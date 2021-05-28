« previous next »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 28, 2021, 08:36:19 pm
Quote from: John C on May 28, 2021, 08:34:06 pm
The country is a joke, the Dems have a majority but two of them don't want to nuke the filibuster, so they'd lose the vote. The idiots are the two twats, not the entire Dems per se.


Gotta hand it to repugs though, they're all pretty committed to the same thing when it comes to voting.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 28, 2021, 11:17:51 pm
https://twitter.com/JaxAlemany/status/1398321750673346564 here is the June plan for senate dems. S1 will be on the floor next month
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 28, 2021, 11:21:09 pm
Manchin is a fucking idiot. I wouldn't be surprised if he switches parties when he loses re-election in 2024. He'll never be elected as a Democrat in West Virginia ever again.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 28, 2021, 11:36:41 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on May 28, 2021, 11:21:09 pm
Manchin is a fucking idiot. I wouldn't be surprised if he switches parties when he loses re-election in 2024. He'll never be elected as a Democrat in West Virginia ever again.
He hates Mitch McConnell. He wont switch he too old and his political hero is a Robert Byrd, and big on JFK. He is for voting rights.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 28, 2021, 11:59:17 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on May 28, 2021, 11:36:41 pm
He hates Mitch McConnell.
Caligula's post is worrying, pray you're right about that Redo.
This is the disturbing balance of power we tried to illustrate earlier to a couple that seemingly don't understand the situation.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 29, 2021, 02:03:02 am
Part of the issue here is the structure of the senate itself and the voting mechanism no?  I mean two per state with no "proportional" consideration for voters seems so anti-democratic to me.  Even in a small country like Australia we have 76 members of our upper house (which is modeled on the US Senate) with 12 per state elected based on proportional vote basis. 

Looking at my state we currently have:

- 7 Tory coalition (6 Liberal + 1 National)
- 5 Labor
- 1 Green

Sad as it is this would seem to be a pretty accurate representation of the public will at the time of the election.  I have no doubt if we had a direct election of two senators in the American style both of them would be Tory.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 29, 2021, 03:00:02 am
Quote from: RedG13 on May 28, 2021, 11:36:41 pm
He hates Mitch McConnell. He wont switch he too old and his political hero is a Robert Byrd, and big on JFK. He is for voting rights.

I wouldn't be too sure. Look at everything he's doing right now. What for? To stay in power. He strikes me as a shrewd opportunist much like McConnell. He knows that the more progressive wing of the party absolutely loathes him so I'm pretty sure he'd quickly abandon his love of JFK, Robert Byrd and voting rights if it meant a few more terms in the Senate. If that came to be with an (R) next to his name, would he really mind?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 29, 2021, 03:23:31 am
The whole situation is absolutely insane. McConnell is obviously playing a game here. He doesn't want a bipartisan commission formed. That would force Pelosi to create a select commission which he can then call partisan and wash his hands clean of any investigation that may implicate his master and his minions. The fact that nearly all of these Republican Senators (except a select few who voted for the commission) who ran for their lives on January 6th are now brushing this off for the sake of political expediency is mind numbing.

Things are only going to go downhill from here. You have the likes of Gaetz and Taylor-Greene going around calling for protection of the second amendment (was it ever in jeapardy?) in case they needed to take up arms against the government. Imagine if Joe Biden won re-election in 2024. Or think sooner than that. If Democrats again won the mid-terms in 2022. What's to stop another violent insurrection from happening? This time more people are going to be killed. And what's absolutely crazy is that some of those GOP nutjobs would probably brush it off and say something completely ridiculous like "Well, he/she should have brought a gun to the floor for protection" or "Maybe they deserved it." The Republican Party is the enemy of every sane person in the United States and the republic itself.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 29, 2021, 06:07:17 am
Quote from: Caligula? on May 29, 2021, 03:00:02 am
I wouldn't be too sure. Look at everything he's doing right now. What for? To stay in power. He strikes me as a shrewd opportunist much like McConnell. He knows that the more progressive wing of the party absolutely loathes him so I'm pretty sure he'd quickly abandon his love of JFK, Robert Byrd and voting rights if it meant a few more terms in the Senate. If that came to be with an (R) next to his name, would he really mind?
He is 73 and wont win a GOP primary in WV. If he miraculous won in 2024 it not a sure thing he makes it to 2030. Manchin in the Dem leadership caucus and his wife got a senate confirmed job as co chair of Appalachian regional commission. Last two guys to switch caucuses where both moderate/Liberal GOP moving to either independent(Jeffords) and Spector(who was getting primaried from the right). Manchin is the farther right of the Dems in the caucus which is still farther left then the most left leaning GOP member in Lisa Murkowski. Manchin also just legit blasted McConnell in the open he doesnt like this has been the case for a while. Murkowski wont switch parties either but she need support from Dems/natives/Indy to win reelection(Alaska is top 4 primary with RCV). Manchin also the Chair of the Energy Committee in the Senate he not going to lose all that.
Liberman also went from D to Indy but never changed who he caucused with.
Richard Shelby switched in 1994 but he was already a super conservative Dem and made sense to switch.
Storm Thurmond also switched party in 1964 as a result of civil right acts but he got a deal to keep his seniority.
Manchin political positions are pretty line with Dems, not everything but most of them.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 29, 2021, 10:08:53 am
Thinking more about what the Republican Senators have done, it is probably for the best in the long run. If the investigation of the insurrection had been approved by the Senate, there would have been an even number of Democrats and Republicans on the committee*. And you just know they would have done their level best to screw it up. Instead, now, Nancy Pelosi will set up a special investigative committee* in the House and it will probably get more done. Yes, the Republicans will bitch and moan - but they were always going to do that anyway. In the end - I hope, at least - this will be another cudgel to bash over the heads of the GOP come the elections.

