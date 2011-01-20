Biden is getting out like 12k a day.
Rising every day, think it was over 20k yesterday but I think the biggest problem will be trying to get all the US citizens out of the country.
Fox news was trying to stir the s,, at the press conference yesterday with loaded questions.
"Can you guarantee no American will be left stranded in Afghanistan" Peski told her it was a very unfair question, it was as they don't even know how many Americans are still left in Afghanistan right now. they have tried every way they can think of to communicate to any American, they gave a long list more than ive posted, phone calls ,text messages, face book, every news paper they know of, the media. every way possible, any American who lives close to the airport only has themselves to blame for being stuck their now but am sure they will be flown out safely. problem is not every American stuck in Afghanistan lives close to the Airport, they will want to get out but fear the long journey to the Airport, the US has told them to get in touch in any way possible and tell them where they are and they will send troops out to bring them to the Airport, they can't do much more than that but I imagine stories will pop up later of US Citizens being stranded, Fox news will no doubt hammer those stories