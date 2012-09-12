« previous next »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
December 20, 2021, 09:07:07 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December 20, 2021, 07:22:49 pm
Hasn't he voted for or supported trillions in new legislation since Biden took office? And dozens of federal judges?
he did, to say manchin is a republican is just an easy shot to make. In reality without him the democrats would have gotten nothing done whatsoever because they wouldnt have won WVa without him, the democrats had to beg him to run again.

This was just poor politics from the likes of Biden, pelosi, chuck etc they knew this would happen, as soon as they separated the vote for the infrastructure deal and the BBB deal, the BBB deal was dead. They know this, but they are all acted surprised.

And If it wasnt manchin voting no, someone else would have stepped out of the shadows.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
December 20, 2021, 09:36:33 pm
Isn't the benefit of being in a position to appoint federal judges tempered by the make-up of the Supreme Court which so far the Democrats have done nothing to redress, perhaps in part due to Manchin opposing packing the court?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
December 21, 2021, 04:19:00 am
The Hill
White House incivility is what 'lost' Joe Manchin
Steve Clemons, Opinion Contributor - 12h ago

President Biden is, at most times, a brilliant negotiator. He seduces foreign leaders by working hard to know what they care about. He often brings along his grandchildren to remind them that decisions they make now will affect those kids and their futures.

I've seen Biden wax on to China's Xi Jinping, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani about his grandkids - Finnegan, Naomi, Hunter, Maisy and Natalie - and then get them talking about their own. It's effective. Biden told me once that "it opens up possibilities and creates common ground, shared humanity."

Biden is skillful as well in negotiating with members of Congress. He builds rapport and trust, and he looks them in the eye, letting them know he understands the pressures and crosscurrents of their worlds. He lets them know that he knows what it's like to be where they are, and he often says, "Listen, don't support something - don't vote for something - until you can really get behind it."

That's what Biden reportedly told Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) many times: "Don't support Build Back Better until you are really behind it, Joe. I get it ... I get it. Let's work it." And they had been working it.

But Manchin said a definitive "no" to the Build Back Better package in a conversation with Bret Baier on "Fox News Sunday," sending shock waves through Washington. The dealmaking on this particular legislation is done, and Biden's signature social overhaul package seems to be dead.

Just days ago, Joe and Joe were still working things out. They were buddies who understood each other. Who better for a senator from West Virginia - 49th place in the nation on per capita income - to commiserate with than a president who started his campaign as "Scranton Joe."

With inflation sky high (6.8 percent nationally, 9 percent for producers), with 175,000 Russians on Ukraine's border making global energy markets skittish and with omicron wiping out the delta variant as it infects Americans with accelerating speed, Manchin just wasn't on board with the Build Back Better (BBB) package amid so much uncertainty and economic anxiety. As Manchin has said often, "Right now, the challenges of the unknown outweigh those opportunities in front of us, and we need to be prepared to take care of the issues facing Americans right now - inflation, geopolitics and the pandemic." But "right now" problems don't preclude making investments in the future.

So, sources tell me, the president and Manchin had a good discussion on Dec. 14 and "agreed" they just weren't going to be on the same page on the legislation before Christmas - and Biden then suggested they put things on hold until the new year. Biden even reportedly said he knew the official size of the bill had grown by a half-trillion dollars and he would get his folks to knock the numbers back down to the $1.75 trillion framework all had previously agreed to.

Manchin reportedly suggested March or April as the new deadline; there was no pushback from the White House, which committed to putting out a statement the next day that all parties had agreed to the delay.

Everything was still moving forward as far as trying to align the White House and Senate Democrats with their colleagues, Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

Joe and Joe were pulling in the same direction. There would be no BBB gifts under the Christmas tree - but no one would get coal in their stockings, either. Both sides were congenial, and both agreed not to trash each other, not to throw around White House chief of staff Ron Klain's name, or the president's or presidential counselor Steve Ricchetti's - and the White House would refrain from finger-pointing as a way to keep the process constructive.

My sources on this come from both Manchin's people and the White House.

But then - bang! - the White House released a statement blaming Manchin for the delay. It tried to strike a positive tone about the future, but it targeted Manchin specifically and alone.

Biden's statement starts: "I had a productive call with Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer earlier today. I briefed them on the most recent discussions that my staff and I have held with Senator Manchin about Build Back Better. In these discussions, Senator Manchin has reiterated his support for Build Back Better funding at the level of the framework plan I announced in September. I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition."

I know Manchin. He believes in civility above all things. When George Washington, at age 14, hand-wrote his 110 rules of civility, Rule No. 1 was: "Every Action done in Company, ought to be with Some Sign of Respect, to those that are Present." When I saw Manchin's name in the presidential statement, I knew he would perceive it as a breach of process, a breach of spirit, a breach of Joe and Joe working this out so that politicians from Scranton and Charleston could find a way to align with those from Brooklyn and San Francisco.

Given the protests that Manchin's family has experienced at his home, which is a boat in Washington Harbor - with folks harassing him, his wife and grandson by kayak around his boat and the gate to the marina - I knew this presidential statement was personalizing the game. It put his family at risk, in my view. Everyone knows Manchin and Sinema are the two Democrats the White House must negotiate with because it has given up on Republicans - but to specify Manchin in a presidential statement meant the terms of the dealmaking had changed.

The question now is "Who lost Joe Manchin?" Was it the president who veered away from his own famous framework for dealing with difficult leaders? How could the White House not know that getting uncivil with Manchin - who believes in civility even with his biggest antagonists, who had a three-hour dinner with progressive leader Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and then spoke publicly about how valuable it was to know her better than he did previously - would be so destructive?

Sources tell me that the White House was not all that shocked by Manchin's "no" on Build Back Better. They heard last Thursday that he was done negotiating. In my view, the control had shifted from a Biden who had said "don't support this unless you can really get behind it" to a White House that wanted to play the blame game.

This is not the way Biden usually operates. He doesn't blame either side in a negotiation; he usually works it through, detail by detail, resolving problem after problem. Biden was famous for coaxing all parties in Iraq not to jump ship, participating in detail-rich but painstakingly long weekly video calls with all parties trying to hold Iraq together. Biden sat through every minute, every week, for a long time. Not understanding Manchin's red lines on negotiating doesn't sound like Biden - but, somehow, someone went right over those lines.

