Democrats should keep a close eye on the VA governor's race. The Cuomo and Newsom headlines are the major stories in terms of governors, but November will be interesting in VA.



Virginia is the land of the Democratic establishment. 13 of the last 14 statewide races (Presidential, Senate, Governor) have gone to Democrats. The VA Dems that have won have included Mark Warner, Jim Webb, Tim Kaine, Terry McAuliffe, and Ralph Northam. If you like 40/50/60-year old white male establishment candidates (or even those that forsake the party for independence ala Jim Webb), this is your state. Virginia has been blue in terms of results, and that's carried by the most populous counties in the state. Unlike some other blue states that are anchored by large cities, Virginia's blue core is anchored by the suburbs, with Fairfax County the most prominent (for the average election, more than 10% of the votes cast will come from Fairfax). Other DC suburb counties, cities like Richmond and its surrounding suburbs, and smaller college towns like Charlottesville carry the rest of the blue core. The DC suburbs are among the wealthiest (median household income) and most educated (Arlington County has 70%+ of its population with college degrees, by far the highest in the country). It's generally more evenly spread also (not like some CA areas, while 1 zip code where houses go for millions next to another zip code with high poverty rates). The suburbs vote Democrat generally, but it's not like the vociferous progressive populated areas of other blue states.



The Democrats' success in the House in 2018, and its ability to galvanize (and also for Trump to turn off) suburban voters is reflected in Virginia. While Fairfax is solidly democrat, its turnout can determine the fate of the candidate. In presidential elections with high turnout, Democrats can run up the score there. In 2020, Biden won 70% of Fairfax's 600,000 votes (he won about 60% of the next 5 largest counties, which totaled 1,000,000 votes). That type of margin is almost impossible for a Republican to come back from, and Trump lost by 10%. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 65% of Fairfax and the other large counties, en route to a 5-point win. In the 2017 gubernatorial election, the first post-Trump, Ralph Northam won those large counties by similar margins (almost 70% out of 375K votes in Fairfax) and even gained places like VA Beach that leaned red before on the way to an easy 9-point win. The anti-Trump bump was real, and it was reflected in the 2018 House races as well, where the Democrats picked up 3 vital House seats. The 2017 and 2019 state legislature elections also yielded good results for the Democrats.



But at the same time, pre-Trump, it wasn't always this comfortable. The only GOP candidate to win an election recently was Bob McDonnell, who actually won Fairfax and the other suburban counties and ran up an easy 58-42 win around the state with low turnout. In the 2013 gubernatorial race, Democrat Terry McAuliffe eked out a victory over Ken Cuccinelli (he and his Lt. Governor candidate EW Jackson were awful; seriously, Google their comments) in a relatively unenthusiastic race. McAuliffe didn't get to 60% in Fairfax (out of only 300K votes) and didn't run up the margins in some of those other suburbs on the way to a narrow 2.5% win (where a third-party candidate got 6.5%). In 2014, the closest statewide race in recent memory, incumbent Mark Warner was extremely close to losing to Ed Gillespie. In a low voter turnout election (2014 midterms weren't good for Dems in general), Warner didn't hit 60% in Fairfax either (again, only 300K votes) and won statewide by <1%, terrifying close to losing what should've been a relatively safe race.



The situation today is, this election is the first major "battleground" election post Biden's swearing-in. Other than the Georgia runoffs, this is the first battleground race since Trump was confirmed to have lost. But the aura of Trump is still around. The Democrats are running Terry McAuliffe again. Despite the close race last time and consternations about him (he's a former campaign chair for both Bill and Hillary, a former DNC chair, and a "Beltway Insider" if there ever was one), he was fine as governor and left office relatively popular. The Republicans have nominated businessman Glenn Youngkin, who's relatively unknown in the political arena.



It's shaping up to be an interesting race. Youngkin knows that the only way he can win is if he can make inroads in the suburbs (or depress turnout) while not losing so much of that Trump-fueled red support. Trump is heavily unpopular in the suburbs, particularly around DC. He's toxic, and it's got the RNC on the run for the past few years. Demographics didn't favor them, but Trump made it worse. To put it in perspective, Barbara Comstock, a Republican House Rep in the far reaches of the DC suburbs, won her seat in 2014 by 16%, in 2016 by only 6% (Hillary beat Trump in that district, particularly due to Kaine I think), and was out by 2018. She had a really difficult time balancing the unpopularity of Trump with the fact that he's essentially the head of the party. One of the Republican candidates for Senate during the last couple of years held some Confederacy-themed party or something. Trumpian? Yes. Successful? Not even close (Tim Kaine defeated him in the 2018 race by 16%).



So Youngkin needs an opening, and so far he's gone for the GOP businessman-like approach combined with an attempt at Trumpian politics, but not always by praising Trump, but recently praising Ron DeSantis instead (railing against mask mandates and praising who many think could be the next GOP star). It's an approach to try and have his cake and eating it. Education is also in the crosshairs this election, with the removal of the admission tests at one of the most prestigious high schools in the country (TJ) and discussion on Critical Race Theory at the center of it. McAuliffe has attacked Youngkin for his Trumpian politics, but we'll have to see if it sticks.



On one hand, McAuliffe should win relatively comfortably.

-He's been governor before and was relatively popular.

-He's a classic establishment Democrat, a type of candidate with great success in the state and no conflicts with the party or anything. He should also fundraise very easily given his background.

-He's not exciting but won't turn off the suburban types and have them run into Youngkin instead. Youngkin's business-friendly message, even in the wealthy suburbs, might not attract many given that the Democrats are popular among this crowd anyway.

-The state's been trending blue for years and years.



On the other hand, it could end up being closer than at first look.

-Youngkin has the possibility of navigating away from the toxic Trump factor that previous GOP candidates the last few candidates couldn't navigate.

-He's new to politics without massive baggage or negative track record.

-The current Dem administration has been beset by controversy, with all three high-ranking officials (Ralph Northam, Justin Fairfax, and Mark Herring) having had previous scandals and history exposed.

-Biden's approval rating, while still strong, has been dipping.



If Youngkin can navigate the Trump factor and make some inroads in places like Fairfax, he's got a chance. A 70-30 defeat there with high turnout and Youngkin's likely done. A 58-42 defeat there with lower turnout (same as when McAuliffe and Warner ran close races in 2013 and 2014), and Youngkin's got a chance to pull the upset.



If McAuliffe wins by 5%+, Democrats can breath a sigh of relief.



If McAuliffe wins by a low margin or even loses, alarm bells should be going off. If the suburban vote struggles, holding on to the 3 Virginia House seats won in 2018 could be difficult in the 2022 midterms. The Democrats have a razor thin margin in the House, so they can't afford these types of losses.



Virginia is the state of the establishment Democrat, so if the 2021 gubernatorial is a struggle, it can be a harbinger of things to come for the party. Next couple of months could be interesting. A Roanoke-based newspaper had an interesting point of voter fatigue. There's always seems to be a lot riding on Virginia elections, and the state governor and legislative races run off cycle. You end up with a lot of elections, all of which are deemed important. On one hand, this becomes a habit. On the other hand, voters might stay home after the successes of the past few years in the state ("job's done").