Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 02:50:14 am
Quote from: Chakan on March 16, 2022, 02:05:41 am
Dunno where to mention this but the senate just approved a bill to make daylight savings time permanent here in the US. Thank fucking god my prayers have been answered! There might actually be a god!

Now it just have to become law.

Please please please dont fuck this up!!
It has to pass the house still
Chakan

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 02:56:57 am
Quote from: RedG13 on March 16, 2022, 02:50:14 am
It has to pass the house still

Thats the next part yes. Please please dont fuck it up.
leroy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 03:16:52 am
Quote from: Chakan on March 16, 2022, 02:05:41 am
Dunno where to mention this but the senate just approved a bill to make daylight savings time permanent here in the US. Thank fucking god my prayers have been answered! There might actually be a god!

Now it just have to become law.

Please please please dont fuck this up!!

Permanent as in just moving each timezone ahead an hour all year?
John C

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 07:14:39 am
They'll pass legislation for sunlight, but not for voting rights or climate change :)
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 08:53:57 am
Quote from: John C on March 16, 2022, 07:14:39 am
They'll pass legislation for sunlight, but not for voting rights or climate change :)
Repugs like sunlight, hate voting rights, climate change is a liberal conspiracy.

Chakan

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 11:49:08 am
Well I for one support this Dem or Repug.
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 01:36:30 pm
Waiting for 8am sunrise in the Winter does suck, though.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 03:31:56 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March 16, 2022, 02:05:41 am
Dunno where to mention this but the senate just approved a bill to make daylight savings time permanent here in the US. Thank fucking god my prayers have been answered! There might actually be a god!

Now it just have to become law.

Please please please dont fuck this up!!

Finally, something to unite America.

Fall back is the worst.
Chakan

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 03:54:03 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 16, 2022, 03:31:56 pm
Finally, something to unite America.

Fall back is the worst.

Next the metric system...

Just kidding :lmao

baby steps.
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 04:35:45 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March 16, 2022, 03:54:03 pm
Next the metric system...


The 5.4864m box?
Boston always unofficial

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 04:48:49 pm
It's not something i've been arsed about but the fact one of the mass senators was doing a stupid vid about walking on sunshine and the repugs are on board with it means its probs a useless bit of showboating,so fuck it.
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 05:36:46 pm
Thank Robbie for The King's Speech.

Now Fox can't make fun of Biden's stutter.

He's an awful speaker.
AndyInVA

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 20, 2022, 02:10:47 am
Starting to think that whoever the Republicans put up in 2024 will win. Biden is not making himself popular at home at all.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 20, 2022, 02:25:27 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on March 20, 2022, 02:10:47 am
Starting to think that whoever the Republicans put up in 2024 will win. Biden is not making himself popular at home at all.

Let's hope that it's not Trump. No matter how bad the GOP is, allowing Trump to have another stab at wedge politics on steroids is going to not just split the USA but provide the rogue nations of the world the opportunity of capitalising on the lack of unity.
stevensr123

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 20, 2022, 06:17:33 am
Quote from: Chakan on March 16, 2022, 11:49:08 am
Well I for one support this Dem or Repug.
he has a stutter, but what we are seeing is not a Stutter, its old age.

https://youtu.be/vvY9HxFJymY

This was 2008, look at the difference then and now, the stutter excuse is just media driven to excuse the fact America has an old old man who should have retired years ago. The guy cannot speak now.
stevensr123

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 20, 2022, 06:21:08 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 20, 2022, 02:25:27 am
Let's hope that it's not Trump. No matter how bad the GOP is, allowing Trump to have another stab at wedge politics on steroids is going to not just split the USA but provide the rogue nations of the world the opportunity of capitalising on the lack of unity.
Getting trump to run again will tear that country apart, lets hope it doesnt happen. The dems are nailed on the lose the next election though. Everything has become terrible under them - even if a lot of it isnt their fault. But the voters will see it as their fault.
TSC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 20, 2022, 07:30:45 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on March 20, 2022, 06:17:33 am
he has a stutter, but what we are seeing is not a Stutter, its old age.

https://youtu.be/vvY9HxFJymY

This was 2008, look at the difference then and now, the stutter excuse is just media driven to excuse the fact America has an old old man who should have retired years ago. Guy can not speak now.
Quote from: stevensr123 on March 20, 2022, 06:21:08 am
Getting trump to run again will tear that country apart, lets hope it doesnt happen. The dems are nailed on the lose the next election though. Everything has become terrible under them - even if a lot of it isnt their fault. But the voters will see it as their fault.

