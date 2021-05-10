« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #920 on: May 10, 2021, 09:47:29 am
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on May 10, 2021, 04:02:13 am
Just a general read on economics,  agree with a lot of it.

https://time.com/5956255/free-market-is-dead/

Issue is how you get the voters to make decisions that will actually tally with logic,  with what has transpired in reality as opposed to the crap the GOP sells.  As mentioned above,  the 2022 mid terms is a key indicator on their future prospects

Sadly, as we all know, the GOP aren't interested in logic. Democrat senators represent 47 million more Americans than Republicans, yet the chamber is split down the middle.
Logged
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #921 on: May 10, 2021, 10:13:00 am
In other news, I hear Manchin said over the weekend that he is opposed to DC statehood.  What is the fucking point of this imbecile?? :butt

I'm sure Manchin watches the news, so he must have a decent grasp of what the modern Republican party is. I can only assume he is motivated by his own political interests and so will not risk his seat at any cost, even when the policies are popular with Republican voters.

I hope Biden summons him to the Whitehouse and boots him in the ass all around the oval office. Not speak to him or anything, just literally kick his ass and then have the USSS throw him out the front door.



Logged
KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #922 on: May 10, 2021, 11:19:58 am
What theyd do in the UK with Manchin is offer him a safe seat elsewhere for his continued loyalty. Unfortunately, another democrat would struggle to win in WVA.
Logged
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #923 on: May 10, 2021, 03:18:22 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May 10, 2021, 10:13:00 am
In other news, I hear Manchin said over the weekend that he is opposed to DC statehood.  What is the fucking point of this imbecile?? :butt

I'm sure Manchin watches the news, so he must have a decent grasp of what the modern Republican party is. I can only assume he is motivated by his own political interests and so will not risk his seat at any cost, even when the policies are popular with Republican voters.

I hope Biden summons him to the Whitehouse and boots him in the ass all around the oval office. Not speak to him or anything, just literally kick his ass and then have the USSS throw him out the front door.

A Dem Senator from WV is an anomaly. Biden knows the delicate balance.  If earmarks make a comeback, Manchin will get even more. He stays in power because his constituency recognises his leverage and he's VERY conservative.

His successor will almost deffo be a Repug and every Dem knows it..
Logged
Caligula?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #924 on: May 10, 2021, 06:51:22 pm
Quote from: jambutty on May 10, 2021, 03:18:22 pm
A Dem Senator from WV is an anomaly. Biden knows the delicate balance.  If earmarks make a comeback, Manchin will get even more. He stays in power because his constituency recognises his leverage and he's VERY conservative.

His successor will almost deffo be a Repug and every Dem knows it..

He's not going to stay in power much longer though. He was first elected in a special election in 2010 with 53.47% of the vote. In 2012, he won a full term with 60.57%. In 2018, he won just 49.57% down a full 11%. His Republican challenger got around 46%. If that trend is to continue and given what the Republican party has become, I'd bet my house that he's going to lose his re-election campaign in 2024. All that effort to appease the Republicans in his state for what? So they boot him out.
Logged

Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #925 on: May 10, 2021, 08:53:31 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on May 10, 2021, 06:51:22 pm
He's not going to stay in power much longer though. He was first elected in a special election in 2010 with 53.47% of the vote. In 2012, he won a full term with 60.57%. In 2018, he won just 49.57% down a full 11%. His Republican challenger got around 46%. If that trend is to continue and given what the Republican party has become, I'd bet my house that he's going to lose his re-election campaign in 2024. All that effort to appease the Republicans in his state for what? So they boot him out.

Exactly.  An honourable man would support his president's agenda even if he knows it might cost him his Senate seat.  Playing this defensive game only hampers Biden's progress and likely won't save Manchin either.

The mad thing is that Biden's trying to appeal directly to Republican voters with his policies, and they have broad bipartisan support out in the field. Manchin could just end up pissing off both sides; trying to appease to Republican voters in WV wont get him very far if he pisses off Democrats in the process.

This is just another politician trying to stay on the gravy train as long as he can.
Logged
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #926 on: May 10, 2021, 09:21:13 pm
For the rest of his tenure, Manchin is probably the 2nd most powerful pol in the country.
Logged
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #927 on: May 10, 2021, 09:44:31 pm
Quote from: jambutty on May 10, 2021, 09:21:13 pm
For the rest of his tenure, Manchin is probably the 2nd most powerful pol in the country.