* Not sure of the proper titles for these things.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 30, 2021, 05:55:52 pm
Sinema still hasn't given a reason for why she did not vote RE: the insurrection commission.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1399018938332233731
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 30, 2021, 06:16:22 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 29, 2021, 10:08:53 am
Thinking more about what the Republican Senators have done, it is probably for the best in the long run. If the investigation of the insurrection had been approved by the Senate, there would have been an even number of Democrats and Republicans on the committee*. And you just know they would have done their level best to screw it up. Instead, now, Nancy Pelosi will set up a special investigative committee* in the House and it will probably get more done. Yes, the Republicans will bitch and moan - but they were always going to do that anyway. In the end - I hope, at least - this will be another cudgel to bash over the heads of the GOP come the elections.

* Not sure of the proper titles for these things.

Republicans will complain that it is a partisan stitch up job - ironic given Benghazi, but then, that was the whole point of Benghazi anyway.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 31, 2021, 07:52:39 am
Quote from: ShakaHislop on May 30, 2021, 05:55:52 pm
Sinema still hasn't given a reason for why she did not vote RE: the insurrection commission.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1399018938332233731



Quote
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2021/05/28/kyrsten-sinema-misses-jan-6-commission-vote-gop-filibuster/5248186001/

Sinemas spokesperson, Hannah Hurley, did not immediately respond to The Arizona Republics request for comment. Later in the day, she noted Sinema's support of the legislation "and has said so publicly, and she will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes."

Hurley declined to explain why Sinema had missed the vote.

Honestly.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
May 31, 2021, 10:00:05 pm
Quote from: leroy on May 31, 2021, 07:52:39 am


Honestly.

Shes just dumb.  Thats really the only answer I can think of. 
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
June 1, 2021, 04:46:00 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on May 30, 2021, 05:55:52 pm
Sinema still hasn't given a reason for why she did not vote RE: the insurrection commission.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1399018938332233731

Typical Arizona
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
June 1, 2021, 10:37:02 pm
It sounds like Biden is pissed off with Manchin and Sinema too.

Quote
"I hear all the folks on TV saying, 'why doesn't Biden get this done?'" Biden says of voting rights. "Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republicans friends."

https://twitter.com/jeneps/status/1399831136285696008
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 04:33:39 am
Looking at this from a distance,  Biden is delusional if he actually believes in getting things done together with the republicans.  On their actions,  in more honest times,  a lot of that party would've been hanged for treason.  Their poisonous tracks are the same,  the information is clear,  Biden needs to give his party the best shot at showing results in improving people's lives and the wider environment / infrastructure.

Tangible results are the only way the Dems stay on imo,  and it's imperative for the world really that they stay. The GOP would be happy to drag out pointless discussions,  kill time,  at the end mock the Democrats for doing nothing.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 09:07:44 am
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 04:33:39 am
Looking at this from a distance,  Biden is delusional if he actually believes in getting things done together with the republicans.  On their actions,  in more honest times,  a lot of that party would've been hanged for treason.  Their poisonous tracks are the same,  the information is clear,  Biden needs to give his party the best shot at showing results in improving people's lives and the wider environment / infrastructure.

Tangible results are the only way the Dems stay on imo,  and it's imperative for the world really that they stay. The GOP would be happy to drag out pointless discussions,  kill time,  at the end mock the Democrats for doing nothing.
In short: it's politics.