Nonsense.
stevensr123

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 20, 2022, 07:33:46 am
Quote from: TSC on March 20, 2022, 07:30:45 am
Nonsense.
can you explain why its nonsense?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 20, 2022, 09:33:31 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on March 20, 2022, 06:17:33 am
he has a stutter, but what we are seeing is not a Stutter, its old age.

https://youtu.be/vvY9HxFJymY

This was 2008, look at the difference then and now, the stutter excuse is just media driven to excuse the fact America has an old old man who should have retired years ago. The guy cannot speak now.
He's old. Fine. Although I do not agree with all his decisions (example: abandoning Afghanistan), just because he is faltering in speech does not mean that his mental faculties are similarly affected. Indeed (another example), I'd say he has done as well as could be reasonably expected with the situation in Ukraine. How do you think his predecessor or another President might have done? It does not at all feel like he is passed it to me.
Quote from: stevensr123 on March 20, 2022, 07:33:46 am
can you explain why its nonsense?
Fair question, that, I think.
Quote from: stevensr123 on March 20, 2022, 06:21:08 am
Getting trump to run again will tear that country apart, lets hope it doesnt happen. The dems are nailed on the lose the next election though. Everything has become terrible under them - even if a lot of it isnt their fault. But the voters will see it as their fault.
But would you care to explain why it is 'nailed on that the Dems will lose the next election'? All we have is your crystal ball prediction there.
stevensr123

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 20, 2022, 11:00:10 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 20, 2022, 09:33:31 am
He's old. Fine. Although I do not agree with all his decisions (example: abandoning Afghanistan), just because he is faltering in speech does not mean that his mental faculties are similarly affected. Indeed (another example), I'd say he has done as well as could be reasonably expected with the situation in Ukraine. How do you think his predecessor or another President might have done? It does not at all feel like he is past it to me.Fair question, that, I think.But would you care to explain why it is 'nailed on that the Dems will lose the next election'? All we have is your crystal ball prediction there.
I think he along with other western leaders have done as well as they could of, although I think not doing enough in 2014 and before got us to this position in the first place.

He and the dems did well with the infrastructure bill, but simply havent done enough of what they promised upto now. Im not blaming Biden on this, because his hands are clearly tied with manchin. However the dems promises during the election:

Massively improved Medicare
Wipe student debts
Free childcare
Legal weed
Income equality
Major police reform

None of this has been achieved/has been watered down - and the Democratic hopefuls will see this as broken promises and not turn up.

Add in hyper inflation, oil prices, Afghanistan, first major war in Europe since WW2 under his watch.

Again its not all his fault/ his fault at all for some of these things, but voters are dumb - they will look back at times under trump and say it was the good times - no war, cheap oil, good job numbers and good economy . Its why I fear if trump runs he will win.

Im not saying I hope or want it to happen, but things where already looking dodgy for the dems before Ukraine happened and the oil increases happen to this degree. They will almost certainly lose the senate in the midterms, which basically means Biden cant do anything of note going into 2024.

Like if labor won just after brexit, the dems won at the wrong time, it was always going to be messy and horrible during and after covid. And they will get the blame.

TSC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 20, 2022, 01:29:57 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on March 20, 2022, 07:33:46 am
can you explain why its nonsense?

At best the comments on Biden are ageism.

The rest of it re the Dems are nailed on to lose the next election is just your view.  It is nonsense as its too far out from an election to make bold predictions for any side at this point.  My view is that as long as Putins orange idiot continues to apparently poison the Republican Party (although his support appears to be on the wane in that regard) it has zip chance of success.

But time will tell.
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 20, 2022, 11:36:24 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on March 20, 2022, 11:00:10 am

He and the dems did well with the infrastructure bill, but simply havent done enough of what they promised


They were proposals.  Goals. As part of a platform.
gravey101

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 22, 2022, 11:20:39 pm
> The dems are nailed on the lose the next election though. Everything has become terrible under them

I think there's still time to turn it around. An end to the ukraine conflict, supply chains getting back to normal, resurgence in the stock market. Dems will spin it that they have cleaned up the mess that was left to them. Might be better for Biden to stand down tho.
KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 23, 2022, 08:51:24 am

I think Biden should stand down before the next election. The trouble is that there seems to be no clear successor who would do better. There needs to be generational change: it`s like us with getting rid of the Eton imbeciles only to have the scumbags back in charge. America moved on from the cold warrior/boomers and now they are back too. New ideas are required for the new world. It can`t be right that the country is run by a particular minority.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 23, 2022, 09:19:34 am
Quote from: KillieRed on March 23, 2022, 08:51:24 am
I think Biden should stand down before the next election. The trouble is that there seems to be no clear successor who would do better. There needs to be generational change: it`s like us with getting rid of the Eton imbeciles only to have the scumbags back in charge. America moved on from the cold warrior/boomers and now they are back too. New ideas are required for the new world. It can`t be right that the country is run by a particular minority.

If he stands down who is going to step up to lose? I don't see much chance of Kamala doing well purely because she's not what a lot of Americans would want as a POTUS.