It's only an implied power though. Sooner or later he has to get off the fence and risk pissing off one side over the other.  He can attempt to influence policy to a degree, but Manchin can't dance on the tightrope forever, and I don't think Biden's in any mood to take shit.

The moment the Democrats put something to a vote on the Senate floor and Manchin sides with Republicans to defeat it, he'll be shredded. Would love to see him primaried, even if his successor has no chance of winning the seat.  Wonder what Al Franken is up to lately?
Logged
Just Elmo?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #928 on: May 10, 2021, 09:51:15 pm
Has he confirmed if he wants to run again next year?
Logged

jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #929 on: May 10, 2021, 10:40:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May 10, 2021, 09:44:31 pm
The moment the Democrats put something to a vote on the Senate floor and Manchin sides with Republicans to defeat it, he'll be shredded. Would love to see him primaried, even if his successor has no chance of winning the seat.  Wonder what Al Franken is up to lately?

Please tell me you're working on a comedy routine.
Logged
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #930 on: May 10, 2021, 11:14:15 pm
Quote from: jambutty on May 10, 2021, 10:40:34 pm
Please tell me you're working on a comedy routine.

What is it with these seeming digs I'm getting off people over the past few weeks? If you don't agree fine, but no need to be shitty about it.

And no. I wasn't serious about Al Franken, but if you think anything else in that paragraph is wrong try explaining why?
Logged
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 12:30:06 am
I'm not so sure about only Manchin being able to win in WV.  His seat was held by Robert Byrd for 30 years before him.  Yes he was a KKK democrat but he was still a democrat.  Isn't there a D governor of Kansas as well?  Things aren't always so cut and dry.
Logged

jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 12:57:33 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 12:30:06 am
I'm not so sure about only Manchin being able to win in WV.  His seat was held by Robert Byrd for 30 years before him.  Yes he was a KKK democrat but he was still a democrat.  Isn't there a D governor of Kansas as well?  Things aren't always so cut and dry.

No minorities in WV to speak of. 93% white.

These days, that's cut and dried, imo.
Logged
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 01:00:23 am
Quote from: Red Berry on May 10, 2021, 11:14:15 pm
What is it with these seeming digs I'm getting off people over the past few weeks?

I'll admit I thought it was a bit Fox news to equate maintaining donated personnel carriers to "Cops buying tanks."
Logged
skipper757

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 01:31:08 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 12:30:06 am
I'm not so sure about only Manchin being able to win in WV.  His seat was held by Robert Byrd for 30 years before him.  Yes he was a KKK democrat but he was still a democrat.  Isn't there a D governor of Kansas as well?  Things aren't always so cut and dry.

Byrd was senator from 1959 to 2010.  It was a completely different world when he began to be elected and re-elected.  The other WV senator from the past was Jay Rockefeller, who held his seat from 1985 to 2015 before retiring.  His seat went to Shelly Moore Capito, the Republican that won her Senate elections in 2014 and 2020 by 28% and 43% respectively.  Manchin's been in West Virginia politics since the 80s and is one of those "blue dog" Democrats.  He was also Governor before being a Senator.  If there's any other Democrat of that ilk that can win a Senate seat there, they sure haven't stepped up given Capito's landslides.

Kansas is not as right-leaning.  The most recent Senate election saw a 12-point win for the Republican candidate.  The current governor is a Democrat, but that's not too unusual.  Kathleen Sebelius won 2 terms as governor before she went to HHS under Obama.

States like West Virginia have changed a lot.  North Dakota senators used to be Democrat-dominated for example.  The state's politics were weird with 3 parties decades ago and the left forming the Democratic-NPL (Nonpartisan League).  Kent Conrad was in the Senate from 1987 to 2013.  The other long-term Dem senator was Byron Dorgan.  These guys used to rack up 15-20%+ margins of victories easily.  Then came 2010.  Dorgan retired.  The GOP candidate beat the Democrat candidate that year by 54% (76%-22%).  He repeated that trick in 2016 with a 78% to 17% win.  Conrad's seat was kept by Heidi Heitkamp (whose family had been in ND politics for a while) with a <1% victory in 2012 and then she was ousted in 2018 by the GOP candidate by 11%.

