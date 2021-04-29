« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #880 on: April 29, 2021, 08:07:39 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on April 29, 2021, 08:05:28 pm
A few rebel twitter wannabe funny guys called him "Uncle Tim" , and the right is feigning moral outrage and claiming racism. This after having the biggest name calling president in history for 4 years...

It's funny when they do it, racist whenever someone else does it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #881 on: April 29, 2021, 08:10:24 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on April 29, 2021, 07:41:34 pm
Lets just face it Republicans are masters of political correctness. They know how to be racist without explicitly using N-word. See the interview below by Lee Atwater, Reagan's political advisor exactly how republican use political correctness.
One of the few bastards that died the painful death he deserved.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #882 on: April 29, 2021, 08:12:00 pm
I'll just add, I think "political correctness" and a debate about "woke culture" is probably best for a different thread. 

What I'd say we're seeing here is Biden trying to implement an agenda that another candidate, such as Bernie or Warren, would have struggled to do.  It's the very fact that Biden is an establishment politician of 50 years odd standing that is presenting him with this opportunity.  That doesn't mean he will achieve it, but his willingness to drive it should be lauded as a breath of fresh air in American politics.  He's trying to go where even Obama couldn't, which surely has to be a good sign.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #883 on: April 29, 2021, 08:14:49 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April 29, 2021, 08:12:00 pm
It's the very fact that Biden is an establishment politician of 50 years odd standing that is presenting him with this opportunity.  That doesn't mean he will achieve it, but his willingness to drive it should be lauded as a breath of fresh air in American politics.  He's trying to go where even Obama couldn't, which surely has to be a good sign.

He's asking for the stars and will settle for the moon.

He's been around the block a few times.  If earmarks are re-instated, Manchin will get carte blanche.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #884 on: April 29, 2021, 08:22:24 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 29, 2021, 08:07:39 pm
It's funny when they do it, racist whenever someone else does it.
Agreed. I never saw their righteous anger when Trump said "kungflu" or 100s of other distasteful and offensive things.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #885 on: April 29, 2021, 10:40:46 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on April 29, 2021, 08:05:28 pm
A few rebel twitter wannabe funny guys called him "Uncle Tim" , and the right is feigning moral outrage and claiming racism. This after having the biggest name calling president in history for 4 years...

 :lmao

Literally less than 24 hours after saying that America is not a racist country. You couldn't make it up.  ;D
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #886 on: April 29, 2021, 11:22:06 pm
Since they can't govern on policy they have to try to govern on slights and feigned outrage.  That's all it is in almost every facet of their outlook. 
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #887 on: April 30, 2021, 01:54:50 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 29, 2021, 11:22:06 pm
Since they can't govern on policy they have to try to govern on slights and feigned outrage.  That's all it is in almost every facet of their outlook.

Joe Biden turns the tables on Republicans

Republicans spent years making politics about images, not policy  now Biden has weaponized that against them
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #888 on: April 30, 2021, 03:51:48 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 30, 2021, 01:54:50 am
Joe Biden turns the tables on Republicans

Republicans spent years making politics about images, not policy  now Biden has weaponized that against them

Good article. Thanks for posting
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #889 on: April 30, 2021, 06:15:48 am
Quote from: oldfordie on April 29, 2021, 11:30:00 am
Yeah, Brilliant speech last night. he may well go down in history as the greatest President ever if he's given the backing to bring about the change he want's. he may not get the acknowledgement now but history will remember how he handled the crisis America is going through right now and give him the praise he deserves.
I think Biden may have been seriously underestimated by many including myself, he will be shouting his achievements from the rooftops for all to hear, he's learned from the mistakes of Obama, modesty isn't a virtue when it comes to politics.
The a pretty clear top 5 Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, Teddy, FDR. If you want to saw can be best president of your lifetime he could do that we will see what happens. It very early
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #890 on: April 30, 2021, 12:05:51 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on April 30, 2021, 06:15:48 am
The a pretty clear top 5 Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, Teddy, FDR. If you want to saw can be best president of your lifetime he could do that we will see what happens. It very early