Biden needs to go through the pointless exercise of demonstrating that he is willing to work with Republicans. When, inevitably, the GOP ignore such efforts and slam the door in his face, he will then use that against them when he does what he must (and can) to get things done.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 09:19:23 am
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 04:33:39 am
Looking at this from a distance,  Biden is delusional if he actually believes in getting things done together with the republicans.  On their actions,  in more honest times,  a lot of that party would've been hanged for treason.  Their poisonous tracks are the same,  the information is clear,  Biden needs to give his party the best shot at showing results in improving people's lives and the wider environment / infrastructure.

Tangible results are the only way the Dems stay on imo,  and it's imperative for the world really that they stay. The GOP would be happy to drag out pointless discussions,  kill time,  at the end mock the Democrats for doing nothing.
He needs to get a point where he can go the Dem senate Caucus and said they wont work us in a fair manner we should go in this alone they will move their positions. It not there some issues the dem Caucus in the house and the senate need to agree on. This isnt as a clear as the recuse plan where it was some small details
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 10:04:34 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:07:44 am
In short: it's politics.

Biden needs to go through the pointless exercise of demonstrating that he is willing to work with Republicans. When, inevitably, the GOP ignore such efforts and slam the door in his face, he will then use that against them when he does what he must (and can) to get things done.

If that's what he's doing rather than genuinely (I'd say arrogantly) believing they can get the republicans to be reasonable - he has history there.   They also don't have a lot of time to waste in that kind of exercise.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 10:55:31 am
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 10:04:34 am
If that's what he's doing rather than genuinely (I'd say arrogantly) believing they can get the republicans to be reasonable - he has history there.   They also don't have a lot of time to waste in that kind of exercise.
Clearly you have rather naive view of politics and realities of the world. Just because you and I (and Biden for that matter) know that it is a waste of time, this does not mean that it is a pointless exercise. It is about bringing along as many voters as possible in a climate where the GOP are aiming to disenfranchise as many voters as possible (who are unlikely to vote Republican).
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 03:12:40 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on June  1, 2021, 10:37:02 pm
It sounds like Biden is pissed off with Manchin and Sinema too.

https://twitter.com/jeneps/status/1399831136285696008

Unless I'm mistaken (very possible), when it's come to actual votes cast so far during his Presidency, both have voted in line with Biden every time? 
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 04:44:02 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:55:31 am
Clearly you have rather naive view of politics and realities of the world. Just because you and I (and Biden for that matter) know that it is a waste of time, this does not mean that it is a pointless exercise. It is about bringing along as many voters as possible in a climate where the GOP are aiming to disenfranchise as many voters as possible (who are unlikely to vote Republican).

 I'm severely cynical about the world of politics and the realities of the world are what lead me to that position.  I don't buy into the whole "we've never been so divided" rhetoric but the one thing that is very clear is that for more than a decade the Republicans have completely abandoned any pretense at governing.  For fucks sake they just voted against investigating a terrorist attack on their own institution.  Anyone who thinks "bipartisanship" is achievable in the current situation is a dangerous idiot.   

I don't know how you move Manchin & Sinema away from being so obstructionist.  If Biden is trying to wedge them using the Republicans scorched earth then great, but he's now only got 18 months before even that avenue may be dead.  I'm not convinced that's what the plan is though.  He's spent his entire career trying to find common ground with with the right wing when they have spent it moving further and further away from that concept.  If this group of republicans get hold of one or more of the houses in 22, with a stacked court, and states pushing racist voting legislation it could get very dark over there. 

I don't think I'm naive.  I'm skeptical about the capabilities and self-awareness of the people who are in a position to actually do something about it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 06:22:51 pm
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 04:44:02 pm
I'm severely cynical about the world of politics and the realities of the world are what lead me to that position.  I don't buy into the whole "we've never been so divided" rhetoric but the one thing that is very clear is that for more than a decade the Republicans have completely abandoned any pretense at governing.  For fucks sake they just voted against investigating a terrorist attack on their own institution.  Anyone who thinks "bipartisanship" is achievable in the current situation is a dangerous idiot.   

I don't know how you move Manchin & Sinema away from being so obstructionist.  If Biden is trying to wedge them using the Republicans scorched earth then great, but he's now only got 18 months before even that avenue may be dead.  I'm not convinced that's what the plan is though. He's spent his entire career trying to find common ground with with the right wing when they have spent it moving further and further away from that concept.  If this group of republicans get hold of one or more of the houses in 22, with a stacked court, and states pushing racist voting legislation it could get very dark over there. 

I don't think I'm naive.  I'm skeptical about the capabilities and self-awareness of the people who are in a position to actually do something about it.
Then enlighten me - what is your proposed solution? Is it for the Democrats to behave similarly illegally and try to disenfranchise voters who are unlikely to support them? because, if they go down those kinds of roads, they will be no better than the republicans. This does not mean that they should play tough. But, it does mean that they should play smart. This means bringing on as many voters who might as likely vote the other way out of ignorance. But, please, again, what are for rather than against.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 07:24:02 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:07:44 am
In short: it's politics.