In terms of southern states, Arkansas is another one with most Democratic senators post-WWII before politics began re-aligning.  They had two Democratic senators as of 2010.  Multi-term senator Blanche Lincoln got beat by 22% then.  The other Dem, Mark Pryor, won in 2008 with 80% of the vote against the Green Party candidate in Arkansas (can you believe the GOP didn't run a candidate for Senate in 2008?).  It's not so unbelievable as that was Obama's election year.  In 2014?  Pryor lost to Tom Cotton by almost 20%.  Cotton was re-elected in 2020 with no opposition from Dems.  The other Senator, Boozman, who beat Lincoln in 2010 won re-election in 2016 with over 20% margins.

Before 2010, Democrats had 12 Senators in states like West Virginia (x2), North Dakota (x2), South Dakota (Tim Johnson), Nebraska (Ben Nelson), Arkansas (x2), Montana (Jon Tester), Alaska (Mark Begich), Louisiana (Mary Landrieu), Iowa (Tom Harkin).  Right now, it's just Joe Manchin and Jon Tester left for the Dems in those seats.  Louisiana and Iowa are still winnable for Dems (current Louisiana governor is a conservative Dem, and Iowa races have been very close), but it's a trend given the demographics in many of those states.

Once the rise of the Tea Party and white identity politics took over, most of these older, moderate Dems retired or were beaten.  West Virginia is an extreme example of this.  Other than finding a unicorn like Manchin or Tester, you're out of luck.  Someone of these states have possible candidates, but it's just not easy.  Even Steve Bullock, who won 2 terms as a Democrat in Montana, lost the 2020 Senate race by 10%+.

These races don't attract much attention either, and the Democrats aren't going to pour money into these races when they're almost certainty going to get beaten.  Joe Manchin won re-election in 2018.  That's absurd given the Democrat's poor Senate showings in trying to hold red states (incumbents Heidi Heitkamp, Claire McCaskill, and Joe Donnelly all got beat easily in their re-election bids, the latter two in states that are nowhere near as red as West Virginia).

If Manchin retires or loses in 2024, unless there's a seismic shift in politics (generation-altering), that seat is gone.
Logged
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 07:20:02 am
The Washington Post
West Virginias Capito emerges as central figure as Democrats, Republicans seek infrastructure deal
Tony Romm  28 mins ago

Six years after a landslide at Yeager Airport sent dirt and debris tumbling into the valley below, the runways at this hilltop transportation hub in Charleston, W.Va., still could use some upgrades.

The need for the new investment was obvious to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who donned a hard hat and toured the airport to see some of its other ongoing construction projects in March. A lot of our infrastructure is falling apart, she told local reporters at the time.

Now, the fate of those improvements in West Virginia and around the country may well rest on her shoulders. As she returns to Washington, Capito, 67, has emerged as the GOPs front-line voice in the high-stakes congressional debate over infrastructure. Hailing from a state thats eager for federal money  and a party thats increasingly reluctant to spend it  the second-term senator from one of West Virginias most well-known political families may be the best hope to help broker the sort of compromise that Democrats and Republicans insist they want.

The delicate balancing act will begin in earnest this week, as Capito prepares to lead a delegation of GOP lawmakers to meet with President Biden to discuss their competing visions for the nations roads, bridges, airports and waterways. Trillions of dollars in policy differences still separate the two sides, but the president and his top aides stress that they prefer a bipartisan deal on infrastructure.

Entering the talks, Capito newly has captured the political spotlight. As the ranking Republican on the Senates leading infrastructure committee, she has put forward a $568 billion counterproposal on behalf of her party, a package thats far smaller in size and scope than the $2.3 trillion plan Biden announced earlier this year.

But striking a deal means winning over the president, who has sought massive new spending financed through tax increases that Republicans oppose  all the while accommodating the fiscal austerity and political doubts emerging within her own party. GOP lawmakers arent even convinced that a deal is possible, after Democrats seized on their narrow majorities in Congress to muscle through a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package earlier this year.