Ive heard comparisons with LBJ, but I very much hope that he doesnt follow him & Trump in killing thousands of Americans via an unnecessary war or narcissistic incompetence.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #891 on: May 1, 2021, 08:39:49 am
Quote from: KillieRed on April 30, 2021, 12:05:51 pm
Ive heard comparisons with LBJ, but I very much hope that he doesnt follow him & Trump in killing thousands of Americans via an unnecessary war or narcissistic incompetence.
It just depends on what he actually ends up signing. LBJ was very good domestic policy however his foreign policy was his down bringing also his narcissisms lost getting an Liberal Supreme court justice to follow Earl Warren(who was a former GOP CA governor nominated/confirmed by Eisenhower however he was a liberal).
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #892 on: May 4, 2021, 02:00:00 pm
The Hill
Trump muddles Republican messaging on Afghanistan
Alexander Bolton  2 hrs ago

Donald Trump's hearty endorsement of pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by September has undercut efforts by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and other key Republicans to question President Biden's strategy.

More broadly, the former president has focused the nation's attention on China as the United States's premier national security concern, putting pressure on Senate Republicans to support legislation Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to move to respond to Beijing's growing influence and power.

McConnell is the most powerful Republican leader in Washington, but he doesn't have the same unrivaled platform that he did when he was in the same position - head of the minority opposition in Washington - at the start of former President Obama's tenure.

McConnell has seized on Biden's announcement that he will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan as a prime example of him talking like a centrist but governing from the left.

The GOP leader has warned that Biden has ordered "a hasty total withdrawal from Afghanistan" that will "leave coalition partners and vulnerable Afghans high and dry."

Al Cross, a professor of journalism at the University of Kentucky and a longtime commentator on Kentucky politics, said McConnell is trying to set it up so that he can pounce on Biden if militant extremists seize full control of Afghanistan or if terrorist groups use it again as a base to launch attacks against the United States.

"He's setting a marker to say 'I told you so' when Afghanistan goes to hell," he said. "He makes these little down payments on political investments that may turn out or may not."

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.), McConnell's potential successor, says Biden's decision is "a big mistake" and "not the right move."

"I know there's a lot of pressure from the left in this country to get out of Afghanistan, but we have a lot invested there over a long period of time and the one thing we don't want to do is create the conditions there that are favorable for terrorist organizations to train and prepare and plan attacks against the United States," he said in an interview with podcast host David Brody.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), another member of McConnell's leadership circle who could be Senate GOP leader someday, has also criticized Biden's decision, warning Afghanistan's security situation could deteriorate quickly.

"It's not very encouraging. It sounds to me like the Taliban has the upper hand and the challenge is going to be to continue to remember the lesson of 9/11, that a power vacuum gets filled by the bad guys," he said after senators received a briefing on Biden's decision. "It's hard to know exactly what the plan is. It sounds like it's going to be, 'Hope for the best.' "

But Trump has undercut the messaging from Senate Republican leaders, opening the way for other Republicans to express support for Biden's decision or at least publicly question the wisdom of keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan beyond the fall.

John Ullyot, the National Security Council spokesman under Trump, told The Hill, "President Trump did a great job drawing down our forces against resistance from the Pentagon, especially in the last year. All our troops would indeed be home by now if he were president. His support for Biden's move to get us out will bring along many Republicans who have not staked out the opposite position publicly."

Trump wanted all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by May 1 and praised the prospect as "a wonderful and positive thing to do."

That gives more political cover for other Republicans to break with their leadership.

McConnell's leadership on the issue has also been undercut by Trump's calls for Senate Republicans to oust him as their leader, something the former president reiterated Thursday.

GOP strategists say the base is with Trump, not McConnell, which gives other Republicans incentive to follow his lead, especially if they are looking to run for the White House in 2024 if Trump forgoes the race.

"The grassroots are with Trump on this so therefore the party is with Trump on this issue," said GOP strategist Ford O'Connell.

