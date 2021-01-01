Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
39
40
41
42
43
[
44
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States (Read 123104 times)
Riquende
Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,777
Klopptimist
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
«
Reply #1720 on:
Today
at 02:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on
Today
at 02:14:58 pm
That's a new on me!
I only really see it used on the explicit, openly far-right stuff where they all know what it means. I doubt you'd see it used by conspiracy-dabblers typing MSM into RAWK.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's
dreamland
worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
Print
Pages:
1
...
39
40
41
42
43
[
44
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.18]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2