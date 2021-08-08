James wants his job.
Yes, God forbid the attorney-general wants to see some justice being done. Lets not be giving this woman ideas above her station.
I know you cape for Cuomo for free, but he had his own actual goon squad who were dispatched to discredit any woman who dared speak about their experience. https://gothamist.com/news/all-governors-enablers-cuomo-advisors-face-blowback-over-sexual-harassment-report
[the actual source is the New York Times, but I dont have access]
Beyond his cadre of high level staff a group he dubbed the "Mean Girls" Cuomo sought help from long-time confidantes, including allies who currently hold positions at progressive nonprofits, Facebook, and on the MTA board. Several of them are implicated in an unlawful retaliation campaign to disparage Cuomos first accuser, Lindsay Boylan, according to the Attorney Generals report.
DeRosa, 38, earned national attention at the height of the COVID crisis as Cuomos shrewd and uncompromising second-in-command. As the harassment scandal gripped the administration, it was DeRosa who oversaw the shifting response, as exemplified in one email obtained by investigators: Spin is full throated emotional apology.
Behind the scenes, the report found, DeRosa was spearheading the effort to discredit Cuomos first accuser and actively discouraging further victims from coming forward. She is referenced in the report 187 times more than anyone not named Andrew Cuomo
As Cuomos longtime enforcer, Schwartz previously helped to hobble a public corruption commission that had begun to uncover wrongdoing in the Governors Office. He left the administration in 2015, but returned late last year to serve as Cuomos COVID-19 Vaccine Czar. The position put him in frequent contact with New Yorks county executives, who at the time were clamoring for more vaccine sites.
In March, following the second allegation of sexual harassment against Cuomo, Schwartz called county executives across the state to assess their loyalty to the governor. He testified he was directed to do so by DeRosa, and that he began each conversation by noting he wasnt calling about vaccines.
Still, one county executive described feeling stunned by the phone call, and the implicit threat linking access to vaccines...with [his] position on the allegations regarding the Governor.
In his testimony, Schwartz acknowledged an optics issue with the calls, while maintaining that the vaccines were distributed by a formula and not subject to political considerations.
I dont see Andrew Cuomos appeal to see why so many people were willing to burn themselves to support a man bereft of any morals or convictions. Chris Cuomo is conveniently taking a one week vacation from his nightly tv show likely in hopes that this will blow over by the time he returns.
Btw can we please not make a martyr of Al Franken anytime a member of the Democratic Party gets accused of sexual harassment or worse? Franken voluntarily resigned in the face of multiple accusations, he landed on his feet and is raking in millions from his Sirius show. Hell probably end up back in politics one day.
Cuomo is just going by the Kavanaugh playbook in hopes that defiance will see him through. Btw there were people on this board who caped for Kavanaugh when Dr. Ford came forward. The latest news is that the FBI took in 4500 tips about Kavanaugh and never investigated any of them. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/22/brett-kavanaugh-sexual-misconduct-allegations-fbi-senators
There is no benefit to the survivors who come forward with these allegations; their lives are derailed by the initial incident and then they are gaslit, harassed, hounded, and destroyed all over again when they bring they dare to speak about their experience later on.