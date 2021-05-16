« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 51374 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,148
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #960 on: May 16, 2021, 06:14:27 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on May 16, 2021, 04:09:15 pm
That is where it's leading but how did this come about, back to Trump and the Republican politicians who argue they respect the result of the election while arguing we have to protect ourselves from voter fraud as millions of Americans have lost faith in our democratic system. It's far more complicated than just calling it racism.

When non whites vote in sufficient numbers, Republicans lose. They're using Trump's lies as cover. It is essentially a racist policy. People have only lost faith in the system because of the narrative being aggressively pushed by the GOP and Fox.

Democracy is great, as long as only the right kind of people get to vote.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #961 on: May 16, 2021, 09:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 16, 2021, 06:14:27 pm
When non whites vote in sufficient numbers, Republicans lose. They're using Trump's lies as cover. It is essentially a racist policy. People have only lost faith in the system because of the narrative being aggressively pushed by the GOP and Fox.

Democracy is great, as long as only the right kind of people get to vote.
Your missing my point. everyone following these threads know what this is about, I know all about Stacy Abrams fight against voter suppression in the US but to argue this is just about racism misses something even more darker, this is about fighting for democracy itself. what will happen if the Republicans win the Senate and the House with a Trump clone in power. they will try and take things even further by creating a system that makes it practically impossible for a Democrat Congress/President to win power. many of the voters who support these Republican voter suppression laws are racist and am sure many of the Republican politicians are as well but this is not about racism itself, this is about personal gain and power and corruption by the Republican politicians.
This is about a argument being made by the Republicans to justify bringing in voter suppression which as you know is about Trump calling the election rigged, the Republicans argue millions of people have lost faith in the US election system to justify bringing in these voter suppression laws, this is the argument that has to be fought.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,148
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #962 on: May 16, 2021, 10:18:33 pm »
I don't disagree with any if that mate. But honestly it's my belief that occam's razor is in play here.

You have described the what, but I believe the why is firmly centred on race. The barriers that stand in the way to Republicans achieving all that you describe comes down to who is voting for who. Personal gain and power wont be achieved by Republicans if nonnwhites can help Democrats achieve equality, or at least parity.

Sometimes it really IS that simple.
« Last Edit: May 16, 2021, 10:20:52 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #963 on: May 16, 2021, 10:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 16, 2021, 10:18:33 pm
I don't disagree with any if that mate. But honestly it's my belief that occam's razor is in play here.

You have described the what, but I believe the why is firmly centred on race. The barriers that stand in the way to Republicans achieving all that you describe comes down to who is voting for who. Personal gain and power wont be achieved by Republicans if nonnwhites can help Democrats achieve equality, or at least parity.

Sometimes it really IS that simple.
I have described the motives behind the Republican politicians argument to bring in voter suppression laws, we all know it will affect the black poorer areas ability to vote and yes this is a racist attack on blacks but the point I keep making is the Republican party politicians aims aren't being driven by racisim, they are putting their own selfish corrupt interests first to protect themselves from being voted out of power in a fair election.
To be told this is all about racism misses the darker side of what this Republican party today are about. they are not only racist, they are corrupt selfish fascists who care little about democracy and the US Constitution.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,148
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 05:00:24 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on May 16, 2021, 10:44:44 pm
I have described the motives behind the Republican politicians argument to bring in voter suppression laws, we all know it will affect the black poorer areas ability to vote and yes this is a racist attack on blacks but the point I keep making is the Republican party politicians aims aren't being driven by racisim, they are putting their own selfish corrupt interests first to protect themselves from being voted out of power in a fair election.
To be told this is all about racism misses the darker side of what this Republican party today are about. they are not only racist, they are corrupt selfish fascists who care little about democracy and the US Constitution.

I know what you're saying mate. I just cant effectively communicate my response.  😅

Yes it's all about the power and the money for Republicans; and yes, over the past 50 years they have morphed into a beast that favours autocracy and minority rule; and yes, they would likely be like this regardless of who votes Democrat.

But if you go back to when Nixon flipped the South, then you see that, ultimately, it all comes back to race. Because whilst you can make a case against institutions being deliberately or systematically racist, those systems ARE fundamentally pro-white.