Id be lying if I didnt tell you several people have told me that youre just going to get burned in the end, [so] why are you sticking your neck out? Capito said during a recent interview, adding that she is proceeding in earnest anyway, because its worth it.

The urgency surrounding the talks is evident in Capitos own political backyard, which ranks among the worst nationally for infrastructure, according to a report from the American Society of Civil Engineers. More than 1,500 bridges in West Virginia are structurally deficient. The states water pollution counts among the worst in the country, and its dams increasingly are reaching the end of their planned lives. Rodney Holbert, an engineer at the firm Burgess and Niple who helped prepare the study, said estimates show that West Virginia needs more than $5 billion to address some of its immediate needs.

The federal debate about infrastructure reform in Washington offers an opportunity to begin the long, arduous work of making these critical improvements, here and nationwide  yet only if lawmakers including Capito can reach the sort of bargain that has long eluded them.

We have great need in West Virginia. I think thats probably universal, she said. We have a lot of old and aging infrastructure everywhere.

Republicans grasp for post-Trump economic message as Biden readies spending plan
On one side of the debate is the White House, which has endorsed more than $4 trillion in spending across two economic packages. The first of those blueprints, known as the American Jobs Plan, couples about $2 trillion in investments in roads, bridges and pipes with new programs to combat climate change and improve schools nationwide. Biden has proposed financing the effort chiefly by raising taxes on corporations, a move that would unwind the cuts imposed under President Donald Trump.

Congressional Republicans, however, have sharply rebuked the cost and policy scope of Bidens approach. In blasting it as too liberal, GOP lawmakers led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) have stressed in recent days that they are not going to support any infrastructure bill that includes changes to the 2017 tax law, setting down a major political marker to protect what they consider their crowning economic achievement.

Democrats, Republicans and businesses gird for battle over Bidens proposed tax hikes
The result of that standoff is a politically fortunate moment for Capito, who was first elected to the Senate in 2015, after 14 years in the House. She begins the negotiations already having secured an early reputation on the chambers Environment and Public Works Committee as a deal-minded lawmaker, joining with Democrats most recently in April to help advance a robustly bipartisan, roughly $35 billion bill to improve the countrys water infrastructure. It passed the Senate with near-unanimous support.

I trust her, I like her, said Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), the chairman of the panel. He said Democrats and Republicans similarly are close to a compromise that would reauthorize key federal transportation programs for the next five years.

Infrastructure is in some ways a familiar debate for Capito, whose father, the corruption-plagued Arch Moore, presided over West Virginia as governor in the 1960s and 1970s as it began to pave hundreds of miles of highway through its scenic but treacherous mountains. Moore later grappled with the consequences of failed infrastructure  a burst dam and debilitating flood that ultimately killed hundreds in the state  in what became a national warning sign about the consequences of local and federal neglect.

I dont think its hugely unfair to say its somewhat embedded in her DNA, said Steve Roberts, the president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, reflecting on her fathers work.

On behalf of her party, it was Capito who chiefly drafted Senate Republicans primary counter-offer on infrastructure in April that amounts to less than a third of the cost of Bidens plan. Gone were some of the investments in new, green technology, as Biden has supported, along with the presidents proposed tax increases  as Republicans sought to replace the financing instead with vague plans to impose fees on those who use infrastructure the most.

Capitos plan had immediate appeal to some in West Virginia, a state where two-lane country roads are common in some communities and many thoroughfares are in dire need of aid. Among the most notorious is a 133-mile stretch of highway that sluices through mountains across the northeast portion of the state. Local and federal funding has helped complete much of the work, but about 16 miles of unfinished, unfunded highway remain in the project known as Corridor H.

In smaller cities and towns such as Buckhannon, new commercial centers and industrial parks have sprung up around the completed construction, said Robbie Morris, the executive director of the Randolph County Development Authority. But some towns still remain unserved more than 50 years after policymakers in Appalachia first dreamed up the highway plan, he said, a reflection of financing that has yet to materialize and the opportunity that might accompany new federal investment.

We are hopeful any infrastructure package that would come out of Washington would speed up and help the construction of those final two sections, Morris said, praising the work of Capito and others.

Biden insists hes willing to negotiate with Republicans on infrastructure
In the nations capital, however, the GOP senators proposal arrived to more mixed reactions. Republicans in the Senate largely lined up behind it even as congressional Democrats blasted it as being too small and unambitious. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration hoped to engage further with the Republican from West Virginia.