He said, however, that McConnell is playing the traditional Republican role of pushing a muscular national security stance, adding, "Republicans have traditionally been stronger on it than Democrats."

"Unfortunately, McConnell is not seeing the larger picture, which is any time we're not focused on China, we're losing," O'Connell said. "The biggest threat in the 21st century to America and all of humanity is China, and anytime you're hanging around the Middle East for more than 20 years, you're not focused on China."

Policy experts and operatives say Trump has helped transform political views of China, making the threat posed by the emerging superpower more important to Republican voters. This ups the ante on Senate Republicans to agree to support legislation - which is expected to be bipartisan - to respond to growing competition from China whenever Schumer brings it to the floor.

Other Republicans are shifting their focus away from Afghanistan and to China.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a potential White House 2024 hopeful, said he's "glad the troops are coming home," while Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.), another Republican with presidential ambitions, tweeted last month: "It's time for this forever war to end."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), an influential moderate voice, said, "I have always thought that there will be a time" to leave Afghanistan "because we cannot, we cannot be a nation of indefinite wars."

"That should not be the United States of America," she said, though she also raised concerns about announcing a hard-and-fast exit date when the future of Afghanistan remains uncertain.

Other Republicans say they think the Biden administration can guard against Afghanistan becoming an incubator of international terrorist organizations like it was for al Qaeda before the 9/11 attacks.

"I look forward to working with the current Administration to continue our intelligence gathering efforts and preventing terrorists from using Afghanistan as a home base," Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) said last month, adding: "I am pleased our troops are coming home."

One key Republican caught in the middle is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), who would likely become Speaker if Republicans take back the House in 2022 and who is working with Trump on midterm election strategy.

McCarthy said in August 2017 that the U.S. "can't allow a safe haven for terrorists to materialize again" and that "a secure, stable Afghanistan is vital to U.S. national security."

In recent weeks, he has kept a low profile on Biden's decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan, instead hitting him on other issues in an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity after the president's address to a joint session of Congress last week.

Instead, he has let House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) take the lead on criticizing Biden's Afghanistan decision.

Cheney says it's a "huge propaganda victory" for the Taliban and al Qaeda and "puts American security at risk."

But Cheney's message has been blunted by Trump's forceful counters.

"This warmongering fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years, but doesn't consider the big picture-Russia and China!" Trump said last week in a statement issued by his leadership PAC.

Trump has lashed out against Cheney since she voted to convict him on an article of impeachment for inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-muddles-republican-messaging-on-afghanistan/ar-BB1glflv?li=BBnb7Kz


A clever game being played by the Dems here.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #893 on: May 4, 2021, 03:11:04 pm
I think it's less a game being played by Democrats and more a case of Republicans just eating themselves. 
The best way to tear Republicans apart is to be nice to Trump, but no Democrat is going to do that. Fortunately they don't have to.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #894 on: May 4, 2021, 06:20:41 pm
What's everybody's take on Liz Cheney?

Mine? Fair dues: she is principled, even if I thoroughly dislike her politics. And, I'd argue lack of basic principles is the greatest single problem within politics in the US, UK, and many other supposedly mature democracies over the past few years. She has my - albeit begrudging - very strong respect. Compare her with, say, Romney, she has not wavered one inch from what she knows to be right.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #895 on: May 4, 2021, 09:05:52 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May  4, 2021, 06:20:41 pm
What's everybody's take on Liz Cheney?

Mine? Fair dues: she is principled, even if I thoroughly dislike her politics. And, I'd argue lack of basic principles is the greatest single problem within politics in the US, UK, and many other supposedly mature democracies over the past few years. She has my - albeit begrudging - very strong respect. Compare her with, say, Romney, she has not wavered one inch from what she knows to be right.
She scores an A in Republican accountability scorecard.
https://accountability.gop/report-card/
https://accountability.gop/
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #896 on: May 4, 2021, 10:12:10 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May  4, 2021, 03:11:04 pm
I think it's less a game being played by Democrats and more a case of Republicans just eating themselves. 

