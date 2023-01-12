Im not in the US but by all accounts things are generally going well under the current administration.



That's the impression I get too, but right-wing people I know assure me that the US is absolutely in flaming ruins under the current administration, whereas the previous bloke had them soaring. Gotta love those echo chambers. I don't really know when or how the US will ever have an "informed" election ever again. Maybe they never have had one, but factual consensus has never been lower.After I graduated from the University of Sydney in '99, a bunch of my classmates emigrated to the States in the following few years. Back then, it seemed a pretty smart move in our field (engineering). When a colleague of mine followed the same bath in November 2022, no one in the company could understand why the hell he was doing it. America's lustre is well and truly gone, and as an Australian I now consider it a vastly inferior place to live. Last year we had an election where the centre-right party that had been in power for a decade was finally beaten by the centre-left party. The transition was smooth, no one stormed parliament, outgoing ministers actually helped the transition effort, and the country is purring. We have a strong economy, functioning health care, a social safety net. Why would you trade in these simple, yet increasingly rare, pleasures?