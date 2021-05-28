Looking at this from a distance, Biden is delusional if he actually believes in getting things done together with the republicans. On their actions, in more honest times, a lot of that party would've been hanged for treason. Their poisonous tracks are the same, the information is clear, Biden needs to give his party the best shot at showing results in improving people's lives and the wider environment / infrastructure.
Tangible results are the only way the Dems stay on imo, and it's imperative for the world really that they stay. The GOP would be happy to drag out pointless discussions, kill time, at the end mock the Democrats for doing nothing.