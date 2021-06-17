Catholic Church on a slippery slope if they ramp up who is deserving enough to take communion. Next it will be the climate deniers, scientists, etc.President Bidens regular attendance at Catholic Mass could be under scrutiny as the nations bishops debate whether Biden and other politicians stance on abortion should ban them from taking Communion.The nations Catholic bishops meeting virtually this week overwhelmingly voted to create new guidelines on the meaning of Communion  a decision that could pave the way for priests to prevent Biden and other politicians from participating in the rite.Denying the Holy Eucharist would be a personal blow to the president, who often talks of his Catholic faith and quotes the Bible.Biden is a faithful participant at Sunday Mass and a devout Catholic, and his current bishop in Washington supports allowing him to take Communion, but the Democratic presidents support of federal funding for abortion clashes with the Popes position that abortion is morally wrong.