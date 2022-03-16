He's old. Fine. Although I do not agree with all his decisions (example: abandoning Afghanistan), just because he is faltering in speech does not mean that his mental faculties are similarly affected. Indeed (another example), I'd say he has done as well as could be reasonably expected with the situation in Ukraine. How do you think his predecessor or another President might have done? It does not at all feel like he is past it to me.Fair question, that, I think.But would you care to explain why it is 'nailed on that the Dems will lose the next election'? All we have is your crystal ball prediction there.



I think he along with other western leaders have done as well as they could of, although I think not doing enough in 2014 and before got us to this position in the first place.He and the dems did well with the infrastructure bill, but simply havent done enough of what they promised upto now. Im not blaming Biden on this, because his hands are clearly tied with manchin. However the dems promises during the election:Massively improved MedicareWipe student debtsFree childcareLegal weedIncome equalityMajor police reformNone of this has been achieved/has been watered down - and the Democratic hopefuls will see this as broken promises and not turn up.Add in hyper inflation, oil prices, Afghanistan, first major war in Europe since WW2 under his watch.Again its not all his fault/ his fault at all for some of these things, but voters are dumb - they will look back at times under trump and say it was the good times - no war, cheap oil, good job numbers and good economy . Its why I fear if trump runs he will win.Im not saying I hope or want it to happen, but things where already looking dodgy for the dems before Ukraine happened and the oil increases happen to this degree. They will almost certainly lose the senate in the midterms, which basically means Biden cant do anything of note going into 2024.Like if labor won just after brexit, the dems won at the wrong time, it was always going to be messy and horrible during and after covid. And they will get the blame.