Biden needs to go through the pointless exercise of demonstrating that he is willing to work with Republicans. When, inevitably, the GOP ignore such efforts and slam the door in his face, he will then use that against them when he does what he must (and can) to get things done.

The problem is they've slammed the door in his face before he even took the oath of office. Forget working with him, some of them don't even recognize him as the legitimate President and are openly embracing the "stop the steal" lie. Whether or not they actually believe it is one thing, but it's as big an insult to Biden's face as they can muster.

In fact if it's one thing I can criticize him for so far during his tenure it's the constant (and at times delusional) efforts to "work across the aisle" and some kind of insane belief that he can get anything done with them. It's no longer 1985, Joe. Save for 5 or 6 Republican Senators, the rest of them wouldn't be caught dead working with you. Others openly despise you. Times have massively changed. Just get done what you can do without them and that'll be that. Focus on the mid-term in 2022 and hope to win a few more seats so that actual progressive legislation will no longer be scuppered by the likes of Manchin and Sinema.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 07:33:13 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:19:23 am
He needs to get a point where he can go the Dem senate Caucus and said they wont work us in a fair manner we should go in this alone they will move their positions. It not there some issues the dem Caucus in the house and the senate need to agree on. This isnt as a clear as the recuse plan where it was some small details
Exactly, people need to understand the navigation Joe is having to endure. He'll give it his best and if any aspect of his proposals fail it will be entirely someone elses fault for not following his vision.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:24:02 pm
The problem is they've slammed the door in his face before he even took the oath of office. Forget working with him, some of them don't even recognize him as the legitimate President and are openly embracing the "stop the steal" lie. Whether or not they actually believe it is one thing, but it's as big an insult to Biden's face as they can muster.

In fact if it's one thing I can criticize him for so far during his tenure it's the constant (and at times delusional) efforts to "work across the aisle" and some kind of insane belief that he can get anything done with them. It's no longer 1985, Joe. Save for 5 or 6 Republican Senators, the rest of them wouldn't be caught dead working with you. Others openly despise you. Times have massively changed. Just get done what you can do without them and that'll be that. Focus on the mid-term in 2022 and hope to win a few more seats so that actual progressive legislation will no longer be scuppered by the likes of Manchin and Sinema.
It is about going through the motions. It is about winning a few extra supporters/voters. Of course it can be taken too far - as in the Obama administration (though, to be fair to him, as a black President, Obama had extra pressures/restraints upon him). It is about optics both for Biden and for Mcconnell et al. Biden will look better to Independent voters, and Mcconnell, worse. The number of actual votes Biden will lose by this approach must be exceedingly small.

Already, we have seen the Republicans backtrack on their support for a Commission after Biden accepted all their demands. This, I think, will play badly for the GOP come elections and as court cases make clear there really should have been a Commission.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm
It is about going through the motions. It is about winning a few extra supporters/voters. Of course it can be taken too far - as in the Obama administration (though, to be fair to him, as a black President, Obama had extra pressures/restraints upon him). It is about optics both for Biden and for Mcconnell et al. Biden will look better to Independent voters, and Mcconnell, worse. The number of actual votes Biden will lose by this approach must be exceedingly small.

Already, we have seen the Republicans backtrack on their support for a Commission after Biden accepted all their demands. This, I think, will play badly for the GOP come elections and as court cases make clear there really should have been a Commission.

But whats the point in gaining more votes if when in power he doesnt force through his agenda?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 11:57:32 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm
But whats the point in gaining more votes if when in power he doesnt force through his agenda?

He's 5 months in.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 03:48:22 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:22:51 pm
Then enlighten me - what is your proposed solution? Is it for the Democrats to behave similarly illegally and try to disenfranchise voters who are unlikely to support them? because, if they go down those kinds of roads, they will be no better than the republicans. This does not mean that they should play tough. But, it does mean that they should play smart. This means bringing on as many voters who might as likely vote the other way out of ignorance. But, please, again, what are for rather than against.

What are you talking about?  What are you imagining I'm suggesting?  It is not "illegal" to exercise democratic power won in dozens of elections.

I have no fucking clue what the solution is mate.  The problems seem to be way deeper and broader than they have time to deal with.  I'm damn sure though that trusting to Republican good will or conscience isn't it and spending what little time they have on that seems idiotic.  Like I said - if he's trying to wedge Manchin & Sinema then ok that makes some sense, but he potentially only has 18 months left before that is a spent strategy.  I just don't fully buy into that being his idea.

