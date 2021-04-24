« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Offline oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #800 on: April 24, 2021, 08:04:02 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 24, 2021, 07:49:27 pm
Think it's more the image/atmosphere than the policy; reassuring, calming, gentlemanly president, rather than, for example, an air hose-swallowing orange buffoon...
Maybe but I think people especially Trumps supporters jump to the wrong conclussions about Biden, some think he's going Senile, how he struggles to find his words,even forgets whats he is talking about when he drifts off the subject, Bidens always chosen his words carefully as he has suffered from a speach impediment, am sure anyone who understands speech impediments knows what it's like trying to find the right substitute word when talking, as far as going senile goes, loosing your drift everynow and then as you get older has nothing to do with intelligence or going senile, happens to a lot f people as they get older.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #801 on: April 24, 2021, 08:31:15 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on April 24, 2021, 07:45:47 pm
Are you sure Bidens left Trumps inhumane treatment of Mexican immigrants to stand?
One of the most disgusting immigration procedures under Trump was to split families apart, rip children away from their parents, those kids may never find their parents again. Biden is allowing families to remain united, criminals will be separated from their families but that's to be expected anywhere else in the world.
Ive no idea how Scarborough can compare Regan+Biden, Bidens doing all he can to heal racial injustice +inequality. Regan continued Nixons work to increase institutionalized racism in policing and the justice system. also a awful comparison after Bidens $2 Trillion relief package. Regan would have probably told the country not to look to the state for help.

As I understand it - and bear in mind, I've only got youtube videos from liberal podcasters to go on - there are kids still in cages, sleeping in silver blankets on concrete floors; to my knowledge permitted immigration numbers have not been raised yet.

I think Scarborough's comparison was that both are considered old and doddering, but they have a knack of getting people to work together, and appealing to those outside their party.  If that's true, then, as I said, Biden is the anti-Reagan, being equal and opposite.

The big stumbling block is that, as long as McConnell is in charge, any form of bipartisanship is out the window, as Republican politicians simply refuse to work with a Democrat under any circumstances. Biden is attempting to short circuit the political impasse by pushing policies that are popular with Republican voters, which makes it far more difficult for the GOP in DC to oppose him.  No doubt they will try though.
Online afc turkish

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #802 on: April 24, 2021, 08:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April 24, 2021, 08:31:15 pm
  If that's true, then, as I said, Biden is the anti-Reagan, being equal and opposite.



Biden is also a vastly experienced federal politician, in contrast to Reagan's  eight years as governor of California.

And you may very well be correct about Scarborough's comment being more diminutive than positive...
Offline oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #803 on: April 24, 2021, 09:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April 24, 2021, 08:31:15 pm
As I understand it - and bear in mind, I've only got youtube videos from liberal podcasters to go on - there are kids still in cages, sleeping in silver blankets on concrete floors; to my knowledge permitted immigration numbers have not been raised yet.

I think Scarborough's comparison was that both are considered old and doddering, but they have a knack of getting people to work together, and appealing to those outside their party.  If that's true, then, as I said, Biden is the anti-Reagan, being equal and opposite.

The big stumbling block is that, as long as McConnell is in charge, any form of bipartisanship is out the window, as Republican politicians simply refuse to work with a Democrat under any circumstances. Biden is attempting to short circuit the political impasse by pushing policies that are popular with Republican voters, which makes it far more difficult for the GOP in DC to oppose him.  No doubt they will try though.
I heard Biden talking about all the Chidren who had been ripped apart from their Parents and I think he must have said it has to stop so assumed it had stopped.quick search result below, it has stopped under Biden. bit long so just copied first few lines.
Your probably right about Scarborughs disappointing ignorant comments on older people+speech defects.
Yeah, didn't some of the Republican politicians say it's going to be hard to attack Biden as many Republicans like his policies. typical of politics and the public i suppose. lets hope he can sell them more health care and gun control. most republicans want it to happen yet support a party who stop it from happening. ???

Claim of kids in cages hypocrisy is missing context

THE CLAIM: The same people who criticized how immigrant children were treated under the Trump administration and claimed Trump put kids in cages are now okay with the Biden administration doing the same thing.

APS ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Biden is reopening a surge facility first opened by Trump for teenagers who arrive at the border without their parents. A different facility, run by the Border Patrol, was a major focus of the kids in cages criticism in 2018, largely because the Trump administration held children there in cells partitioned with chain-link fencing after separating them from their parents. That family separation policy is no longer in effect.
https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-afs:Content:9970724533
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #804 on: April 24, 2021, 09:22:56 pm »
Yeah, it's all very mixed up and confused.  The impression I have got is that Biden just isn't moving fast enough when it comes to the border, but I think that neglects the context that he has about a million bush fires from the previous administration to try and get under control, and domestic issues have to take priority.