When tempers cool after the holidays, perhaps the White House will see that with Manchin, temperament matters. He has said repeatedly that there are lots of areas of Build Back Better he supports but that every key part of the bill must be funded without gimmicks. To do that, the conglomerate of the bill probably needs to be broken into manageable pieces. That might be an opportunity for politicians of good will, who care about the American people and being honest with them, to come back and try again.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/white-house-incivility-is-what-lost-joe-manchin/ar-AARZRN4?li=BBnbfcL
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
December 21, 2021, 05:50:44 am
Thanks for posting jambutty,  but that's an easy,  laughable excuse to make. Mentioning you by name isn't incivility when that's the situation.  What next,  he made me wait 5 minutes for a meeting once...

The bigger picture here,  the only one that matters is the development of the country,  the best you can do for people.  If we're not seeing that priority come through in the actions,  statements,  then Manchin is unfit to lead.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
December 21, 2021, 12:23:04 pm
CNN
The Democratic retirement floodgates just burst open
Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large - Yesterday 9:23 PM

Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy announced Monday that she will not seek a fourth term in Congress, the latest in a rapid series of retirements within the Democratic ranks that suggest momentum is moving heavily against the party as it seeks to hold on to its razor-thin majority next November.

Murphy's decision came less than 24 hours after New Jersey Rep. Albio Sires said he would be retiring at the end of this Congress. And, just before the Sires' news, California Rep. Alan Lowenthal said he, too, would be stepping aside.

All together, there are now 22 Democrats retiring or running for other offices this election cycle as opposed to just 11 Republicans doing the same.

Two years ago, just nine Democrats had announced their retirement plans at this point of the election while 24 Republicans had done the same, according to CNN's political unit.

While there will always be some amount of attrition in a chamber as large as the House, the "who" is leaving should worry Democrats.

What the 'Trump for Speaker' movement is *really* about
Take Murphy. She is widely regarded as a rising star within the party and was expected to run for Senate in 2022 until fellow Rep. Val Demings (D) got into the race against Sen. Marco Rubio (R).

Her 7th District has been targeted by state House Republicans in the Florida redistricting process but it was not yet clear what the final seat would look like. Without Murphy in the race, Republican map-makers will likely work to make the seat considerably more friendly to their side.

Losing a member like Murphy -- a prodigious fundraiser and a talented campaigner -- is always a blow but more so in an election like this one where Democrats are clinging to their majority.

Ditto retirements of powerful chairs like John Yarmuth (Budget Committee) and Eddie Bernice Johnson (Science, Space and Technology Committee).

When these sorts of members walk away -- either from powerful posts or promising careers -- it send a very clear signal to every single member of the Democratic caucus: Things are bad, I don't see them getting better and now's the time to head for the hills.

And that message, of course, has a snowball effect as other members wondering about whether to run again see that their colleagues have concluded now is the time to go and jump ship themselves.

The Point: House Democratic leaders have worked desperately to avoid a rush to the exits from within their ranks. It appears they have failed.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/the-democratic-retirement-floodgates-just-burst-open/ar-AAS0gVg?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
December 21, 2021, 12:40:54 pm
The Washington Post
Manchins private offer to Biden included pre-K, climate money, Obamacare  but excluded child benefit
Jeff Stein, Tyler Pager - Yesterday 1:52 PM

Sen. Joe Manchin III last week made the White House a concrete counteroffer for its spending bill, saying he would accept a $1.8 trillion package that included universal prekindergarten for 10 years, an expansion of Obamacare and hundreds of billions of dollars to combat climate change, three people familiar with the matter said.

But the West Virginia Democrats counteroffer excluded an extension of the expanded child tax credit the administration has seen as a cornerstone of President Bidens economic legacy, the people said, an omission difficult for the White House to accept in the high-stakes negotiations. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door deliberations.

From charm offensive to scorched earth: How Bidens fragile alliance with Manchin unraveled
Manchins private proposal to the White House  the details of which have not been previously reported  was made just days before a spectacular public collapse in negotiations between the White House and the senator, marked by bitter and personal recriminations that left the status of the talks unclear.

The White House was weighing how to respond to Manchins proposal last week when on Sunday he told Fox News that he would be unable to support the current version of Democrats Build Back Better agenda. White House press secretary Jen Psaki publicly called Manchins credibility into question a few hours later, saying in a statement that his comments are at odds with his discussions this week with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances. On Monday, Manchin responded by accusing the White House staff of poisoning the negotiations.

A spokesperson for Manchin declined to comment.

At Mondays press briefing, Psaki declined to discuss the details of Manchins counteroffer or any recent conversations between Manchin and the White House, but she reiterated the president is committed to getting a deal done.

Hes worked with Senator Manchin over the course of decades, she said. They share fundamental values. Theyre longtime friends. That has not changed. And whats most on the presidents mind is the risk of inaction. And if we do not act to get this legislation done and the components in it, not only will costs and prices go up for the American people but also we will see a trajectory in economic growth that is not where we want it to be.

The breakdown of negotiations threatens to seriously damage Bidens presidency and deprive Democrats of what they have characterized as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to combat climate change and remake the U.S. economy. But there are signs that talks could continue.

Manchin and Biden spoke Sunday night in a call that was described as cordial and one that signaled they would resume work on a new bill early in the new year, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal the private conversation.

Sen. Schumer vows vote on Build Back Better despite Manchin's opposition
Common ground remains. While the precise details of Manchins offer remain unclear, it adheres to his repeated demand that Democrats fund its economic programs for 10 years  rather than reducing their top-line cost by funding them for only a few years, people familiar with the matter said.

The fight for Build Back Better is too important to give up, Psaki said in her Sunday statement. We will find a way to move forward next year.

Manchins counteroffer, for instance, included funding universal pre-K for 10 years, rather than partially financing the measure for a few years. Manchin has long been public about his support for prekindergarten education.

On climate change, Manchin backed supporting a scaled-back version of what Democrats had sought  with spending between $500 billion and $600 billion.

Despite Manchins support for hundreds of billions in climate-related spending, these negotiations could still prove fraught. Manchin continues to have major disagreements about the substance of the new climate policies pushed by Democrats. Manchin reiterated some of these concerns in his statement Sunday, arguing the bill could increase U.S. dependence on foreign supply chains by transitioning the United States off fossil fuels too quickly. On Monday, he also reiterated concerns that the bill would subsidize electric cars for too many affluent families. Meanwhile, many experts have expressed alarm about the pace of climate change and called for more dramatic and immediate action.

Manchins offer also included extending the Affordable Care Act expansion approved by Democrats earlier this year  a health-care measure that has been a top priority of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The full scope of Manchins plan was not clear, and it remains possible it included other elements of Bidens proposals.

