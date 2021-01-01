The whole situation is absolutely insane. McConnell is obviously playing a game here. He doesn't want a bipartisan commission formed. That would force Pelosi to create a select commission which he can then call partisan and wash his hands clean of any investigation that may implicate his master and his minions. The fact that nearly all of these Republican Senators (except a select few who voted for the commission) who ran for their lives on January 6th are now brushing this off for the sake of political expediency is mind numbing.



Things are only going to go downhill from here. You have the likes of Gaetz and Taylor-Greene going around calling for protection of the second amendment (was it ever in jeapardy?) in case they needed to take up arms against the government. Imagine if Joe Biden won re-election in 2024. Or think sooner than that. If Democrats again won the mid-terms in 2022. What's to stop another violent insurrection from happening? This time more people are going to be killed. And what's absolutely crazy is that some of those GOP nutjobs would probably brush it off and say something completely ridiculous like "Well, he/she should have brought a gun to the floor for protection" or "Maybe they deserved it." The Republican Party is the enemy of every sane person in the United States and the republic itself.