Privately, though, Biden told a meeting of Democratic and Republican lawmakers earlier in the month that $600 billion for infrastructure may be too low, according to two people familiar with the matter who attended the session and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private gathering. Publicly, meanwhile, the president has argued against financing infrastructure in any way that could tax or burden people making less than $400,000 annually, perhaps imperiling Capitos plan to rely on user fees.

Capito publicly had floated a level of infrastructure spending between $600 billion and $800 billion earlier this year, but ended up introducing a slightly smaller package. Her supporters, including Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), said the final cost reflects an early consensus figure among Republicans who have harbored growing concerns about federal spending in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fiscal pressures threaten to loom large over Capito as she seeks the right balance between the needs of her state, her partys fiscal restraint and her Democratic counterparts desire for a bigger deal.

Its a difficult needle to thread, Toomey said. I think Senator Capito is very well aware of the Republican concerns about how big this could get. Many of us believe that weve spent too much money already.

Some GOP lawmakers are expected to deliver that message on Thursday, as Biden prepares to host Capito and a delegation of Republican lawmakers including Toomey and Sens. John Barrasso (Wyo.), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Mike Crapo (Ind.) and Roger Wicker (Miss.). The meeting comes after Biden called Capito directly last week with an invitation, promising they would not sit there and smile with one another, she said, adding that the president told her it is time to actually start to crunch the numbers.

Entering the meeting, the White House sought to emphasize that it sees Capito and her proposal as a sign of good will, said Louisa Terrell, the presidents legislative affairs director. We hope to continue that conversation over the coming weeks with the Senator, and with any of her Republican colleagues who are willing to negotiate in good faith on a path forward, she said in a statement.

With political future at stake, Biden returns to Pa. to rally voters around economic agenda
But some of Capitos colleagues are not convinced that a grand compromise is even possible, after Biden secured the coronavirus stimulus bill earlier this year without incorporating their input. Much like the infrastructure debate, Biden met with Republicans in the early days of what he hoped would be a bipartisan deal over pandemic aid. In the end, though, the president seized on his partys narrow majorities in the House and the Senate to advance the measure, known as the American Rescue Plan, through a legislative maneuver known as reconciliation.

Barrasso said in a recent interview that the risk remains that Biden could seek to turn to reconciliation again to advance an infrastructure package thats far larger than GOP lawmakers would support. But he also mused that Capito and Republican leaders may have at least some leverage, given lingering divisions within the Democratic Party over what a final bill should entail and how it should be paid for.

They dont have all the Democrats on board to do the big bill, Barrasso said. Which means if they want to do any infrastructure, theyre going to want to come and partner with us.

On infrastructure, lofty ideas are colliding with congressional reality
The stakes are even greater in West Virginia, a state accustomed to reaping a political windfall from its high-profile representation in Congress. Capitos Democratic counterpart, Sen. Joe Manchin III, is powerful in his own right, as arguably the most critical swing vote in his party. But the political tradition dates to Sen. Robert Byrd (D), who wielded his perch and seniority for decades to bring back big bucks in transportation and other pork spending to the state.

John Kilwein, a political science professor at West Virginia University, said Capitos recent emphasis on what Republicans call traditional infrastructure is likely to serve her well in her ruby-red state, where she remains staunchly popular. In doing so, he said, the senators high-profile advocacy also risks raising expectations with local voters, business leaders, union officials and infrastructure experts that she can help deliver a widely supported political deal.

She has to be careful, because she cant do the traditional Republican We cant afford it and walk away [approach], because enough West Virginians would benefit from this, he said.

And the asks already are sky high.

More money is needed at Yeager Airport, the regional hub that Capito toured in March on the very day that Biden released his roughly $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Its unique topography, perched atop a hill, has made upgrading its transportation footprint all the more challenging.

Recent federal aid secured by Capito, Manchin and others has fueled a recent construction boomlet here on its maintenance and emergency facilities, but the airport still needs to make hundreds of millions in additional improvements, said Dominique Ranieri, its chief operating officer. That includes runway fixes to improve safety features that in effect would allow larger passenger, cargo and military planes to land, she said, bringing more visitors and commercial opportunities into the state.