All eyes in Washington and West Virginia are on Manchin as child tax credit, spending bill hang in balance
Despite these potential areas of compromise, Manchins rejection of the expanded child tax credit would represent an extraordinarily difficult condition for the administration to support.

The White House has repeatedly argued that its one-year expansion of the existing expanded child benefit, approved by Democrats in March as part of Bidens stimulus, has dramatically reduced child poverty and improved the well-being of millions of poor families. If that program expires at the end of this month  as it now appears likely to do  then child poverty could move higher in 2022 in the months before the midterm elections.

I would say that the president, of course, wants to extend the child tax credit, Psaki said Monday. Thats something he has spoken to. We know that it was a significant contributor to cutting in half the child poverty rate. Im obviously not going to negotiate from here, but, you know, he doesnt think compromise is a dirty word, either.

In her statement Sunday, Psaki said Manchins offer to the White House was of the same size and scope as the Presidents framework that the administration released in October. While that framework was missing key priorities, she said, we believed it could lead to a compromise acceptable to all. Psakis statement then called on Manchin to defend the potential termination of the child tax credit.

Maybe Senator Manchin can explain to the millions of children who have been lifted out of poverty, in part due to the Child Tax Credit, why he wants to end a program that is helping achieve this milestone, Psaki said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/manchin-s-private-offer-to-biden-included-pre-k-climate-money-obamacare-but-excluded-child-benefit/ar-AARZST1?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
December 22, 2021, 01:39:13 am
Gizmodo
Coal Miners Union to Joe Manchin: Stop Sucking
Brian Kahn - 10h ago

Outside Congressional Republicans and dirty energy CEOs, basically everyone is mad at Sen. Joe Manchin for announcing he was a no on the Build Back Better Act. That includes coal miners.

The United Mine Workers of America on Monday afternoon politely but firmly told the West Virginia senator to reconsider his position on the legislation that would reshape the American energy landscape. That miners are out here asking for the Build Back Better Act to get a fair shake says a lot about the benefits it containsand it speaks even louder about who, exactly, Manchin was trying to protect when he said this version of the bill was dead.

We urge Senator Manchin to revisit his opposition to this legislation and work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities, UMWA President Cecil Roberts said in a statement.

Among the parts of the Build Back Better Act that Roberts highlighted were benefits for miners suffering from black lung. Theres currently a federal fund that provides those benefits, paid for by a fee on coal companies. The disease is prevalent for thousands of miners across Appalachia, a side effect of inhaling coal dust on the job. An increasing number of miners are dying from it, pointing to the urgent need for benefits to help them deal with the respiratory issue before it becomes fatal.

Yet with Manchins no on the act, the fees coal companies have paid into the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund are set to end this year. The act wouldve extended them in 2025. Federal data shows the fund doled out nearly $41 million to black lung sufferers in West Virginia in 2020, nearly a quarter of all funds dispersed in the U.S.

Roberts also noted the bill had provisions to provide tax incentives to encourage manufacturers to build facilities in the coalfields that would employ thousands of coal miners who have lost their jobs. We support that and are ready to help supply those plants with a trained, professional workforce. And it also included language that would fine employers for union-busting, which UMWA also supported. (Given mining unions long, bloody history at the hands of owners and present fights, that makes a lot of sense.)

One of Manchins primary arguments against the act was that he didnt know how to pitch it at home. But UMWAs statement is tailormade to a state that has relied heavily on the coal industry for its economy and identity. (There are other benefits Manchin couldve easily picked out, like giving people with kids money to, uh, buy food, but I digress.)

Instead, Manchin appears to have sided with the bosses for now; hes a top campaign recipient of money from the coal, mining, oil and gas extraction, and gas transmission and distribution industries and comes in third with utilities. The owners in those industries have opposed Build Back Better because it would curtail their profits. But the new UMWA statement shows that workers, at least, are ready to be at the table of the energy transition.

Roberts statement opened by praising Manchin for the senators past support and noted their long and friendly relationship. We also know Manchin has been cozy with Exxon and other polluters. Now, it seems like the senator needs to decide who he wants to sit with.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/coal-miners-union-to-joe-manchin-stop-sucking/ar-AAS1yZM?ocid=undefined
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
December 22, 2021, 06:58:53 pm
Business Insider
Trump says it's 'very tough' for him to criticize Biden now because he praised Operation Warp Speed's success
ssheth@businessinsider.com (Sonam Sheth,Eliza Relman) - 3h ago

Trump said it was "tough" to criticize Biden because he complimented Operation Warp Speed.
"It is a little tough to be overly critical now, because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did," Trump told Fox News.

Biden on Tuesday praised "the prior administration and our scientific community" for fast-tracking a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get the vaccine," Biden said earlier Tuesday during a speech from the White House. "Thanks to my administration, the hard work of Americans, we let, our roll-out, made America among the world leaders in getting shots in arms."

A few hours later, Trump told Fox News that he was "very appreciative" of Biden's acknowledgment and that it was difficult to criticize Biden in the wake of his remarks.

"It is a little tough to be overly critical now, because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did," Trump said. "You know, that's a first  so it is very tough for me to be overly critical now."

Trump also told Fox that he was "surprised" Biden praised his administration for fast-tracking the COVID-19 vaccine, adding, "I think it was a terrific thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy."

"I think he did something very good," Trump said. "You know, it has to be a process of healing in this country, and that will help a lot."

The former president has urged his supporters to get the COVID-19 and booster shots in recent weeks, though he's said he's opposed to vaccine mandates.

"This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now. Take credit for it," Trump said last week while appearing on the former Fox News commentator Bill O'Reilly's "History Tour."

He later added: "It's great. What we've done is historic. Don't let them take it away."

The former president drew cheers from the crowd when he said that he was opposed to vaccine mandates, adding, "If you don't want to take it, you shouldn't be forced to take it. No mandates."

But the crowd began booing when Trump and O'Reilly revealed they were both vaccinated and had gotten booster shots.

Trump attempted to throw cold water on the audience's negative reaction.

"Don't, don't, don't," he said. "That's all right. It's a very tiny group up there."

Much of the US's pandemic response has been politicized, and the vaccines are no different. Republicans are far more skeptical of the vaccines and less likely to be vaccinated than Democrats. Many of Trump's most loyal supporters have for months spread deadly misinformation about the vaccines.

While the Biden administration has pushed Americans to get one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines  which have proved effective at significantly reducing the likelihood of hospitalization and death from the virus  Trump has said that while the shots are safe, Americans should not be required to get them.

