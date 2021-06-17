Catholic Church on a slippery slope if they ramp up who is deserving enough to take communion. Next it will be the climate deniers, scientists, etc.Battenfeld: Biden could be denied Communion under new proposal from Catholic Bishops
President Bidens regular attendance at Catholic Mass could be under scrutiny as the nations bishops debate whether Biden and other politicians stance on abortion should ban them from taking Communion.
The nations Catholic bishops meeting virtually this week overwhelmingly voted to create new guidelines on the meaning of Communion a decision that could pave the way for priests to prevent Biden and other politicians from participating in the rite.
Denying the Holy Eucharist would be a personal blow to the president, who often talks of his Catholic faith and quotes the Bible.
Biden is a faithful participant at Sunday Mass and a devout Catholic, and his current bishop in Washington supports allowing him to take Communion, but the Democratic presidents support of federal funding for abortion clashes with the Popes position that abortion is morally wrong.https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/06/18/biden-could-be-denied-communion-under-new-proposal-from-catholic-bishops/