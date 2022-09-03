I think there's two things: If Biden had been able to do more, he could set the country on a better course. But, the Democrats wouldn't necessarily be better off electorally.The #1 issue is the economy, and the worries about inflation, recession, soft landings, etc are the main factors. There's little Biden could do to magically fix it. Biden and the government can certainly help mitigate some of the issues, but they were handed a difficult situation. As much as the narrative was that Biden needed to do more (especially with Sinema and Manchin) last year, it's completely changed with the economy. Now, again, this isn't Biden or the Democrats' fault (it's American short-term thinking), but the narrative is now set. Had Biden passed larger bills, the reaction would be even worse as pundits attribute inflation factors to spending bills.It's all pretty stupid really, but it's the American mindset. Lives have been mostly great for decades (certainly compared to most countries). The impetus for change, foundation building, and strong action (thinking FDR or Attlee for the UK) is long gone. It's been reduced to: "The stock market went down with this guy. I'm voting for the other guy." There is no long-term planning. City and state leaders are the same. "Let's cut taxes and give businesses massive tax breaks." Local NIMBYs: "Don't build more housing." Cities then become overpriced, with ridiculous wealth gaps, a lack of quality transport, homelessness problems, etc. Then the Democrats win elections but can't solve these issues. So they'll get blamed too.It's all about what you can do for me lately. It's basically like thinking you're Bayern Munich in some sense. They can basically sack any manager at any time and still win the BuLi. The foundations of the club and the long-term thinking was laid decades ago. But you get so accustomed to winning no matter what that you can go full FC Hollywood and still win. This just leads to short-term decision-making based on instant gratification.Now apply that to the American electorate. "Biden didn't fix all my problems in 2 years, so I'm voting for the other party." Economies dealing with global supply chain issues, pandemics, and wars don't just stabilize and grow as if nothing happened. Inflation doesn't go away with a magic wand. But people are so accustomed to a good life that they don't care and will vote in the other party regardless. This short-termism has not hurt the American growth story over the last several decades, so until people realize that there has to be stability for the nation to tackle problems, they don't care.Biden, despite a lot of accomplishments actually, is a victim of timing. Even with Sinema and Manchin onboard, while he'd be able to get more done, he'd quickly lose support anyway if the economy is like this.Barack Obama had 60 senators (for one brief moment) and scored one of the biggest victories in memory. The economy was rebounding post-stimulus (ARRA) and he passed the largest healthcare reform in a generation. He was rewarded with one of the biggest midterm losses in history.Now, of course, it doesn't mean you don't act. Doing more with regard to climate change for example would've been great even if it's not electorally important. January 6th isn't high on voter minds, but it doesn't mean Trump shouldn't face consequences. The ACA was still a win for the country (even if it wasn't a win for Obama at the time). The Democrats could've tried to do more (hence the anger at Sinema and Manchin) despite electoral problems. But if you look at trying to hold power, there's little Biden could do with the economy the way it is.With inflation unrelenting and the stock market steadily on the decline, the share of likely voters who said economic concerns were the most important issues facing America has leaped since July, to 44 percent from 36 percent  far higher than any other issue. And voters most concerned with the economy favored Republicans overwhelmingly, by more than a two-to-one margin.Both Democrats and Republicans have largely coalesced behind their own partys congressional candidates. But the poll showed that Republicans opened up a 10-percentage point lead among crucial independent voters, compared with a three-point edge for Democrats in September, as undecided voters moved toward Republicans.Republican leaders are seen as talking about the top issues (economy, crime, and immigration)The poll asked about the importance of 12 issue areas for the federal government to address. Those rated either extremely or very important by the largest number of Americans include inflation (82%), crime (72%), elections and voting (70%), jobs and unemployment (68%), and immigration (67%). The next tier of issue concerns includes transportation and energy infrastructure (57%), abortion (56%), racial inequality (53%), gun control (51%), and climate change (49%). The least important issues for federal government action right now are the Covid pandemic (32%) and student loan debt (31%). About 8 in 10 Republicans put inflation, crime, and immigration at the top of their issue list. A similar number of Democrats prioritize climate change, racial inequality, elections and voting, gun control, and abortion, with about 3 in 4 also giving emphasis to jobs and inflation. However, the only issue which more than 3 in 4 independents place high importance on is inflation. Additionally, independents are more concerned about overall economic issues along with crime and immigration than they are by other issues.