The former president first encouraged Americans to get vaccinated in March, months after the vaccine was first developed and after he left office. The New York Times reported that both Trump and then-first lady Melania Trump privately received their vaccines in January, before he left office.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-says-it-s-very-tough-for-him-to-criticize-biden-now-because-he-praised-operation-warp-speed-s-success/ar-AAS3vUA?ocid=undefined
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 6, 2022, 11:58:43 am
Business Insider
4 companies including Eli Lilly and Cigna donated to Republican election objectors after pledging not to, a report says
gdean@insider.com (Grace Dean) - Yesterday 9:04 AM


Dozens of big companies pledged to stop donating to the 147 Republican election objectors known as the "Sedition Caucus."

But several companies appear to have broken their promises, research by Popular Information suggests.

Accounting giant PWC was named as one of them, having donated $124,000 to 27 objectors, per Popular Information.
Four major US companies including Eli Lilly, PWC, and Cigna have donated directly to Republican election objectors despite pledging not to do so, according to Popular Information.

After a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, dozens of top US companies scrambled to cut ties with the 147 GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden's election victory  a group that has been referred to as the Sedition Caucus.

But Fortune 500 companies and leading trade groups have since donated more than $8.1 million to members of the caucus, according to nonpartisan watchdog Accountable.US. Some of the companies had previously pledged to end donations, per Popular Information.

Accounting giant PWC said after the January 6 siege that it had suspended all political contributions to the election objectors. But the company's PAC has since given $124,000 to 27 of the objectors, Popular Information said, citing Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

PWC has also given $30,000 to both the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), multi-candidate committees that fund lawmakers including members of the Sedition Caucus, FEC filings show.

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which also promised to cut donations to the objectors, later gave a total of $42,500 to 16 of them, as well as $15,000 to the NRSC and $15,000 to the the NRCC, Popular Information reported, citing FEC records.

"LillyPAC supports candidates across the political spectrum who understand the value of a vibrant pharmaceutical ecosystem to address unmet patient needs," an Eli Lilly spokesperson told Insider. "Contributions from LillyPAC will continue to be in line with Lilly's purpose to make life better."

Health insurer Cigna said in January it would pause contributions to lawmakers "who encouraged or supported violence, or otherwise hindered a peaceful transition of power." It later gave $30,000 to members of the Sedition Caucus and $15,000 each to the NRSC and NRCC, Popular Information reported.

Cigna told Insider in May that its revised PAC policy only applied to donations to lawmakers "who incited violence or actively sought to obstruct the peaceful transition of power through words and other efforts. Congressional votes are, by definition, part of the peaceful transition of power outlined by law, and therefore, we believe are not the appropriate indicator for the application of our policy."

Cigna added that its PAC remains nonpartisan and "focused on the common concerns of the employees who fund it."

eBay also donated to one objector after saying it would stop funding them, per Popular Information's report.

Energy company Exelon donated $15,000 altogether to six objectors after pausing donations to these lawmakers while it reviewed its giving policies, Popular Information said.

"Going forward, we continue to believe we can more effectively advocate on behalf of our customers and communities by engaging with policymakers in areas where we find common ground," an Exelon spokesperson told Insider. "As part of that process, we continue to evaluate our giving and in instances where we find that a candidate's positions  when considered in total  are not aligned with our values or our business priorities, we won't hesitate to withhold our support."

Fifty-two companies that said they would pause all political donations ultimately restarted donations to the objectors, Popular Information reported.

A further 26 companies, including KPMG, Walmart, Dell, and Google, who said they'd either stop funding the 147 lawmakers or pause all donations, haven't donated directly to individual objectors but have donated to committees like the NRSC and the NRCC, Popular Information said.

Communications giant AT&T said in January that it would halt contributions to lawmakers who voted against Biden's certification, but in February it donated $5,000 to the House Conservatives Fund, which fundraises for the Republican Study Committee, itself made up mainly of election objectors. The company has since donated a further $15,000 to each of the NRCC and NRSC, FEC filings show.

AT&T, Eli Lilly, PWC, eBay, KPMG, Walmart, Dell, and Google did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Some companies have stuck to their promises. Popular Information reported that 79 big US companies including Allstate, Nike, and Walgreens didn't donate directly to the objectors, or to committees that count them among their members.

Seven major US companies have pledged not to donate to Republican election objectors in 2022.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story mistakenly said that S&P Global had donated $5,000 to a GOP objector. The story has been updated.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/4-companies-including-eli-lilly-and-cigna-donated-to-republican-election-objectors-after-pledging-not-to-a-report-says/ar-AASsrdl?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 6, 2022, 12:07:16 pm
Reuters
Biden urges U.S. to reject Trump lies on anniversary of Capitol attack
By Jeff Mason - 1h ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will urge Americans to reject lies and live by the "light of truth" in remarks on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Biden, a Democrat, defeated Republican Trump in the 2020 election, but the former president has falsely claimed the vote was marred by fraud, and his speech two weeks before Biden's inauguration urging supporters to fight fueled a deadly riot at the Capitol, a symbol of U.S. democracy.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are slated to speak at the Capitol on Thursday and the White House said Biden would assign "singular responsibility" https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-president-biden-lay-out-trumps-singular-responsibility-jan-6-attacks-2022-01-05 to Trump for the violence a year ago.

Four people died on the day of the riot, and one Capitol police officer died the day after.

"And so at this moment we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be. Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?" Biden will say, according to excerpts of his remarks released by the White House.

"Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it," he will say.

Biden and his advisers have shied away from talking directly about Trump during the Democrat's first year in office, preferring to move forward with their own agenda.

But the former president has continued to spread falsehoods about his loss and may decide to run for president again in the 2024 election.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-urges-u-s-to-reject-trump-lies-on-anniversary-of-capitol-attack/ar-AASuD5y?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 6, 2022, 03:32:35 pm
 :wellin
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 6, 2022, 11:57:47 pm
Quote from: jambutty on January  6, 2022, 12:07:16 pm
Reuters
Biden urges U.S. to reject Trump lies on anniversary of Capitol attack
By Jeff Mason - 1h ago


