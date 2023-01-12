« previous next »
Im not in the US but by all accounts things are generally going well under the current administration.

That's the impression I get too, but right-wing people I know assure me that the US is absolutely in flaming ruins under the current administration, whereas the previous bloke had them soaring. Gotta love those echo chambers. I don't really know when or how the US will ever have an "informed" election ever again. Maybe they never have had one, but factual consensus has never been lower.

After I graduated from the University of Sydney in '99, a bunch of my classmates emigrated to the States in the following few years. Back then, it seemed a pretty smart move in our field (engineering). When a colleague of mine followed the same bath in November 2022, no one in the company could understand why the hell he was doing it. America's lustre is well and truly gone, and as an Australian I now consider it a vastly inferior place to live. Last year we had an election where the centre-right party that had been in power for a decade was finally beaten by the centre-left party. The transition was smooth, no one stormed parliament, outgoing ministers actually helped the transition effort, and the country is purring. We have a strong economy, functioning health care, a social safety net. Why would you trade in these simple, yet increasingly rare, pleasures?
November elections are held on the 8th: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_United_States_elections

They found the documents on the 2nd and notified the national archives on the 3rd

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/01/12/biden-classified-documents-wilmington/

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-center-classified-documents/

 The material was identified by personal attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered when Mr. Biden's personal attorneys "were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.," Sauber said in a statement to CBS News. The documents were contained in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified papers, the sources said. The sources revealed neither what the documents contain nor their level of classification. A source familiar with the matter told CBS News the documents did not contain nuclear secrets.

Sauber also said that on the same day the material was discovered, Nov. 2, the White House counsel's office notified the National Archives, which took possession of the materials the following morning.

But you didn't quote the rest of the WaP article which states the Biden team immediately informed the NA and the timeline of actions from 4th November. So who did a cover up?