I understand everyone is coming to Washington, and everyone has projects and needs, and wants to improve their area or their state, Ranieri said. But she said she hopes lawmakers including Capito can help us improve our state overall.

About half a century after the dam ruptured at Buffalo Creek, resulting in the flood that imperiled her fathers governorship, West Virginias other dams still are in need of aid. About three-quarters of its 586 dams are classified as high hazard, according to the report from the American Society of Civil Engineers, in many cases reflecting their advanced age.

By some estimates, theres at least a $900 million shortfall just in funding for improving those dams, said Dave Meadows, the chief technical officer at the firm Trident Engineering. On top of the billions of dollars needed to replace pipes, combat pollution and improve wastewater treatment, Meadows said he that fears that some of the numbers tossed around in Congress, including Capitos plan, still may not be enough.

Thats a drop in the bucket for whats needed, he said.

Facing surging demand, Capito said she understands the vast needs in West Virginia to pave highways, fix pipes and make other improvements. But she stressed that her infrastructure proposal could still make a difference for her state and others like it, narrowing the political gap that historically has undermined any hope in Congress for reform.

Is it enough? Its never enough, she said. I dont think the expectation here is going to be we can fix everything every time in one fell swoop. This is a big and robust package.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/west-virginia-s-capito-emerges-as-central-figure-as-democrats-republicans-seek-infrastructure-deal/ar-BB1gA9ZK?ocid=msedgntp
Logged
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 08:11:17 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:00:23 am
I'll admit I thought it was a bit Fox news to equate maintaining donated personnel carriers to "Cops buying tanks."

Jesus. You took that literally?

I was going off what John Oliver said, a guy I trust, and I never got the links to further information I requested to either.  I'm happy to educate myself on such matters, but instead just got further digs.

And as I pointed out at the time, those vehicles still need to be reconditioned and maintained, and that costs money, which presumably comes from the police budget.

In any case, I've said my piece, will say no more now.
Logged
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 01:27:07 pm
Logged

Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 04:39:44 pm

Mariposa county has two MRAP vehicles. Population 1,600.
Logged

ShakaHislop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 09:41:47 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May  4, 2021, 06:20:41 pm
What's everybody's take on Liz Cheney?

Mine? Fair dues: she is principled, even if I thoroughly dislike her politics. And, I'd argue lack of basic principles is the greatest single problem within politics in the US, UK, and many other supposedly mature democracies over the past few years. She has my - albeit begrudging - very strong respect. Compare her with, say, Romney, she has not wavered one inch from what she knows to be right.

Romney voted to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials. Cheney only did so the 2nd time around, which was after Trump had already lost the election. Bar her vote to impeach once, there's not a single action or even comment from Cheney that springs to mind that opposed what Trump was doing.
Logged

Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 09:48:33 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 09:41:47 pm
Romney voted to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials. Cheney only did so the 2nd time around, which was after Trump had already lost the election. Bar her vote to impeach once, there's not a single action or even comment from Cheney that springs to mind that opposed what Trump was doing.
Since the insurrection and attempted coup, Cheney has been extremely outspoken about Trump and his actions. That was her line in the sand; she will not cross it, and calls it like she sees it.

As I indicated in my post, I thoroughly dislike her politics. And yes, her line is obviously very different from yours and mine. But, she has one - of how many Republican Senators and Representatives can we say this?
Logged

ShakaHislop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 09:56:25 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:48:33 pm
Since the insurrection and attempted coup, Cheney has been extremely outspoken about Trump and his actions. That was her line in the sand; she will not cross it, and calls it like she sees it.

As I indicated in my post, I thoroughly dislike her politics. And yes, her line is obviously very different from yours and mine. But, she has one - of how many Republican Senators and Representatives can we say this?