Embarrassing that such things need to be said. It's going to be really interesting if Trump goes for the nomination again in 2024. I'm not totally convinced that he will - I think he's much happier bitching from the sidelines than being responsible for anything. But if he does run, then the footage of Jan 6 should make his opponents' ad campaigns into a slam dunk. If enough voters either decide that that doesn't matter - or worse, that it's commendable and a necessary price of "freedom" or "being great" or whatever - that he wins the GOP nomination, let alone the presidency, then the country is officially done.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 7, 2022, 10:36:25 am
More than likely the Dems will lose the elections this autumn as Joe polling numbers do not look good and I doubt if they will improve over the coming months. Midterm election turnouts will be down while the older voter is a lot more likely to vote than those under 25 so I expect a backlash on the Dems. No matter who is at fault for the chaos the past year or two, those in charge right now will get the hit.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 7, 2022, 10:56:26 am
Biden and the Senate Dems didn't have the courage (and maybe the votes, admittedly), to get rid of the filibuster and push through their legislation and they're going to pay for it in the midterms. On top of all the usual rightwing bullshit they'll also be attacked for being ineffective and unable to govern, which is an argument that resonates strongly with independents.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 7, 2022, 01:12:50 pm
If you dont have time to listen to Biden's great speech, here's Colbert's snippets.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7NUEW6VG2-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7NUEW6VG2-s</a>
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 8, 2022, 05:00:13 am
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on January  7, 2022, 10:56:26 am
Biden and the Senate Dems didn't have the courage (and maybe the votes, admittedly), to get rid of the filibuster and push through their legislation and they're going to pay for it in the midterms. On top of all the usual rightwing bullshit they'll also be attacked for being ineffective and unable to govern, which is an argument that resonates strongly with independents.
Every president bar Bush 2 has lost in the midterms since WW2 irc.
Also they going to vote on it. Manchin open to something with the filibuster(to some extent dont know what), but he going have to vote for it soon.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 8, 2022, 12:02:39 pm
The Guardian
Strategy shift: Biden confronts Trump head on after year of silent treatment
Lauren Gambino in Washington - 48m ago

In the first moments of his presidency, Joe Biden called on Americans to set aside their deep divisions inflamed by a predecessor he intentionally ignored. He emphasized national unity and appealed to Americans to come together to end this uncivil war.

Nearly a year later, as a divided nation reflects on the first anniversary of the January 6 assault on the US Capitol, the uncivil war he sought to extinguish rages on, stronger than ever. In a searing speech on Thursday, Biden struck a different tone.

He said he was crystal clear about the dangers facing the nation, and accused Donald Trump and his political allies of holding a dagger at the throat of America, at American democracy. In the course of the 21-minute speech, delivered from the US Capitol, Biden offered himself as a defender of democracy in the battle for the soul of America.

I will stand in this breach, he promised. I will defend this nation.

That moment of visceral speech-making marked a shift in strategy for how Biden has chosen to engage Trump  whose name he never uttered but instead taunted as the defeated former president.

The decision to break his silence about Trump comes at a challenging moment in Bidens presidency, with his Build Back Better agenda stalled, the Covid-19 pandemic resurgent and economic malaise widespread. It also reflected the reality that, far from being shunned, Trump remains the most powerful force in the Republican party and a potential rival to Biden in 2024.

Confronting Trump was a calculated risk. Trump seized the opportunity to hurl all manner of insults and accusations at his successor, whose remarks he said were very hurtful to many people.

But Bidens speech was an acknowledgement that there were dangers in continuing to ignore Trump and what Biden called his web of lies. Recent polling suggests the vast majority of Republicans believe Trumps unsubstantiated claims about the election fraud while a growing percentage of Americans are willing to tolerate political violence in some instances.

Republican-controlled states are pursuing a raft of new voting restrictions, motivated in part by the doubts they sowed about the 2020 election results. At the same time, Republicans are passing laws that inject partisanship into the administration of elections and vote-counting while stripping power from and driving power from election officials who resisted pressure to throw out votes or overturn the elections in their state.

It was essential to be specific about the problem, and the source of the crisis, said Julian Zelizer, a historian at Princeton University. Otherwise the vague rhetoric, without agency, that we hear about polarization misses the way in which Trump and the GOP are the source of so much instability.

But he warned that a speech can only do so much. Without holding people accountable for Jan 6 and the campaign against the 2020 election, and without real legislation to protecting voting rights and the electoral process, the dagger at the throat of democracy wont go away.

In his remarks, Biden argued that protecting voting rights was paramount to safeguarding American democracy. He sought to connect the dots between Trumps promotion that the 2020 election was tainted by fraud and Republicans coordinated effort to subvert and undermine the electoral process in states where they control the levers of power.

Right now, in state after state, new laws are being written  not to protect the vote, but to deny it; not only to suppress the vote, but to subvert it; not to strengthen or protect our democracy, but because the former president lost, he said.

Biden will follow up on the theme on Tuesday when he delivers another consequential speech on voting rights. In Atlanta, Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris will call for the passage of two voting rights bills that face daunting odds in the US Senate: the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The issue of voting rights has taken center stage after hopes of passing Bidens sweeping domestic policy agenda were dashed by the opposition of senator Joe Manchin, the conservative Democrat from West Virginia. So far Republican opposition has blocked passage of the legislation in the evenly divided chamber, where Democrats lack the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

Manchin again holds the keys on voting rights legislation, which he broadly supports. But his opposition to eliminating the filibuster has forced Democrats to pursue other avenues such as creating an exception in the rules for certain legislation. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said that he would schedule a vote on easing the filibuster rules not later than 17 January, which is Martin Luther King Day.

Biden has faced immense pressure from civil rights leaders and voting rights advocates frustrated with his handling of the issue, seen as critical to the presidents legacy. Indeed, a coalition of Georgia-based voting rights groups warned Biden and Harris not to bother coming to the state unless they delivered a concrete plan to move forward, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters this week that Biden planed to stress the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections.

Spencer Overton, an election law expert and the president of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, hopes Biden will use his bully pulpit to explain why passing federal voting rights legislation is so essential to combatting the pernicious lies and conspiracies undermining faith in the nations system of government.

Those lies have real consequences, said. Sometimes theyre graphic, as we saw a year ago on 6 January, but sometimes they silently erode democracy by preventing average citizens from participating in our democracy, and exercising their freedom to vote.

This is the most important legislation in Congress now, he added. Theres just no benefit in waiting. The moment is now.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/strategy-shift-biden-confronts-trump-head-on-after-year-of-silent-treatment/ar-AASyUoE?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 8, 2022, 12:40:06 pm
A brilliantly written speech.  Strongly delivered.

I watched Fox for hours immediately after.  Taken off guard.  Sputtering.  'What about reconciliation?'.  Fuck off.  The best the Faulkner creatures' people could come up with was saying how can 2 deaths equate to the thousands at Pearl and WTC.

Biden has to fortify his euphemisms.  Maybe add "The Loser of the last election", "The Great Liar", "The Great Divider", "The I Alone, President", or "His Largeness holding court in his golden Florida castle as sycophants line up to kiss his ringpiece."

