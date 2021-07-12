« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 09:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:06:44 pm
Let's not be overly dramatic here.  :lmao

It's typical shitty voter suppression tactics the Republicans are trying to pass through BUT these "fleeing" Dems chartered a couple of private planes, drank beer on the flights and took lots of selfies for the #TwitterGram because they volunteered to fly to DC to try and drum up interest/support for this situation. They didn't "flee" to avoid arrest, they simply left the state to deny a quorum in the Texas House.
Am not so sure.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott

As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done, Abbott said.
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/politics/lone-star-politics/texas-democrats-plan-to-leave-state-to-stop-gop-voting-bill/2678705/

The legislators risk arrest by taking flight. Under the Texas Constitution, the Legislature requires a quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers to be present to conduct state business in either chamber. Absent lawmakers can be legally compelled to return to the Capitol; the source said Democrats expect state Republicans to ask the Department of Public Safety to track them down.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/texas-democrats-flee-state-effort-block-gop-backed-voting-restrictions-n1273667


I imagine Tucker Carlson will be saying the same thing, they drank beer and took selfies on the plane which obviously proves they were more interested in having a free holiday than doing their job back in Texas.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:39:20 pm by oldfordie »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm
I'm going off what Nobby said.  If you disagree that Democrats are fleeing arrest to avoid being forced to vote, take it up with him mate.

So you're not allowed to research the situation yourself and make an informed opinion? Just blindly go off of what other people post and take it as fact, especially when it suits your agenda? Good to know - I'll pass the buck next time that happens too.

But hey Nobby! Here is my official notice I guess that I'm taking it up with you too.  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:30:21 pm by Lone Star Red »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 09:29:48 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:26:10 pm
Am not so sure.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott

As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done, Abbott said.


I imagine Tucker Carlson will be saying the same thing, they drank beer and took selfies on the plane which obviously proves they were more interested in having a free holiday than doing their job back in Texas.

"Fleeing" the state because they are under arrest =/= Being or being threatened to be arrested once they come back into the state after they've already left the state.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm
So you're not allowed to research the situation yourself and make an informed opinion? Just blindly go off of what other people post and take it as fact, especially when it suits your agenda? Good to know - I'll pass the buck next time that happens too.

But hey Nobby! Here is my official notice I guess that I'm taking it up with you too.  ;D

I didn't click the link, that's true.  I trusted Nobby.  "Arrest" is a strong word to use. You would like to think it's not used lightly.  If I was wrong, then I apologise.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 09:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:29:48 pm
"Fleeing" the state because they are under arrest =/= Being or being threatened to be arrested once they come back into the state after they've already left the state.
Well am no expert on US law so correct me if am wrong, the Democrats are fleeing the State as they can be arrested under Texas law for refusing to make up the quorum needed to pass a bill in the Texas Senate, they deliberately put themselves beyond the reach of the Texas police by leaving the State, in other words they fled to evade arrest. Texas will either have to wait till they all return or extradite them from Washington IF that's possible.
Which State they went too is irrelevant really as the aim was to stop the vote in the Texas Senate but they decided to go to Washington to lobby against voter suppression at the US Senate. good move.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:55:54 pm by oldfordie »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:50:22 pm
Well am no expert on US law so correct me if am wrong, the Democrats are fleeing the State as they can be arrested under Texas law for refusing to make up the quorum needed to pass a bill in the Texas Senate, they deliberately put themselves beyond the reach of the Texas police by leaving the State, in other words they fled to evade arrest. Texas will either have to wait till they all return or extradite them from Washington IF that's possible.
Which State they went too is irrelevant really as the aim was to stop the vote in the Texas Senate but they decided to go to Washington to lobby against voter suppression at the US Senate. good move.

Well let me state up front that I am no expert on US law either, I just happen to be a Texas resident, so I have had a front row seat to this circus.

They left the state because it would deny the Republicans a quorum on a vote the Democrats knew they were going to lose, because they don't have the numbers. They're in DC to drum up sympathy, get Congress to notice what's going on and block Republicans back in Texas. It's a last-ditch desperate political move. That's it. And Democrats have done this before, about 20 years ago.