NBC News
Pelosi's office steps into fight between Republican leaders Cheney and McCarthy
Allan Smith and Kasie Hunt and Leigh Ann Caldwell  3 hrs ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office boosted the ongoing quarrel between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as the ongoing divide could put a dent in Republican efforts to take back the House next fall.

"Word is out that House GOP Leaders are looking to push Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as House Republican Conference Chair  their most senior woman in GOP leadership  for a litany of very Republican reasons: she wont lie, she isnt humble enough, shes like a girlfriend rooting for the wrong team, and more," Pelosi's office said in a blog posted to her website.

That comment comes as the divide between McCarthy and Cheney, the third-highest ranking House Republican, appears to be reaching a boiling point following the Capitol riot.

Cheney has refused to back down from her criticisms of former President Donald Trump, despite growing pressure from other Republicans. She was the highest-ranking Republican to vote to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot, and has been at odds with other members of House GOP leadership over embracing Trump and entertaining his election claims since then. She has repeatedly and forcefully rejected Trump's stolen election lie.

Cheney's position has her at odds with McCarthy, who has tried to keep his conference aligned with the former president. After initially assigning Trump blame for the riot  though he voted hours after the attack to block the counting of some electoral votes for Biden  McCarthy has worked to get back into the former president's good graces, including visiting Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Speaking with "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday, McCarthy said "there's no concern about" Cheney's impeachment vote from fellow House Republicans.

"I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. We all need to be working as one if we're able to win the majority," McCarthy said, adding, "I haven't heard members concerned about her vote on impeachment, it's more concerned about the job ability to do and what's our best step forward that we can all work together instead of attacking one another."

A Cheney spokesperson, Jeremy Adler, said in a statement to NBC News following McCarthy's remarks: "This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6."

"Liz will not do that," Adler said. "That is the issue."

Democrats currently own a slim 218-212 House majority over the GOP. With historical trends pointing against the party in power during a new president's first midterms, Republicans are confident they can retake the majority without much of a boost.

The latest episode kicked off Monday after Cheney tweeted that anyone claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen is "poisoning our democratic system," a direct response to a Trump statement from earlier in the day.

Cheney also warned Monday the GOP should not "whitewash" the riot, telling a crowd of donors and scholars during an off-the-record interview with former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., at the annual American Enterprise Institute retreat: "We can't embrace the notion the election is stolen."

"It's a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy," Cheney said in remarks first reported by CNN. An aide familiar with the comments confirmed the accuracy of to NBC News. "We can't whitewash what happened on January 6 or perpetuate Trump's big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on Jan. 6 is a line that cannot be crossed."

While Cheney has emerged as Trump's most powerful House Republican critic, an attempt in February by Trump allies to strip her of her leadership post failed overwhelmingly, 145 to 61.

The lopsided vote came by secret ballot, indicating broad private support for Cheney inside the conference, even though many have been wary of speaking out publicly for fear of igniting Trump's wrath.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/pelosi-s-office-steps-into-fight-between-republican-leaders-cheney-and-mccarthy/ar-BB1glUcX?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #897 on: May 4, 2021, 10:17:53 pm
Dammit, Pelosi should keep her gob shut.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #898 on: May 5, 2021, 09:35:26 am
Its hard to tell if Cheney is one of the few who see the big picture, that Trump has destroy the party, or that shes exactly the opposite; that hes the only thing that can help them remain relevant in the polls. Id like to think its because she has principles, but given her lineage...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #899 on: May 5, 2021, 10:33:57 am
Bit random, but it's remarkable that the Carters have been married as long as the Queen and Philip,  74 years.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/JG4Q661HntE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/JG4Q661HntE</a>
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #900 on: May 5, 2021, 11:41:58 am
The camera work on that photo is weird. That cant be their relative sizes!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #901 on: May 5, 2021, 11:47:47 am
Quote from: KillieRed on May  5, 2021, 11:41:58 am
The camera work on that photo is weird. That cant be their relative sizes!

something to do with wide angle apparently
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #902 on: May 5, 2021, 12:17:49 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on April 29, 2021, 07:41:34 pm
Lets get real. The first question that should be asked of people rallying against political correctness is, What is that you want to say, that isn't being allowed by the politically correct people around you?