OK, the last one is probably too long, but you get the gist.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 8, 2022, 01:01:15 pm
Reuters
'Do not follow the big lie': Americans speak on anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack
Thursday

(Reuters) - Here are reactions on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump in a failed bid to halt certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

"We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. Here's the truth: A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle. ...

"One year ago today in this sacred place, democracy was attacked. Simply attacked. The will of the people was under assault. The Constitution, our Constitution, faced the gravest of threats. ...

"The former president and his supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress your vote and subvert our elections. ...

"He's just not a former president; he's a defeated former president."

REPUBLICAN FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

"Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America. This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed."

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, A DEMOCRAT

"I'm pleading with Republican voters, Republican people across the country: Do not follow the Big Lie. Your ideology doesn't have to be the same as ours. We can disagree respectfully, but we cannot follow a big lie."

U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL

"January 6th, 2021, was a dark day for Congress and our country. The United States Capitol, the seat of the first branch of our federal government, was stormed by criminals who brutalized police officers and used force to try to stop Congress from doing its job. ...

"As I said yesterday, it has been stunning to see some Washington Democrats try to exploit this anniversary to advance partisan policy goals that long predated this event. It is especially jaw-dropping to hear some Senate Democrats invoke the mob's attempt to disrupt our country's norms, rules, and institutions as a justification to discard our norms, rules, and institutions themselves."

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM

"What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden. I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden's beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried?"

REPUBLICAN U.S. REPRESENTATIVE LIZ CHENEY, VICE CHAIR OF THE HOUSE JAN. 6 COMMITTEE

"Our institutions held, but they only held because of the people who were willing to stand up against the pressure from former President Trump.

"The threat continues. Former President Trump continues to make the same claims that he knows caused violence on Jan. 6."

REPUBLICAN U.S. REPRESENTATIVE ADAM KINZINGER, HOUSE JAN. 6 COMMITTEE MEMBER

"I'm really disappointed today. I'm sad ... mostly because we haven't made progress ... as the American people, particularly as Republicans, I think we're almost in a worse position than we were the day after Jan. 6."

DEMOCRATIC U.S. REPRESENTATIVE NORMA TORRES

"Today, I no longer feel safe at work, and I still fear for our country because so many people want to forget the events of that day, or flat out deny that they happened."

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR MITT ROMNEY

"We ignore the lessons of Jan. 6 at our own peril. Democracy is fragile; it cannot survive without leaders of integrity and character who care more about the strength of our Republic than about winning the next election."

DEMOCRATIC FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

"One year ago, a violent attack on our Capitol made it clear just how fragile the American experiment in democracy really is. And while the broken windows have been repaired and many of the rioters have been brought to justice, the truth is that our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then.

"Although initially rejected by many Republicans, the claims that fanned the flames of violence on January 6th have since been embraced by a sizeable portion of voters and elected officials  many of whom know better. ...

"Historically, Americans have been defenders of democracy and freedom around the world  especially when its under attack. But we cant serve that role when leading figures in one of our two major political parties are actively undermining democracy at home. We cant set an example when our own leaders are willing to fabricate lies and cast doubt on the results of free and fair elections."

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS, A DEMOCRAT

"One year ago today we witnessed a terror attack on our Capitol. Let's call it what it was. A violent mob tried to topple American democracy. And too many of those involved have yet to experience any real consequence for their actions."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/do-not-follow-the-big-lie-americans-speak-on-anniversary-of-us-capitol-attack/ar-AASuZyv?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 9, 2022, 04:30:57 am
Lmao at those aquamen McConnell and Graham clutching their pearls... "oh, it's just unconscionable that they should try to make political gain from our continued embrace of antidemocratic conspiracies, voter suppression and prevarication towards political violence! So insensitive!"
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 10, 2022, 02:42:31 pm
Voters are more concerned about inflation than anything else right now so unless Joe gets a handle on that which I doubt he can then the Dems will probably lose the House and the Senate this November. What a mess if that happens as if you cant hold onto the ball after that clown Trump gave it to you then the Dems / we are in a serious trouble.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 12, 2022, 08:01:53 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on January 10, 2022, 02:42:31 pm
Voters are more concerned about inflation than anything else right now so unless Joe gets a handle on that which I doubt he can then the Dems will probably lose the House and the Senate this November. What a mess if that happens as if you cant hold onto the ball after that clown Trump gave it to you then the Dems / we are in a serious trouble.

Trouble it was a huge curve ball, repairing the damage Trump did was bad enough but then you also have COViD (and QAnon) to deal with as well.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 13, 2022, 05:29:29 pm
Darlings of some liberals, Cheney and Kinzinger fail to support voting rights legislation (again). If only more Republicans were like them...oh wait, they are.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 14, 2022, 02:55:22 pm
POLITICO
What Joe Manchin told Steve Clemons at dinner
By POLITICO Staff - 4h ago

Steve Clemons is a D.C. institution  an operator who connects some of the biggest power players in the capital. He also happens to be the confidant of the most powerful senator in Washington, Democrat Joe Manchin. Playbook author Ryan Lizza joins Clemons for breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown to dish on what's motivating Manchin behind the scenes, and what he might do next.

Steve: I had gotten to know Joe Biden before. I'd been invited to some holiday parties and whatnot at [President] Joe Biden's home as vice president...

Ryan: Wait wait, let's not bury the lead here. How did you get to know Joe Biden?

Steve: Well, let me just finish. And then I meet Joe Manchin at Biden's home. First time. That's where I first actually physically met him.

Ryan: What year's that?

Steve: I'm really bad with years.

Ryan: What era would it be? Is it Biden as vice president?

Steve: Yeah, Biden is vice president.

Ryan: So it's at the vice president's mansion?

Steve: At the vice president's residence. It was a holiday party, I think, if I remember correctly. We began talking about don't ask, don't tell and he was the senator, just like today. Hanging out and likely not on board with don't ask, don't tell repeal. I talked to him about it at that reception. He said "Steve, you know, weve got a lot of West Virginia military families." I said "Look, I'm an Air Force brat. I know military families, believe me. Military families are over it. It's not a big deal." So, we had this conversation back and forth. It was pretty good. And then he for family reasons I know now, but I didn't know him well, he missed a vote on don't ask, don't tell. At that time, I didn't look at it as cowardly. I knew he was opposed to change. Missing the vote kept him out of that. He wasnt going to be in favor. Anyway, I got a call, you know, from him and he says "Come up and see me." We had a conversation and that kind of led to a deeper appreciation I had for how serious he was about a lot of wonky things that were interesting, like corruption.

