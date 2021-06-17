« previous next »
Yesterday at 09:13:10 am
Quote from: Caligula? on June 16, 2021, 05:06:27 pm
So the summit then. Putin is full of shit isn't he.

Maybe it was the translations but he looked like a mumbling fool when asked point blank why he's afraid of competition.

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1405200055154397187
Yesterday at 09:14:58 pm
Yesterday at 11:22:55 pm
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 09:13:10 am
Maybe it was the translations but he looked like a mumbling fool when asked point blank why he's afraid of competition.

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1405200055154397187

He's a thug with no ideas other than greed. Those are his true colours showing.
Today at 07:55:39 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:14:58 pm
So to commemorate the end of slavery Biden creates a new federal holiday

https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2021/06/17/biden-signs-bill-making-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday--first-new-one-since-1983/?sh=7537b59e1737

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/17/politics/biden-juneteenth-bill-signing/index.html



Quote
After languishing for nearly a year, the bill passed Congress in just two days. Johnson initially blocked it on July 22, 2020, lifting his hold on June 15, 2021. It passed the Senate unanimously later that day, then passed the House 415-14 on June 16.

Surprised it didn't get more opposition to be honest.  Would have expected more of this:

Quote
This is an effort by the left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) said of the Juneteenth bill on Wednesday, ahead of the House vote.