Yes, white people can be poor, but even whilst it might have no basis in reality, Republicans still exploit the belief that a poor white man is superior to a poor black man.

Race underpins everything, even as it is also a tool for Republicans to achieve their political aims and self enrichment. Yes, Republicans desire power, self enrichment, and now openly embrace permanently locking the other side out of power, but equally it's driven by a fear of what will happen if that other side beats them to it.

Race is baked into the system - a glitch or bug that they exploit ruthlessly. The system is designed to marginalize minorities.

That's the best I can explain my opinion.  :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,863
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 05:19:22 pm »
South Carolina: new law makes inmates choose firing squad or electric chair

Governor Henry McMaster signed law on Friday amid a shortage of lethal injection drugs for death row prisoners
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,196
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 06:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:19:22 pm
South Carolina: new law makes inmates choose firing squad or electric chair

Governor Henry McMaster signed law on Friday amid a shortage of lethal injection drugs for death row prisoners

We're sliding back into the dark ages, trumps fucking up the country will be felt for years to come, if not generations.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/17/politics/supreme-court-abortion-mississippi/index.html

Quote
Supreme Court takes up major abortion case next term that could limit Roe v. Wade
Logged

Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #967 on: Today at 12:23:41 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on May 16, 2021, 04:09:15 pm
That is where it's leading but how did this come about, back to Trump and the Republican politicians who argue they respect the result of the election while arguing we have to protect ourselves from voter fraud as millions of Americans have lost faith in our democratic system. It's far more complicated than just calling it racism.

Racism is actually a very complex topic.

Even if I accepted your premise that Trump's refusal to recognize the election is damaging to democracy, I would note the following:

1. At one time, I thought as you do. Then I read much smarter people than me, who pointed out that the legitimacy of the election is not contingent on Trump accepting the results. There are institutions such as the Supreme Court and their legislative branch, who all have a role to play in the transfer of power, and there was no indication that any of them were going also with what Trump wanted.

2.  Cheney knew damn well that Trump would contest the election results if he lost. He was outright saying he would well before the election day. That was why I was worried in the first place. So I am not sure why she suddenly woke up after January 6th and decided that the transfer of power and Trump's refusal to acknowledge the election results was the single biggest threat to democracy.

3. Cheney has never had an issue with subverting any principle for her political ambitions. She's Dick Cheney's daughter through and through. She even spoke out against her own sister's marriage because it was necessary in order to win an election. She and Trump differ on foreign policy as she is a big interventionist, and he's not, but she bit her tongue. She went along with all his lies and voted with him 93% of the time.

4. She also knew that there would be a power vacuum if Trump was voted out, and she stayed with him until the end in order to position herself to take over as party leader. She ended up losing the power struggle with McCarthy after Trump lost and has since found herself outside the party's leadership positions. McCarthy and McDonnell have both decided that going along with Trump is better for them than not especially with big Dem losses projected for the midterm elections. If Cheney had won the power struggle over McCarthy, I have no doubt that she would have kept her mouth shut after January 6th.

5.The biggest threat to American democracy remains the barriers to voting, and Cheney is never going to be an ally on that.

6. With this forced rebellion, she has positioned herself for prime punditry with either CNN or MSNBC when she invariably decides not to run.  She's already a primary target; I do not get the feeling that she is so well-loved among her constituents that she would survive a primary challenge.  She's the example of a "good Republican" even though her stance on this issue is ultimately meaningless because the issue itself is ultimately meaningless in the grand scheme of things.

7. Trump may threaten to run again, but there is no danger of him carrying out on this threat. Basically he never wanted to govern, but he enjoyed the campaigning immensely. Now he gets to sit in Mar A Largo and troll the Republican party; this is basically his dream job.

8. It would be another thing if Cheney can  be counted on to campaign against the likes of Hawley and Cruz when they are up for re-election. If she went to Texas and said that Cruz supported a sedition.  If she actually acted on her words, then I might reconsider her sincerity but given her history, I think she is trying to safe face after losing a power struggle.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #968 on: Today at 03:30:44 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 12:23:41 am
Racism is actually a very complex topic.