Only people who'd be known by the public would be Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Roy Cooper or even Stacey Abrams.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 23, 2022, 05:09:47 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 23, 2022, 09:19:34 am
If he stands down who is going to step up to lose? I don't see much chance of Kamala doing well purely because she's not what a lot of Americans would want as a POTUS.

Only people who'd be known by the public would be Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Roy Cooper or even Stacey Abrams.


I'm surprised Harris has been relatively invisible; I thought she'd be front and centre as much as Biden.

It seems from this distance that Biden hit a roadblock with implementing his core manifesto (blocked by those two Repug c*nts in Democrat clothing) and it's deflated him. The whole administration seems jaded and meandering.

skipper757

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 23, 2022, 08:10:08 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 23, 2022, 09:19:34 am
If he stands down who is going to step up to lose? I don't see much chance of Kamala doing well purely because she's not what a lot of Americans would want as a POTUS.

Only people who'd be known by the public would be Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Roy Cooper or even Stacey Abrams.

Probably still too early to tell with the midterms coming up.  Things are still in the balance, so we'll see how that plays out.  Could have a big impact on the rest of Biden's first term and maybe even his decision to run again or not in 2024.

If he doesn't run, the balance of Congress post-2022 midterms, the legislation (or lack thereof), and the trends (e.g. voters shifting one way or another) could vault some candidates to the front of the line.  Not a ton of big names out there outside of the likes of Harris, Buttgieg, etc, but we could have someone emerge prominently based on how things play out the next year or two.
KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 24, 2022, 08:43:02 am

Perhaps Biden will give Harris more of the limelight, so to speak, if the midterms don`t go well and he decides to step down. It might be a good indicator that that`s what he is going to do.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 24, 2022, 10:36:47 am
He surely can't do a second term.

He looks done in now, almost 3 years away from the next election
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 24, 2022, 11:23:34 am
There is also Ro Khanna from Cali as a potential 2024 democratic candidate.
Mitch Landreu, Raimondo, Whitmer, Phil Murphy, Pritzker in addition to the names already mentioned here.
John C

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 24, 2022, 08:00:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 23, 2022, 05:09:47 pm
The whole administration seems jaded and meandering.
I disagree, Biden would be doing a lot more if he wasn't hampered by those two cretins.
The VP is not supposed to be front and centre.

I don't disagree with those that say Biden should just do one term though.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 24, 2022, 09:57:33 pm
Old man Joe needs to sort out the immigration nonsense.get the illegals already here into the sunlight of a path to citizenship and open up the damn borders to casual part time season workers,there's jobs all over the place and the so called  american workers that are supposed to get first dibs ain't taking them so open the gates.
KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2022, 08:36:35 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 24, 2022, 09:57:33 pm
Old man Joe needs to sort out the immigration nonsense.get the illegals already here into the sunlight of a path to citizenship and open up the damn borders to casual part time season workers,there's jobs all over the place and the so called  american workers that are supposed to get first dibs ain't taking them so open the gates.

Sounds exactly like the UK. A bit more "austerity" and "natives" will be queuing up for those jobs that apparently no-one except immigrants want to do. Unfortunately we are also handcuffed to a government who took the rouble and separated us from Europe.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2022, 01:59:32 pm
Quote from: John C on March 24, 2022, 08:00:56 pm
I disagree, Biden would be doing a lot more if he wasn't hampered by those two cretins.
The VP is not supposed to be front and centre.

I don't disagree with those that say Biden should just do one term though.

Especially one with approval ratings like hers!
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 05:45:01 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 24, 2
Old man Joe needs to sort out the immigration nonsense.get the illegals already here into the sunlight of a path to citizenship and open up the damn borders to casual part time season workers,there's jobs all over the place and the so called  american workers that are supposed to get first dibs ain't taking them so open the gates.

Where could you get elected with a platform like that?
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 12:01:08 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:45:01 pm
Where could you get elected with a platform like that?
 

Dunno i'm not running for office.Point was a country that bangs on about it's Italian,Irish,German,Russian,Cuban,Haitian etc etc -american heritage does a damn good job at keeping out others in need of a new start.Makes me sick listening to them big up their own roots,while they talk shit about newcomers and shutting the door,we're full bollox.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1556 on: Today at 04:34:44 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 12:01:08 am
 

Dunno i'm not running for office.Point was a country that bangs on about it's Italian,Irish,German,Russian,Cuban,Haitian etc etc -american heritage does a damn good job at keeping out others in need of a new start.Makes me sick listening to them big up their own roots,while they talk shit about newcomers and shutting the door,we're full bollox.

No other country on earth let in more immigrants than the United States last year (or the year before, or the year before that one, etc.)
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1557 on: Today at 04:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:34:44 am
No other country on earth let in more immigrants than the United States last year (or the year before, or the year before that one, etc.)
 

Cool not seen those numbers.But i'm calling bullshit on the trump years/pandemic.And it's obviously not enough i walked past a whole bunch of places looking for help this weekend.