Or it was merely the beginning of her campaign to become the GOP nominee in 2024.
Logged

RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #942 on: Today at 02:20:18 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on May 10, 2021, 09:51:15 pm
Has he confirmed if he wants to run again next year?
Manchin is not up till 2024. He will have win majority of the vote with a D on the ticket. He did it in 2012 but a lot is changed in 10 years.
Logged

RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #943 on: Today at 02:25:54 am
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:31:08 am
Byrd was senator from 1959 to 2010.  It was a completely different world when he began to be elected and re-elected.  The other WV senator from the past was Jay Rockefeller, who held his seat from 1985 to 2015 before retiring.  His seat went to Shelly Moore Capito, the Republican that won her Senate elections in 2014 and 2020 by 28% and 43% respectively.  Manchin's been in West Virginia politics since the 80s and is one of those "blue dog" Democrats.  He was also Governor before being a Senator.  If there's any other Democrat of that ilk that can win a Senate seat there, they sure haven't stepped up given Capito's landslides.

Kansas is not as right-leaning.  The most recent Senate election saw a 12-point win for the Republican candidate.  The current governor is a Democrat, but that's not too unusual.  Kathleen Sebelius won 2 terms as governor before she went to HHS under Obama.

States like West Virginia have changed a lot.  North Dakota senators used to be Democrat-dominated for example.  The state's politics were weird with 3 parties decades ago and the left forming the Democratic-NPL (Nonpartisan League).  Kent Conrad was in the Senate from 1987 to 2013.  The other long-term Dem senator was Byron Dorgan.  These guys used to rack up 15-20%+ margins of victories easily.  Then came 2010.  Dorgan retired.  The GOP candidate beat the Democrat candidate that year by 54% (76%-22%).  He repeated that trick in 2016 with a 78% to 17% win.  Conrad's seat was kept by Heidi Heitkamp (whose family had been in ND politics for a while) with a <1% victory in 2012 and then she was ousted in 2018 by the GOP candidate by 11%.

In terms of southern states, Arkansas is another one with most Democratic senators post-WWII before politics began re-aligning.  They had two Democratic senators as of 2010.  Multi-term senator Blanche Lincoln got beat by 22% then.  The other Dem, Mark Pryor, won in 2008 with 80% of the vote against the Green Party candidate in Arkansas (can you believe the GOP didn't run a candidate for Senate in 2008?).  It's not so unbelievable as that was Obama's election year.  In 2014?  Pryor lost to Tom Cotton by almost 20%.  Cotton was re-elected in 2020 with no opposition from Dems.  The other Senator, Boozman, who beat Lincoln in 2010 won re-election in 2016 with over 20% margins.

Before 2010, Democrats had 12 Senators in states like West Virginia (x2), North Dakota (x2), South Dakota (Tim Johnson), Nebraska (Ben Nelson), Arkansas (x2), Montana (Jon Tester), Alaska (Mark Begich), Louisiana (Mary Landrieu), Iowa (Tom Harkin).  Right now, it's just Joe Manchin and Jon Tester left for the Dems in those seats.  Louisiana and Iowa are still winnable for Dems (current Louisiana governor is a conservative Dem, and Iowa races have been very close), but it's a trend given the demographics in many of those states.

Once the rise of the Tea Party and white identity politics took over, most of these older, moderate Dems retired or were beaten.  West Virginia is an extreme example of this.  Other than finding a unicorn like Manchin or Tester, you're out of luck.  Someone of these states have possible candidates, but it's just not easy.  Even Steve Bullock, who won 2 terms as a Democrat in Montana, lost the 2020 Senate race by 10%+.

These races don't attract much attention either, and the Democrats aren't going to pour money into these races when they're almost certainty going to get beaten.  Joe Manchin won re-election in 2018.  That's absurd given the Democrat's poor Senate showings in trying to hold red states (incumbents Heidi Heitkamp, Claire McCaskill, and Joe Donnelly all got beat easily in their re-election bids, the latter two in states that are nowhere near as red as West Virginia).

If Manchin retires or loses in 2024, unless there's a seismic shift in politics (generation-altering), that seat is gone.
Byrd and Rockefeller where both pretty standard dems expect for Byrd very racist stuff in the 60s(He the only northern democratic to vote against the Civil right act in 64 he filibuster it along with 1965 voting right act). Byrd also was in the KKK in the 40s. Byrd did change his views later in life and voted for MLK holiday and if he was alive today I believe he would nuke filibuster(He believed cloture was 50+1) and pass HR 1 and John Lewis Voting Right act. Byrd also made sure WV got money in the appropriation (aka Mr send pork to WV)
Logged
