Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 53362 times)

Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:34:06 pm
The country is a joke, the Dems have a majority but two of them don't want to nuke the filibuster, so they'd lose the vote. The idiots are the two twats, not the entire Dems per se.


Gotta hand it to repugs though, they're all pretty committed to the same thing when it comes to voting.
https://twitter.com/JaxAlemany/status/1398321750673346564 here is the June plan for senate dems. S1 will be on the floor next month
Manchin is a fucking idiot. I wouldn't be surprised if he switches parties when he loses re-election in 2024. He'll never be elected as a Democrat in West Virginia ever again.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:21:09 pm
Manchin is a fucking idiot. I wouldn't be surprised if he switches parties when he loses re-election in 2024. He'll never be elected as a Democrat in West Virginia ever again.
He hates Mitch McConnell. He wont switch he too old and his political hero is a Robert Byrd, and big on JFK. He is for voting rights.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:36:41 pm
He hates Mitch McConnell.
Caligula's post is worrying, pray you're right about that Redo.
This is the disturbing balance of power we tried to illustrate earlier to a couple that seemingly don't understand the situation.
Part of the issue here is the structure of the senate itself and the voting mechanism no?  I mean two per state with no "proportional" consideration for voters seems so anti-democratic to me.  Even in a small country like Australia we have 76 members of our upper house (which is modeled on the US Senate) with 12 per state elected based on proportional vote basis. 

Looking at my state we currently have:

- 7 Tory coalition (6 Liberal + 1 National)
- 5 Labor
- 1 Green

Sad as it is this would seem to be a pretty accurate representation of the public will at the time of the election.  I have no doubt if we had a direct election of two senators in the American style both of them would be Tory.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:36:41 pm
He hates Mitch McConnell. He wont switch he too old and his political hero is a Robert Byrd, and big on JFK. He is for voting rights.

I wouldn't be too sure. Look at everything he's doing right now. What for? To stay in power. He strikes me as a shrewd opportunist much like McConnell. He knows that the more progressive wing of the party absolutely loathes him so I'm pretty sure he'd quickly abandon his love of JFK, Robert Byrd and voting rights if it meant a few more terms in the Senate. If that came to be with an (R) next to his name, would he really mind?
The whole situation is absolutely insane. McConnell is obviously playing a game here. He doesn't want a bipartisan commission formed. That would force Pelosi to create a select commission which he can then call partisan and wash his hands clean of any investigation that may implicate his master and his minions. The fact that nearly all of these Republican Senators (except a select few who voted for the commission) who ran for their lives on January 6th are now brushing this off for the sake of political expediency is mind numbing.

Things are only going to go downhill from here. You have the likes of Gaetz and Taylor-Greene going around calling for protection of the second amendment (was it ever in jeapardy?) in case they needed to take up arms against the government. Imagine if Joe Biden won re-election in 2024. Or think sooner than that. If Democrats again won the mid-terms in 2022. What's to stop another violent insurrection from happening? This time more people are going to be killed. And what's absolutely crazy is that some of those GOP nutjobs would probably brush it off and say something completely ridiculous like "Well, he/she should have brought a gun to the floor for protection" or "Maybe they deserved it." The Republican Party is the enemy of every sane person in the United States and the republic itself.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:00:02 am
I wouldn't be too sure. Look at everything he's doing right now. What for? To stay in power. He strikes me as a shrewd opportunist much like McConnell. He knows that the more progressive wing of the party absolutely loathes him so I'm pretty sure he'd quickly abandon his love of JFK, Robert Byrd and voting rights if it meant a few more terms in the Senate. If that came to be with an (R) next to his name, would he really mind?
He is 73 and wont win a GOP primary in WV. If he miraculous won in 2024 it not a sure thing he makes it to 2030. Manchin in the Dem leadership caucus and his wife got a senate confirmed job as co chair of Appalachian regional commission. Last two guys to switch caucuses where both moderate/Liberal GOP moving to either independent(Jeffords) and Spector(who was getting primaried from the right). Manchin is the farther right of the Dems in the caucus which is still farther left then the most left leaning GOP member in Lisa Murkowski. Manchin also just legit blasted McConnell in the open he doesnt like this has been the case for a while. Murkowski wont switch parties either but she need support from Dems/natives/Indy to win reelection(Alaska is top 4 primary with RCV). Manchin also the Chair of the Energy Committee in the Senate he not going to lose all that.
Liberman also went from D to Indy but never changed who he caucused with.
Richard Shelby switched in 1994 but he was already a super conservative Dem and made sense to switch.
Storm Thurmond also switched party in 1964 as a result of civil right acts but he got a deal to keep his seniority.
Manchin political positions are pretty line with Dems, not everything but most of them.
