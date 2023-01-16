I just think she's a useless idiot that has never said anything insightful or of substance. She got a little fame for calling out Biden as a racist because of the '94 crime bill that was widely supported by black democrats at the time, and which she took full advantage of while working as a prosecutor.



I remember a radio interview with her when she was running for the nomination. She talked about how so many families live from paycheck to paycheck, and how an unexpected bill of $400 one month could bring so many Americans into a crisis. I thought "OK, yeah, I like the sound of this where are you heading Kamala?" She said - paraphrasing - so that's why if I'm president I'm going to launch a massive infrastructure program to fix our nation's roads and bridges - because you know what costs $400 - a set of 4 new tires for your car.



It was so mind-blowingly dumb on so many levels (what kind of pothole is going to blow out all 4 tires? How many of these struggling families even own a car? Is auto repair due to bad roads the only unexpected $400 bill someone could incur?) that I've been unable to take her seriously since.



I'd be interested to see if anyone actually has anything good to say about her that doesn't relate to demographics.