get go, presumably because they assumed she was likely to be their opponent in the next Presidential race so were getting digs in early to turn the tide against her. Ironically its not been necessary.
Ultimately it means she is not the shoe in she thought she would be to be the Dem candidate if Biden doesn't run again and many Dems do not want her to be ever.