Ryan: Where did you meet him?

Steve: In his office. I mean, I didn't want to meet him. I didn't want him to call.

Ryan: Really?

Steve: Oh, no, I did not want to. I mean, Heather Bresch [Sen. Manchin's daughter] called me and said, "My dad's going to call you" and I said "I would really rather him not call." We went up there, and at the time, the debates of the sequester were up and I found it serious. I found it serious and I said, "You know what? I don't like where he is on don't ask, don't tell, but he's doing some interesting things and now I have an inside track to talking to him about serious stuff. I will not agree with him on everything." Alright, so just hold that place for a minute. Down the way, The Atlantic asked me to host what we call the editors breakfast, which is the Saturday morning before the White House Correspondents Dinner. Rachel Maddow had her new book on military issues called Drift, and she said, "Would you interview me, Steve?" And I said, Well, I'll interview you if I can have you have this done at the editors breakfast. That will be kind of a hot ticket. I can be interviewing you at the Correspondents Dinner." We got a good turnout, mainly kind of the gay crowd, her groupies, you know? But it wasn't what I wanted and it was missing... What's the unusual piece of spice in this? And I said to myself, "Wow, Joe Manchin." So I call, which

Ryan: Which is what everyone thinks of when they think of the unusual spice in a social situation.

Steve: But he was on the Armed Services Committee at that time. I call Rachel and I said, "Listen, would you mind if I put Joe Manchin on stage with you? You guys are like oil and water. It will be interesting to see this, where you agree and where you disagree. I just think it would add a lot." She says "Okay. Would he do it?" I called and said I'll find out. So, I called him that night and he's like, in less than two seconds, said absolutely. And it just went insane. Then when I kind of did what I thought was, to be biased, a really fantastic interview with him on military and defense issues and the big issues of the day, I said "Oh, let's go to the audience." Rachel jumped out of her chair and [said] "Can I be the first one to ask the senator a question?" She jumped out, and then she asked him about his position on don't ask, don't tell and the LGBT community.

Ryan: Did you set her up to do that?

Steve: No, she did it on her own. He then said to her, "You know, today, if we were to do the vote again, I would vote for repeal." He changed his view on it. By Monday night he was on her show. So you asked this thing about putting people together and changing things and having that... I mean, that kind of thing is what I live for, right? Hundreds of times that kind of thing has happened, but you just kind of figure out, how do you make it interesting?

Whats on Manchins mind:

Ryan: I heard that last night [the night of January 12] you had an interesting dinner.

Steve: Yeah.

Ryan: So, who did you have dinner with last night, Steve?

Steve: The first dinner or the second dinner?

Ryan: Well, I don't know. Let's hear it.

Steve: No, I mean, like sorry, I gotta be careful, but I had dinner with Joe Manchin and with Randi Weingarten at Cafe Milano. And I think, Randi...

Ryan: This is on the eve of when Joe Biden is going up to the Senate to speak at the caucus lunch and basically try and pressure [Senators] Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to change their views on the filibuster and support voting rights. So this is on the eve... You're having dinner with Joe Manchin on the eve of one of the most important days of his Senate career.

Steve: I can talk about what I think the players are doing [unintelligible]. I'd rather not talk just about the conversation at the dinner.

Ryan: Well, I think it's been reported that Randi was trying. Randi helped him with the compromise voting rights legislation.

Steve: What Randi did, she said, look, you had a problem... So much of Washington, I just wanna be honest with people, is sometimes... It's not a function of corruption or special interests. It's sometimes just a function of lack of imagination, or people are driven by inertia. I kind of see a role that fits with my role as an opinion journalist. I'm not a reporting journalist, right? So that's a different, big difference, as somebody who has views and attitudes. But I try to be responsible and transparent about it in responsible ways. I also see my role as one of opening the aperture of different people who are in conflict or who are not there. Opening aperture so they can see possibilities they might not have otherwise thought they had. I look at that as a legitimate and actually a needed part of my role in Washington, right?

I think the point is that Joe Manchin, I knew, believed that S.R. 1 was too packed with things that were unrelated to the openness or the constraints on voting, and also that it was packed with issues that were more about social reform than they were about dealing with the voting questions. And he was dead, dead set against S.R. 1. What he was for was the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. But anyone that looked at the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which is commendable and important, knows it does not go far enough to address many of the problems in voting that we had seen recently, particularly with voter suppression and various kinds of things. I think that his take was we needed to modify this. I humbly suggested "Well what you're really doing is talking about John Lewis Plus." Randi suggested talking to Stacey Abrams, and he, in a Joe Manchin way  because he's tried to be very chivalrous, very magnanimous  [said] "Yeah, sure. Sure, we'll do that." But there was a long time before that call with Stacey actually happened. They had multiple calls, and then he and Stacey really worked on putting together a voting rights outline of things that laid out some things, like voter ID that were uncomfortable for the Democrats but were potential pathways for Republican support. But they kind of cobbled it, something, together. Barack Obama and other people came along and applauded it. Even Joe Biden says "I applaud it." So they came up with something.

Ryan: It's the bill that they're voting on this week, as we sit here.

Steve: What I learned last night, what I learned recently is something I did not know  and it's because I don't know everything about Joe Manchin, I don't know everything about [what's] going on  is that the bill that the Freedom to Vote Act, which a lot of people had in shorthand thought was sort of Joe Manchin, Stacey Abrams... Joe Manchin believes it is not, that it's not. They didn't write the bill. It didn't have the language. It still has a lot of stuff in it he doesn't like and that the Rules Committee under Senator Klobuchar have put together something that is no longer his bill. I did not know that.

Ryan: Huh. This is the Freedom to Vote Act that...

Steve: ...that we thought was him. His name is not on it. He's not a sponsor. So I think the big issue is that progressives like Randi Weingarten and others  I don't want to put words in her mouth  see that they believe democracy is on the line. That the Republicans, when they come back, which they likely are to do in the next election in the House, will do, they believe, anything to win it, to keep winning or whatever. So this moment is really important to get the infrastructure right so that the game can remain fair and that people can continue to have the right to vote and are going to do this. They look at this as a really vital moment and that what had to happen, even if Joe Manchin was not going to agree to a carve out on the filibuster, is that they had to get this legislation on the floor to have it publicly debated and vetted so that all sides could be seen about where they were trying to constrain or allow by way of a high quality.

