This from Sinema today. I'll repeat again she's either stupid or trying to line up a lobbying gig for 7 figures where she does nothing all day.
Sinema, speaking to reporters alongside GOP Sen. John Cornyn (Texas) in Arizona, indicated that she hadn't shifted from her opposition to changing the Senate's rules, arguing that it "protects the democracy of our nation rather than allowing our country to ricochet wildly every two to four years."
"To those who say that we must make a choice between the filibuster and 'X,' I say, this is a false choice. The reality is that when you have a system that is not working effectively and I would think that most would agree that the Senate is not a particularly well-oiled machine, right? The way to fix that is to fix your behavior, not to eliminate the rules or change the rules, but to change the behavior," Sinema said.
She added that she thought the filibuster was designed to "create comity and to encourage senators to find bipartisanship and work together." When a reporter followed up on if Sinema was going to budge on the filibuster, she added: "No."