Yeah, you're missing the point here.

What they want is to be able to say whatever racist/insulting thing they want, and have nobody coming back at them with criticism - least of all a flood of indignation, especially if that's on their social media.


Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #903 on: May 5, 2021, 12:25:50 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on May  5, 2021, 09:35:26 am
Its hard to tell if Cheney is one of the few who see the big picture, that Trump has destroy the party, or that shes exactly the opposite; that hes the only thing that can help them remain relevant in the polls. Id like to think its because she has principles, but given her lineage...
She reminds me of Anna Soubry the ex Tory MP who put her country's welfare ahead of her career and safety. both refused to lie, both had the courage to stand up and tell the truth even though they knew it would bring a personal backlash. like Soubry Cheney will not recieve the praise she deserves for many many years to come. I was never a Soubry or Cheney fan but some things are more important than day to day politics. I have enormous respect for both politicians.
Sadly the public are too ignorant to know who their friends are, the public let Soubry down badly. I assume the same will happen to Cheney, I hope am wrong.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #904 on: May 5, 2021, 01:00:09 pm
Quote from: John C on May  4, 2021, 09:05:52 pm
She scores an A in Republican accountability scorecard.
https://accountability.gop/report-card/
https://accountability.gop/
But of course. Which is why I stated that I thoroughly dislike her politics. The greater problem, though, is not political differences. Rather, it is that one party in the US (and the UK?) have rejected the 'marketplace of ideas' and democracy and have become a full-on cult. Liz Cheney has not succumbed to this and is willing to be very outspoken about it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #905 on: May 5, 2021, 01:23:20 pm
CNN
Elise Stefanik moves to quickly consolidate GOP support as Cheney replacement: 'The fix is in'
By Annie Grayer and Manu Raju, CNN  1 hr ago

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump, is working behind the scenes to lock down enough support to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as the No. 3 in GOP leadership, multiple Republican sources said, moving swiftly to clear the field to ascend to the powerful position.

So far, no GOP challenger to Stefanik has emerged -- and at least two potential candidates have indicated they won't mount bids, increasing the likelihood that Stefanik will take the influential position. And members of the House GOP leadership are quietly backing Stefanik's ascent to the post, the sources said, a rapid turn of events amid Cheney's bitter feud with Trump, which has left her increasingly isolated in the House GOP conference.

Stefanik has been working the phones throughout the day on Tuesday and has enlisted Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania to make calls on her behalf, multiple sources said. A vote on Cheney's future and replacement is expected as soon as May 12.

"The field is clear for her at the moment," said another House GOP source who asked to talk anonymously to discuss sensitive internal politics.

Stefanik, who represents a district in upstate New York, emerged as a fierce Trump backer and won the accolades of the then-President during his first impeachment proceedings. While Cheney voted against Trump's first impeachment on charges of abusing his office and obstructing Congress, she voted to charge him with inciting the January 6 insurrection during his second impeachment proceeding. Stefanik stood by Trump on both impeachments and also joined her colleagues in signing onto a Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate millions of votes in the 2020 election that was eventually thrown out by the Supreme Court.

Cheney has been vocal about the "Big Lie" and has warned Republicans about the dangers to American democracy if they echo Trump's claim that President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected. But her public feud with the former President has her GOP critics accusing her of mounting a personal crusade that has distracted from their goal of taking back the congressional majority next year.

Several sources tell CNN that while outreach and discussions are still in the early phases, there is a recognition that Stefanik would be a natural fit for the post as someone who is both close to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and has done considerable fundraising on behalf of fellow members in the party, especially female candidates.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is making clear to members he backs NY Rep Elise Stefanik's bid to replace Liz Cheney as the House Conference Chair, a person familiar with the matter said, making it all but assured that Stefanik will ascend to the post.

