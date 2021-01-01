I wouldn't be too sure. Look at everything he's doing right now. What for? To stay in power. He strikes me as a shrewd opportunist much like McConnell. He knows that the more progressive wing of the party absolutely loathes him so I'm pretty sure he'd quickly abandon his love of JFK, Robert Byrd and voting rights if it meant a few more terms in the Senate. If that came to be with an (R) next to his name, would he really mind?
He is 73 and wont win a GOP primary in WV. If he miraculous won in 2024 it not a sure thing he makes it to 2030. Manchin in the Dem leadership caucus and his wife got a senate confirmed job as co chair of Appalachian regional commission. Last two guys to switch caucuses where both moderate/Liberal GOP moving to either independent(Jeffords) and Spector(who was getting primaried from the right). Manchin is the farther right of the Dems in the caucus which is still farther left then the most left leaning GOP member in Lisa Murkowski. Manchin also just legit blasted McConnell in the open he doesnt like this has been the case for a while. Murkowski wont switch parties either but she need support from Dems/natives/Indy to win reelection(Alaska is top 4 primary with RCV). Manchin also the Chair of the Energy Committee in the Senate he not going to lose all that.
Liberman also went from D to Indy but never changed who he caucused with.
Richard Shelby switched in 1994 but he was already a super conservative Dem and made sense to switch.
Storm Thurmond also switched party in 1964 as a result of civil right acts but he got a deal to keep his seniority.
Manchin political positions are pretty line with Dems, not everything but most of them.