Even if I accepted your premise that Trump's refusal to recognize the election is damaging to democracy, I would note the following:

1. At one time, I thought as you do. Then I read much smarter people than me, who pointed out that the legitimacy of the election is not contingent on Trump accepting the results. There are institutions such as the Supreme Court and their legislative branch, who all have a role to play in the transfer of power, and there was no indication that any of them were going also with what Trump wanted.

2.  Cheney knew damn well that Trump would contest the election results if he lost. He was outright saying he would well before the election day. That was why I was worried in the first place. So I am not sure why she suddenly woke up after January 6th and decided that the transfer of power and Trump's refusal to acknowledge the election results was the single biggest threat to democracy.

3. Cheney has never had an issue with subverting any principle for her political ambitions. She's Dick Cheney's daughter through and through. She even spoke out against her own sister's marriage because it was necessary in order to win an election. She and Trump differ on foreign policy as she is a big interventionist, and he's not, but she bit her tongue. She went along with all his lies and voted with him 93% of the time.

4. She also knew that there would be a power vacuum if Trump was voted out, and she stayed with him until the end in order to position herself to take over as party leader. She ended up losing the power struggle with McCarthy after Trump lost and has since found herself outside the party's leadership positions. McCarthy and McDonnell have both decided that going along with Trump is better for them than not especially with big Dem losses projected for the midterm elections. If Cheney had won the power struggle over McCarthy, I have no doubt that she would have kept her mouth shut after January 6th.

5.The biggest threat to American democracy remains the barriers to voting, and Cheney is never going to be an ally on that.

6. With this forced rebellion, she has positioned herself for prime punditry with either CNN or MSNBC when she invariably decides not to run.  She's already a primary target; I do not get the feeling that she is so well-loved among her constituents that she would survive a primary challenge.  She's the example of a "good Republican" even though her stance on this issue is ultimately meaningless because the issue itself is ultimately meaningless in the grand scheme of things.

7. Trump may threaten to run again, but there is no danger of him carrying out on this threat. Basically he never wanted to govern, but he enjoyed the campaigning immensely. Now he gets to sit in Mar A Largo and troll the Republican party; this is basically his dream job.

8. It would be another thing if Cheney can  be counted on to campaign against the likes of Hawley and Cruz when they are up for re-election. If she went to Texas and said that Cruz supported a sedition.  If she actually acted on her words, then I might reconsider her sincerity but given her history, I think she is trying to safe face after losing a power struggle.
Where do you even start and a bit late but why are you even bringing up half this stuff anyway, we all know the Election result didn't depend on Trumps acceptance so why mention you thought like me then you read smarter peoples opinions.  :( maybe you thought I believed Trumps jan 6th incitement was justified, I hope not as ive explained Trumps election rigged bull is being rejected but argued as justification for voter suppression. everyones lost faith in the election.
Point 5 is where the disagreement is and I notice you've missed out your earlier point on why you think these voter suppression laws are being brought in, you put it down to racism and argue racism is very complex , I can only assume you miss my point, of course racism is very complex do people really need to be told this stuff but I said the situation is very complex not racism as it's easy to assume all these voter suppression laws being passed by the Republicans are all down to racism which is wrong you said it yourself, the biggest threat to democracy in the US is voter suppression laws which is the point but then go on to argue this is about racism. the situation is complex, of course it's a attack on the minority vote but the driving force behind these laws are down to selfish corrupt republican politicians trying to create as system that favours them heavily at the ballot box.

Cheney is a different argument and it's similar to what the UK has gone through. I gave some Tory politicians a free pass when they stood up to be counted to put the country and the people ahead of their careers and their safety, it's something I will always respect, we need more politicians with the guts like that. shame they've mostly all paid the price as those careers are in tatters, then again it could of been worse, some nutter might have taken things into their own hands as they walked passed them daily being insulted and threatened. I wouldn't be surprised if Cheney pays the same price, she is not doing this to improve her chances of becoming president, shes got no chance, shes doing this because she knows it's right.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 