Whether that means what is happening at the border is being blown out of proportion I couldn't say.  But I'm sure Biden doesn't want to see anybody suffer, much less kids.  He's been in charge three months barely.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #805 on: April 24, 2021, 09:24:58 pm »
I didn't bother sharing this as it wasn't Trump related and there is a mild distaste for Scarborough.  Personally I watch for his meltdowns, but that's an aside.  Sharing for information only.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xn1WArMZ8Uc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xn1WArMZ8Uc</a>
Offline oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #806 on: April 24, 2021, 09:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April 24, 2021, 09:22:56 pm
Yeah, it's all very mixed up and confused.  The impression I have got is that Biden just isn't moving fast enough when it comes to the border, but I think that neglects the context that he has about a million bush fires from the previous administration to try and get under control, and domestic issues have to take priority.

Whether that means what is happening at the border is being blown out of proportion I couldn't say.  But I'm sure Biden doesn't want to see anybody suffer, much less kids.  He's been in charge three months barely.
Yeah, easy to forget just how much he has on his plate right now and he's only been in power just over 2 months. I think your right about not wanting to see anyone suffer, it's what it's all about really. decency, how could anyone expect anything decent to come out of Trumps era when the man doesn't understand why people do the decent thing if there's nothing in it for them.
Offline John C

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 12:12:11 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on April 24, 2021, 09:24:58 pm
I didn't bother sharing this as it wasn't Trump related and there is a mild distaste for Scarbo
He likes the sound of his own voice and often, irritatingly, he'll talk over Mika. But I do like their show mate. I think I'm getting a bit bored listening to Joe Walsh now, and the more I understand his Tea Party antics it becomes worse. But on his recent Pod he suggested MSNBC are on the far left as a TV channel. Fucking hell, Joe is a devoted Conservative and Republican. Can you imagine Fox going any further left than Chris Wallace for a TV show :)





Offline oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 12:34:47 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:12:11 am
He likes the sound of his own voice and often, irritatingly, he'll talk over Mika. But I do like their show mate. I think I'm getting a bit bored listening to Joe Walsh now, and the more I understand his Tea Party antics it becomes worse. But on his recent Pod he suggested MSNBC are on the far left as a TV channel. Fucking hell, Joe is a devoted Conservative and Republican. Can you imagine Fox going any further left that Chris Wallace for a TV show :)
We keep hearing Trump/Republicans scaring the public over the Radical left taking over the country, am no expert on US politics but has there ever been a serious radical left threat to the US, I know theres never been a serious radical left party in the US, seems like there's a few politicians who are classed as left wing but I wouldn't say they want to turn the country into Venerzuala.
The radical left threat has been used for decades in the US, still no idea why most people don't call it bulls.. the US is far more right wing than the UK so the left is far more to the right as well which makes the threat look even more ridicules.
Offline hide5seek

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 08:13:58 am »
Didn't Reagan deny Aids existed?
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 09:12:18 am »
"Radical Left" is what you are if you're not a Republican.  ;)

Political colours in the US is almost as bad as actual racism, as to the simple, paint-by-numbers political discourse offered by FOX, non-whites are more likely to be liberal, whereas Republicans are the party of moral fibre, protecting white daughters, and guarding the nation from sliding into Sodom and Gomorrah levels of divine wrath inducing debauchery.  You know, like free health care and a solid education.

It's all absolutes now. "If you are not on my side, you are my enemy. " No chance of a middle ground. Scarborough is giving Biden more praise than a lot of liberals, and it's not because he's being more conservative - but that he's being more effective than anybody expected. Up until now, I think a number of podcasters, like Farron Cousins for example, expected Biden to be rather stale, dull and run of the mill. And yet, Biden is currently more popular amongst younger voters than Bernie right now. Think about that.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 09:18:19 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:12:11 am
He likes the sound of his own voice and often, irritatingly, he'll talk over Mika. But I do like their show mate. I think I'm getting a bit bored listening to Joe Walsh now, and the more I understand his Tea Party antics it becomes worse. But on his recent Pod he suggested MSNBC are on the far left as a TV channel. Fucking hell, Joe is a devoted Conservative and Republican. Can you imagine Fox going any further left than Chris Wallace for a TV show :)

I tend to watch for Willy Geist, and Mike Barnacle. The latter won my admiration the day he said of Trump, "we are dealing with an evil man, here." That's not something you say lightly about a president, and he said it live on air.

Fox have effectively bullied several news anchors off their channel these past few years due to their editorial direction, Shepard Smith being the most prominent, but not the only one.
Offline oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 12:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:12:18 am
"Radical Left" is what you are if you're not a Republican.  ;)

Political colours in the US is almost as bad as actual racism, as to the simple, paint-by-numbers political discourse offered by FOX, non-whites are more likely to be liberal, whereas Republicans are the party of moral fibre, protecting white daughters, and guarding the nation from sliding into Sodom and Gomorrah levels of divine wrath inducing debauchery.  You know, like free health care and a solid education.