And no, as far as I know, they cannot be extradited as state authorities have zero jurisdiction in DC.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm
Well let me state up front that I am no expert on US law either, I just happen to be a Texas resident, so I just have had a front row seat to this circus.

They left the state because it would deny the Republicans a quorum on a vote the Democrats knew they were going to lose, because they don't have the numbers. They're in DC to drum up sympathy, get Congress to notice what's going on and block Republicans back in Texas. It's a last-ditch desperate political move. That's it. And Democrats have done this before, about 20 years ago.

And no, as far as I know, they cannot be extradited as state authorities have zero jurisdiction in DC.
Nope that's not it. there's a bit more to it than what your saying. unless something has changed since yesterday the  Democrats are not only leaving the State to stop the bill being passed they are also leaving the State for 3 weeks to let the legislative session expire, I assume they mean when the State Senate break for Summer. this will mean the Republicans will have to wait months to try and pass this bill if they fail to get it passed in the next 3 weeks.
Ive no idea if the Democrats fled the State 20yrs ago but I do know the Republicans tried to pass this bill in May and the Democrats foiled them by walking out of the Senate one by one to deny them a quorum, they've worked it up the Republicans again, nice one.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm by oldfordie »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
Nope that's not it. there's a bit more to it than what your saying. unless something has changed since yesterday the  Democrats are not only leaving the State to stop the bill being passed they are also leaving the State for 3 weeks to let the legislative session expire, I assume they mean when the State Senate break for Summer. this will mean the Republicans will have to wait months to try and pass this bill if they fail to get it passed in the next 3 weeks.
Ive no idea if the Democrats fled the State 20yrs ago but I do know the Republicans tried to pass this bill in May and the Democrats foiled them by walking out of the Senate one by one to deny them a quorum, they've worked it up the Republicans again, nice one.

I think we're saying the same thing in a different way:

Quote
Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives left the state Monday afternoon en route to Washington, D.C., in a bid to again deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass new voting restrictions with 26 days left in a special legislative session called largely for that purpose.

https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/12/texas-democrats-leave-texas-voting-bill/

They're denying the quorum for this special session that's mainly happening so R's can try and pass this specific legislation.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 10:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm
I think we're saying the same thing in a different way:

https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/12/texas-democrats-leave-texas-voting-bill/

They're denying the quorum for this special session that's mainly happening so R's can try and pass this specific legislation.
Fair enough but you never mentioned they were planning to stay in Washington for 3 weeks to let the session expire. I also disagree over why the went to Washington as it's a important point. the main reason for leaving Texas was to stop the vote and evade arrest, they didn't leave Texas just lobby Washington. they took the opportunity to use the time to lobby Washington which was a good idea.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:46:03 pm by oldfordie »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 02:43:41 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:43:55 pm
Fair enough but you never mentioned they were planning to stay in Washington for 3 weeks to let the session expire. I also disagree over why the went to Washington as it's a important point. the main reason for leaving Texas was to stop the vote and evade arrest, they didn't leave Texas just lobby Washington. they took the opportunity to use the time to lobby Washington which was a good idea.
They went to VA with borders DC. They cant go a GOP governor state which will let the Texas Rangers get them and go back to Texas to make up quorum. Oregon GOP has done the same thing to cut off quorum before going to Idaho etc. It cant happen in the US senate because they can go Alaska to get them for quorum if needed. They also want to lobby the Senate to pass stuff.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 04:23:23 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:43:55 pm
Fair enough but you never mentioned they were planning to stay in Washington for 3 weeks to let the session expire. I also disagree over why the went to Washington as it's a important point. the main reason for leaving Texas was to stop the vote and evade arrest, they didn't leave Texas just lobby Washington. they took the opportunity to use the time to lobby Washington which was a good idea.

Dude, were just going in circles here. Ive already said on multiple occasions they left the state to block the vote. Where it falls in the list of reasons of why they left or whether theyre staying there for a day or three weeks to block the vote is just semantics.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 09:30:24 am »
The nation is split on almost every other issues. How long before they decide enough is enough and demand that the country be split?!?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 10:02:01 am »
This mess is just more proof that the US needs new voices. Level-headed politicians on both sides that can cooperate for the best of the nation. Its time to climb out of the trenches and actually talk to each other.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 10:28:28 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm

But hey Nobby! Here is my official notice I guess that I'm taking it up with you too.  ;D

Feel free to dispute any aspect of what I've said
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 11:42:44 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:30:24 am
The nation is split on almost every other issues. How long before they decide enough is enough and demand that the country be split?!?

