The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

leroy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
June 17, 2021, 09:13:10 am
Quote from: Caligula? on June 16, 2021, 05:06:27 pm
So the summit then. Putin is full of shit isn't he.

Maybe it was the translations but he looked like a mumbling fool when asked point blank why he's afraid of competition.

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1405200055154397187
TSC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
June 17, 2021, 09:14:58 pm
Wilmo

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
June 17, 2021, 11:22:55 pm
leroy on June 17, 2021, 09:13:10 am
Maybe it was the translations but he looked like a mumbling fool when asked point blank why he's afraid of competition.

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1405200055154397187

He's a thug with no ideas other than greed. Those are his true colours showing.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

leroy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
June 18, 2021, 07:55:39 am
TSC on June 17, 2021, 09:14:58 pm
So to commemorate the end of slavery Biden creates a new federal holiday

https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2021/06/17/biden-signs-bill-making-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday--first-new-one-since-1983/?sh=7537b59e1737

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/17/politics/biden-juneteenth-bill-signing/index.html



Quote
After languishing for nearly a year, the bill passed Congress in just two days. Johnson initially blocked it on July 22, 2020, lifting his hold on June 15, 2021. It passed the Senate unanimously later that day, then passed the House 415-14 on June 16.

Surprised it didn't get more opposition to be honest.  Would have expected more of this:

Quote
This is an effort by the left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) said of the Juneteenth bill on Wednesday, ahead of the House vote.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 06:40:24 am
Catholic Church on a slippery slope if they ramp up who is deserving enough to take communion.  Next it will be the climate deniers, scientists, etc.

Battenfeld: Biden could be denied Communion under new proposal from Catholic Bishops

President Bidens regular attendance at Catholic Mass could be under scrutiny as the nations bishops debate whether Biden and other politicians stance on abortion should ban them from taking Communion.

The nations Catholic bishops meeting virtually this week overwhelmingly voted to create new guidelines on the meaning of Communion  a decision that could pave the way for priests to prevent Biden and other politicians from participating in the rite.

Denying the Holy Eucharist would be a personal blow to the president, who often talks of his Catholic faith and quotes the Bible.

Biden is a faithful participant at Sunday Mass and a devout Catholic, and his current bishop in Washington supports allowing him to take Communion, but the Democratic presidents support of federal funding for abortion clashes with the Popes position that abortion is morally wrong.

https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/06/18/biden-could-be-denied-communion-under-new-proposal-from-catholic-bishops/