In my book, it gives Joe Manchin an opportunity to critique the Freedom to Vote Act. I don't know whether he will or not. This is all real time happening right now, and so I don't know what he will do on it. But I was surprised to learn that after all of the effort in all of the applause of what he and Stacey Abrams had done together, that that so-called bill is not the bill that's on the floor. So that was new to me. That's a big, big deal because it gives Manchin a way out of supporting this if he doesn't want to support it, right? So I think there's a dimension there that I think hasn't been reported.

Ryan: Very interesting.

Steve: I think then the other side of it is they want to get it out there. But then, as we all know, with what has now happening on the floor, is that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have agreed in this communication between houses to substitute the Freedom to Vote Act in a piece of legislation on the Voting Rights Act, that Lewis Voting Rights Act, to allow discussion of this bill. But then to go to vote and in debate, they are back in the moment of needing 60 votes. This is where people fish or cut bait, so to speak. I don't know where Senator Manchin will go, but I do know that the progressive community is hopeful that he will see that folks are out there. I think the other dimension out there that again  not putting Senator Manchin in there, but he's been public about it  but his frustration is, he said the electoral certification, the Electoral College certification process needs to be reformed. Even Mitch McConnell has said that and that others say that you can't allow a House member and a Senate member to derail millions of votes and invalidate or paralyze those votes from their states. He is frustrated that we're not elevating and bringing forward those non-controversial or less controversial opportunities for bipartisan securing of this sacred vote process so that we do not have a repeat of January 6 ever again. He's frustrated with the leadership that isn't allowing those moments to happen and putting those things first and then bringing it along. So I just want to be honest that I want to lay out, I don't want to speak for him. I don't want to speak for Randi, but I think that's where the tension is and maybe some of that got discussed last night.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/what-joe-manchin-told-steve-clemons-at-dinner/ar-AASM2Fp?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 18, 2022, 07:06:58 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on January 10, 2022, 02:42:31 pm
Voters are more concerned about inflation than anything else right now so unless Joe gets a handle on that which I doubt he can then the Dems will probably lose the House and the Senate this November. What a mess if that happens as if you cant hold onto the ball after that clown Trump gave it to you then the Dems / we are in a serious trouble.

That's something Dems have little control over.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 19, 2022, 05:19:25 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on January 18, 2022, 07:06:58 am
That's something Dems have little control over.

Well I guess they have no control over the leadership as you think the party for the younger voter would not be led into the mid-elections by a soon to be 80 year old President, 82 year old Pelosi, the majority leader of the house Hoyer is 82 while the young lad Schumer is a spritely 72. No wonder they creak from one incompetency to the next but thats the standard set for a politician.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 19, 2022, 06:11:58 pm
Do we think Biden's going to make any moves on cannabis before the midterms? Making the DEA reschedule it is the obvious, easy step - no idea why he hasn't just done that already.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 19, 2022, 09:47:40 pm
Hes doing a press conference right now, and is doing well generally but when he stumbles, its a great clip for the Tuckers to pounce on with the senile/confused/unfit shouts. And hes giving them plenty here.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 19, 2022, 09:49:13 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on January 19, 2022, 09:47:40 pm
Hes doing a press conference right now, and is doing well generally but when he stumbles, its a great clip for the Tuckers to pounce on. And hes giving them plenty here.

If he sneezes they'll jump over it. Honestly it can be anything.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 20, 2022, 12:42:59 pm
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 22, 2022, 04:08:24 am
From Maher tonight:

Biden approval rating at 33%.  Only lower is Harris.

Biden gets no respect.  Yes he's like non dairy creamer.  Not your first choice, but gets the job done.

1. He beat Trump.
2. There was no recession.
3. He's fighting Covid harder.
4. Wages are up
5. Jobs are up
6. Stock market doing gangbusters

He needs more cheerleaders cos he's no swinging dick.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 22, 2022, 08:17:33 am
Quote from: jambutty on January 22, 2022, 04:08:24 am
From Maher tonight:

Biden approval rating at 33%.  Only lower is Harris.

Biden gets no respect.  Yes he's like non dairy creamer.  Not your first choice, but gets the job done.

1. He beat Trump.
2. There was no recession.
3. He's fighting Covid harder.
4. Wages are up
5. Jobs are up
6. Stock market doing gangbusters

He needs more cheerleaders cos he's no swinging dick.
1.hardly a hard thing to do.
2.no recession because trillion of dollars where pumped into the economy, again not really a hard thing to do.
3.more dead under Biden than trump, hardly a fantastic achievement.
4.wages are up slightly, cost of living and inflation is out of control.
5. Jobs are up, but they are shit jobs and jobs that where lost but are now coming back.
6. Its a bubble that will burst, and artificially inflated due to the fiscal policies and pumping in trillions upon trillions into the economy.


He absolutely botched the Afghan withdrawal, covid deaths under him are more than trump, the diplomatic situation with Russia, Iran, China and North Korea have clearly become worse under him to the point we are nearing war with Russia and inflation is the worst in decades.

Thats not to mention he has failed at bringing BBB, student debt, voting reform, Supreme Court reform, legalising weed. He is a lame duck president now it seems as well. The dems are going to lose massively in  2022 and they will be scratching their heads on why.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire, per NBC News.

Great news for Biden and America - if he had hung around for another year then McConnell would have blocked any nomination after the mid terms.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 05:59:12 pm
Bring on the Commie candidates!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 01:22:28 am
Preferably one who's like 22 years old
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 01:30:06 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on January 22, 2022, 08:17:33 am
1.hardly a hard thing to do.
2.no recession because trillion of dollars where pumped into the economy, again not really a hard thing to do.
3.more dead under Biden than trump, hardly a fantastic achievement.
4.wages are up slightly, cost of living and inflation is out of control.
5. Jobs are up, but they are shit jobs and jobs that where lost but are now coming back.
6. Its a bubble that will burst, and artificially inflated due to the fiscal policies and pumping in trillions upon trillions into the economy.


He absolutely botched the Afghan withdrawal, covid deaths under him are more than trump, the diplomatic situation with Russia, Iran, China and North Korea have clearly become worse under him to the point we are nearing war with Russia and inflation is the worst in decades.

Thats not to mention he has failed at bringing BBB, student debt, voting reform, Supreme Court reform, legalising weed. He is a lame duck president now it seems as well. The dems are going to lose massively in  2022 and they will be scratching their heads on why.

With all due respect - What a steaming turd of a post.
Logged
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 01:32:23 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire, per NBC News.

Great news for Biden and America - if he had hung around for another year then McConnell would have blocked any nomination after the mid terms.

Would have been better if it had of been one of the judges on the right.
Logged
