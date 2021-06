Catholic Church on a slippery slope if they ramp up who is deserving enough to take communion. Next it will be the climate deniers, scientists, etc.President Bidenís regular attendance at Catholic Mass could be under scrutiny as the nationís bishops debate whether Biden and other politiciansí stance on abortion should ban them from taking Communion.The nationís Catholic bishops meeting virtually this week overwhelmingly voted to create new guidelines on the meaning of Communion ó a decision that could pave the way for priests to prevent Biden and other politicians from participating in the rite.Denying the Holy Eucharist would be a personal blow to the president, who often talks of his Catholic faith and quotes the Bible.Biden is a faithful participant at Sunday Mass and a devout Catholic, and his current bishop in Washington supports allowing him to take Communion, but the Democratic presidentís support of federal funding for abortion clashes with the Popeís position that abortion is morally wrong.