Stefanik's rapid rise behind the scenes has been bolstered, Republican sources say, by McCarthy himself, who has made it clear to members that she would be a strong fit for the role, all but assuring that Stefanik will ascend to the post.

While it's still not clear when a meeting on whether to oust Cheney would be held, by laying the groundwork now for her replacement, several GOP aides argue McCarthy is trying to get the conference to a place where it can quickly come back together after a rocky few weeks.

There are several signs that Stefanik is consolidating support. One is that Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who was viewed as a potential candidate for the job, told several outlets including that he would not mount a bid for the spot, opting to stay the head of the conservative Republican Study Committee instead.

"I'm focused on RSC chair," Banks said. "Might run for something else next term but not willing to give that up yet."

Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa, one of the Republican women who was floated by her colleagues as a potential replacement for Cheney, is also not interested in the job, a source close to her told CNN. "She is purely focused on serving IA-01 and locking down her own seat. She has no interest in pursuing a leadership position at this time," the source tells CNN.

Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who is also viewed as a possible contender for the job, has yet to indicate what she will do, and her office didn't respond to an inquiry from CNN.

Rep. Mike Johnson, a Louisiana conservative, also has been rumored to be a potential candidate. But so far there's been no sign that he is actively campaigning for the role, and a spokesman didn't respond to requests for comment on his interest in the post.

"He's been very quiet," a Republican lawmaker said.

But Republicans recognize the optics of replacing Cheney with a man, and top members of the conference would prefer that a woman emerge in the No. 3 position -- particularly one like Stefanik, who is unlikely to cause internal backlash.

Stefanik, sources said, is the clear favorite.

"She reached out to me and other members today and is working to whip votes," the lawmaker said of Stefanik on Tuesday. "She is very careful not to say anything negative about Liz, but I mean Jim Banks getting out says a lot."

The Republican member also said that some members of leadership "are calling and lending their support to Elise," hammering home the point that Stefanik is emerging as the chosen one to replace Cheney.

Aides and members have told CNN that they believe it is important to continue having a woman serve in the position given that it's such a public-facing role.

"I reject wholeheartedly identity politics. That said, clearly a leadership team is strongest when it has diversity," a lawmaker said. "In my office, I would be embarrassed to have my top four or five leaders all be of one gender or the other."

For her part, Stefanik has gained a lot of popularity within the conference for her efforts to help expand the party's outreach to women and female candidates. She's also seen as one of the conference's leaders in small-dollar fundraising, a tool that became a major booster during the Trump years.

One source told CNN that Stefanik's efforts to help members expand their own outreach in that area hasn't gone unnoticed.

But perhaps the clearest sign that Cheney could be ousted from her post is that even her allies have not rallied behind her to push back against her increasingly vocal opponents.

A Republican lawmaker who plans to support Cheney when her position comes to a conference vote admitted to CNN, "She does not survive."

"I haven't talked to anyone in the last three days who will stick their neck out for her," the lawmaker said. "Even those who like Liz and agree with her think the current situation is untenable."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/elise-stefanik-moves-to-quickly-consolidate-gop-support-as-cheney-replacement-the-fix-is-in/ar-BB1gmszW?li=BB141NW3
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #906 on: May 5, 2021, 01:31:45 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May  4, 2021, 10:17:53 pm
Dammit, Pelosi should keep her gob shut.
Agreed. For as long as I've been aware of Pelosi (10 or so years), I've not been impressed with her. She seems to become less politically adept with age and experience.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #907 on: May 5, 2021, 01:33:12 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on May  5, 2021, 09:35:26 am
Its hard to tell if Cheney is one of the few who see the big picture, that Trump has destroy the party, or that shes exactly the opposite; that hes the only thing that can help them remain relevant in the polls. Id like to think its because she has principles, but given her lineage...
I think she does believe in democracy. And support for Trump and his insurrection are antithetical to this position/principle.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #908 on: May 5, 2021, 01:36:01 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on May  5, 2021, 12:25:50 pm
She reminds me of Anna Soubry the ex Tory MP who put her country's welfare ahead of her career and safety. both refused to lie, both had the courage to stand up and tell the truth even though they knew it would bring a personal backlash. like Soubry Cheney will not recieve the praise she deserves for many many years to come. I was never a Soubry or Cheney fan but some things are more important than day to day politics. I have enormous respect for both politicians.
Sadly the public are too ignorant to know who their friends are, the public let Soubry down badly. I assume the same will happen to Cheney, I hope am wrong.
Yep. Yep. And yep.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #909 on: May 5, 2021, 02:02:41 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on May  5, 2021, 11:47:47 am
something to do with wide angle apparently

