So the summit then. Putin is full of shit isn't he.
Maybe it was the translations but he looked like a mumbling fool when asked point blank why he's afraid of competition.https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1405200055154397187
So to commemorate the end of slavery Biden creates a new federal holidayhttps://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2021/06/17/biden-signs-bill-making-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday--first-new-one-since-1983/?sh=7537b59e1737https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/17/politics/biden-juneteenth-bill-signing/index.html
After languishing for nearly a year, the bill passed Congress in just two days. Johnson initially blocked it on July 22, 2020, lifting his hold on June 15, 2021. It passed the Senate unanimously later that day, then passed the House 415-14 on June 16.
This is an effort by the left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) said of the Juneteenth bill on Wednesday, ahead of the House vote.
