That is where it's leading but how did this come about, back to Trump and the Republican politicians who argue they respect the result of the election while arguing we have to protect ourselves from voter fraud as millions of Americans have lost faith in our democratic system. It's far more complicated than just calling it racism.

Racism is actually a very complex topic.Even if I accepted your premise that Trump's refusal to recognize the election is damaging to democracy, I would note the following:1. At one time, I thought as you do. Then I read much smarter people than me, who pointed out that the legitimacy of the election is not contingent on Trump accepting the results. There are institutions such as the Supreme Court and their legislative branch, who all have a role to play in the transfer of power, and there was no indication that any of them were going also with what Trump wanted.2. Cheney knew damn well that Trump would contest the election results if he lost. He was outright saying he would well before the election day. That was why I was worried in the first place. So I am not sure why she suddenly woke up after January 6th and decided that the transfer of power and Trump's refusal to acknowledge the election results was the single biggest threat to democracy.3. Cheney has never had an issue with subverting any principle for her political ambitions. She's Dick Cheney's daughter through and through. She even spoke out against her own sister's marriage because it was necessary in order to win an election. She and Trump differ on foreign policy as she is a big interventionist, and he's not, but she bit her tongue. She went along with all his lies and voted with him 93% of the time.4. She also knew that there would be a power vacuum if Trump was voted out, and she stayed with him until the end in order to position herself to take over as party leader. She ended up losing the power struggle with McCarthy after Trump lost and has since found herself outside the party's leadership positions. McCarthy and McDonnell have both decided that going along with Trump is better for them than not especially with big Dem losses projected for the midterm elections. If Cheney had won the power struggle over McCarthy, I have no doubt that she would have kept her mouth shut after January 6th.5.The biggest threat to American democracy remains the barriers to voting, and Cheney is never going to be an ally on that.6. With this forced rebellion, she has positioned herself for prime punditry with either CNN or MSNBC when she invariably decides not to run. She's already a primary target; I do not get the feeling that she is so well-loved among her constituents that she would survive a primary challenge. She's the example of a "good Republican" even though her stance on this issue is ultimately meaningless because the issue itself is ultimately meaningless in the grand scheme of things.7. Trump may threaten to run again, but there is no danger of him carrying out on this threat. Basically he never wanted to govern, but he enjoyed the campaigning immensely. Now he gets to sit in Mar A Largo and troll the Republican party; this is basically his dream job.8. It would be another thing if Cheney can be counted on to campaign against the likes of Hawley and Cruz when they are up for re-election. If she went to Texas and said that Cruz supported a sedition. If she actually acted on her words, then I might reconsider her sincerity but given her history, I think she is trying to safe face after losing a power struggle.