His feet are as big as his whole upper arm.


Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #910 on: May 5, 2021, 02:35:34 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May  5, 2021, 01:00:09 pm
But of course. Which is why I stated that I thoroughly dislike her politics. The greater problem, though, is not political differences. Rather, it is that one party in the US (and the UK?) have rejected the 'marketplace of ideas' and democracy and have become a full-on cult. Liz Cheney has not succumbed to this and is willing to be very outspoken about it.
Yeah I wasn't making a point or anything, just provided a handy GOP monitor :)
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #911 on: May 5, 2021, 03:16:27 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May  5, 2021, 01:31:45 pm
Agreed. For as long as I've been aware of Pelosi (10 or so years), I've not been impressed with her. She seems to become less politically adept with age and experience.

She did well for party strategy in the 2018 midterms.  Overall, she's been ok for the Dems I think.  Most left/center-left parties around the world struggle to keep everyone onboard, and I think she's done all right to be hold it together.

Definitely puts her foot in her mouth at times, but overall, it's a hard job.  Will be curious who the next Democratic leader will be in the House.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #912 on: May 5, 2021, 03:19:20 pm
I think Pelosi is more of a tactical political thinker than a strategic one. Certainly when compared to McConnell.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #913 on: May 5, 2021, 03:31:41 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May  5, 2021, 03:19:20 pm
I think Pelosi is more of a tactical political thinker than a strategic one. Certainly when compared to McConnell.
But I can't see his 'strategy' working out for the Republicans in the medium to long run. Nor the country for that matter.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #914 on: May 5, 2021, 05:14:29 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May  5, 2021, 03:31:41 pm
But I can't see his 'strategy' working out for the Republicans in the medium to long run. Nor the country for that matter.

He has seeded the courts with young, conservative judges who will be around for decades.  He's titled SCOTUS in favour of the right to appease the ideologues, and has successfully marshalled the senate into an almost complete solid block of partisanship against the Democrat agenda. I'd say his strategy is doing pretty well, and it will be years yet before the full ramifications are felt.  It's a hell of a legacy for him.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #915 on: May 5, 2021, 09:26:04 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May  5, 2021, 05:14:29 pm
He's titled SCOTUS in favour of the right to appease the ideologues, and has successfully marshalled the senate into an almost complete solid block of partisanship against the Democrat agenda.
.... and one day to overturn Roe v Wade.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #916 on: May 6, 2021, 04:34:07 pm
Was just thinking; can you imagine if Biden was black and pushing the exact same agenda? How much more extreme would the reaction on the right have been? I almost shudder to think.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #917 on: May 7, 2021, 06:45:18 pm
The jobs numbers today is worrying as we can't lose the house in 2022 or I think we're hosed and democracy as we know it in the US is doomed.   The pushing out of Cheney for Stefanik just shows they're all in on Trump actually won and this is all a sham.  Figure they'll impeach Biden and then refuse to recognize his re-election, shit like that. 

Just reinforces that the Senate just needs to get on with getting rid of the filibuster.  They need to pass more stuff to try to help and make the odds of 2022 greater or they're fucked.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #918 on: Today at 04:02:13 am
Just a general read on economics,  agree with a lot of it.

https://time.com/5956255/free-market-is-dead/

Issue is how you get the voters to make decisions that will actually tally with logic,  with what has transpired in reality as opposed to the crap the GOP sells.  As mentioned above,  the 2022 mid terms is a key indicator on their future prospects