I think Trump want's to plant his flag in Florida... no loss there.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:44:23 am by bigbonedrawky »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 11:45:27 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:23:23 am
Dude, were just going in circles here. Ive already said on multiple occasions they left the state to block the vote. Where it falls in the list of reasons of why they left or whether theyre staying there for a day or three weeks to block the vote is just semantics.
Am disputing the slant you were trying to put on the story. first you gave the impression they were all out on a jolly. drinking beer and taking selfies.
You said they didn't leave the State to avoid arrest they left to deny the vote a quorum which isn't correct, why didn't they all just stop at home to deny the quorum. why the need to leave the State. ? we know the answer, they would have left themselves wide open to arrest. so they did leave the State to avoid arrest. they then took the opportunity to use the time to lobby Washington.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 02:55:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:45:27 am
Am disputing the slant you were trying to put on the story. first you gave the impression they were all out on a jolly. drinking beer and taking selfies.
You said they didn't leave the State to avoid arrest they left to deny the vote a quorum which isn't correct, why didn't they all just stop at home to deny the quorum. why the need to leave the State. ? we know the answer, they would have left themselves wide open to arrest. so they did leave the State to avoid arrest. they then took the opportunity to use the time to lobby Washington.

Yeah, I'm done talking in circles with you.

Quote
Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans freedom to vote," Democratic leaders said in a joint statement released Monday.
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/12/texas-democrats-voting-bill-quorum/


Quote
Texas House Democrats
@TexasHDC
·
Jul 12
Landed in DC, speaking for why we broke quorum:

"Do not make it harder to vote in Texas - yet Republicans are determined to ignore that, to promote the Big Lie that Trump won the last election. We are determined to kill this bill in this special session."
@ChrisGTurner
 #txlege
https://twitter.com/TexasHDC/status/1414759151734075399?s=20
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 04:34:36 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 11:42:44 am

I think Trump want's to plant his flag in Florida... no loss there.

If by Florida, you mean Ivanka, then you are right.

If by Florida, you mean Florida, then also you are right.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 07:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:55:25 pm
Yeah, I'm done talking in circles with you.
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/12/texas-democrats-voting-bill-quorum/

https://twitter.com/TexasHDC/status/1414759151734075399?s=20
Yeah,better off ignoring me if you're just going going to argue semantics after telling posters they were wrong claiming the Democrats fled the State in fear of arrest.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:02:31 pm
Yeah,better off ignoring me if you're just going going to argue semantics after telling posters they were wrong claiming the Democrats fled the State in fear of arrest.

He was just saying, correctly, that saying 'they fled the state in fear of arrest' is hyperbole that conjures up images of political persecution and tyrannical dictators. The Republicans did the same thing in Oregon a few months ago to avoid voting on a climate change bill. Because we agreed with that bill (or at least with green policies in general) nobody here clutched their pearls and said that they fled in fear of arrest, we just called them nobheads who were subverting the democratic process.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 08:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 07:23:19 pm
He was just saying, correctly, that saying 'they fled the state in fear of arrest' is hyperbole that conjures up images of political persecution and tyrannical dictators. The Republicans did the same thing in Oregon a few months ago to avoid voting on a climate change bill. Because we agreed with that bill (or at least with green policies in general) nobody here clutched their pearls and said that they fled in fear of arrest, we just called them nobheads who were subverting the democratic process.
I watched one of the Democrats being interviewed last night, she said they haven't committed any crime here so the fear of being arrested isn't about going to court and getting a jail sentence etc, the Republican Gov said as much in his tweet last night as well, the police would arrest them and drag them back into the Senate to make up the quorum. so would the Texas police drag them back to the Senate after being ordered to do so by the Republican Governor, ?
If the answer is yes then it can't be hyperbole.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott

As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done, Abbott said.
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/politics/lone-star-politics/texas-democrats-plan-to-leave-state-to-stop-gop-voting-bill/2678705/

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 10:00:37 pm »
You've worn me down as well now