It's all absolutes now. "If you are not on my side, you are my enemy. " No chance of a middle ground. Scarborough is giving Biden more praise than a lot of liberals, and it's not because he's being more conservative - but that he's being more effective than anybody expected. Up until now, I think a number of podcasters, like Farron Cousins for example, expected Biden to be rather stale, dull and run of the mill. And yet, Biden is currently more popular amongst younger voters than Bernie right now. Think about that.
Yeah,that's the way it seems to be, if your not Republican you're Radical Left, the support for Bernie Sanders confuses me which is one of the reasons I brought up the Radical Left issue.
I know he stands as a Democrat in the Primaries to knock the Democrats out then switches to a Independent when the Senate elections take place, he's been warned about it and he may not get away with it if he stands again. just wonder why theres so much support for him when the US is so opposed to radical Left wingers.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 12:23:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:17:31 pm
Yeah,that's the way it seems to be, if your not Republican you're Radical Left, the support for Bernie Sanders confuses me which is one of the reasons I brought up the Radical Left issue.
I know he stands as a Democrat in the Primaries to knock the Democrats out then switches to a Independent when the Senate elections take place, he's been warned about it and he may not get away with it if he stands again. just wonder why theres so much support for him when the US is so opposed to radical Left wingers.

I think it's because he makes no pretence he is anything other than what he is.
Offline Garrus

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 02:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on April 24, 2021, 06:09:53 pm
There were a few posters on here who basically declared that Biden would be no better than Trump and that it didn't matter. I hope they now hang their heads in shame although I doubt they will.
Just wait till he whips out a tan suit
Offline jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 06:49:45 pm »
Business Insider
Minutes before Trump departed office, a mysterious Florida company reportedly took over a slice of the Pentagon's internet space
kshalvey@businessinsider.com (Kevin Shalvey)  5 hrs ago

A mysterious Florida company is said to have taken control of a substantial portion of the internet owned by the Pentagon, only three minutes before President Donald Trump's official term in office ended.

Since then, the company has increased its control to as much as 6% of the total internet, or about 175 million addresses, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The Associated Press reported that it controlled more space than some of the world's largest internet providers, including Comcast and AT&T.

The company was identified as Global Resource Systems LLC, headquartered in Plantation, Florida. According to Florida state records, Global Resource Systems filed paperwork in October 2020. The paperwork said it was incorporated in Delaware.

A Department of Defense spokesperson told the AP in a statement that the government was publicizing the space to "assess, evaluate and prevent unauthorized use of DoD IP address space."

On Twitter on Saturday, the AP posted: "What a Pentagon spokesman could not explain is why the Defense Department chose Global Resource Systems LLC, a company that seems not to have existed until September, to manage the address space."

A Saturday blog post from Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik, a networking information provider, detailed the "great mystery."

On inauguration day, at 16:57 UTC, or 11:57am in Washington, a message was posted by an "entity that hadn't been heard from in over a decade," Madory wrote.

The post came from AS8003, announcing it had taken over unused ranges of the IPv4 internet space owned by the Department of Defense, according to Madory.

He wrote that the timing was "moments after the swearing-in of Joe Biden as the President of the United States and minutes before the statutory end of the administration of Donald Trump at noon Eastern time."

The AP and Post sent reporters to the listed address for the Global Resource Systems, according to reports. Both times, the reporters were turned away without information.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/minutes-before-trump-departed-office-a-mysterious-florida-company-reportedly-took-over-a-slice-of-the-pentagon-s-internet-space/ar-BB1g1Yvw?ocid=msedgntp
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #816 on: Today at 06:55:16 pm »
Biden's presidency so far shows the power in advocacy and organizing.  If it wasn't clear during the primaries that he needed to cater to a certain subset of voter to get through then I think you'd be seeing a very different presidency.  I doubt Biden even believes in half of what he's doing but politically he's committed to it so here we are.  That doesn't mean the fight is over.  Just we need to take the wins now we can get and then organize and advocate for next steps. 
Offline Caligula?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #817 on: Today at 07:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:55:16 pm
Biden's presidency so far shows the power in advocacy and organizing.  If it wasn't clear during the primaries that he needed to cater to a certain subset of voter to get through then I think you'd be seeing a very different presidency.  I doubt Biden even believes in half of what he's doing but politically he's committed to it so here we are.  That doesn't mean the fight is over.  Just we need to take the wins now we can get and then organize and advocate for next steps.

What wouldn't he believe in though? COVID relief? Infrastructure? Climate change? Gun reform? Systemic racism?
