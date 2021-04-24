As I understand it - and bear in mind, I've only got youtube videos from liberal podcasters to go on - there are kids still in cages, sleeping in silver blankets on concrete floors; to my knowledge permitted immigration numbers have not been raised yet.



I think Scarborough's comparison was that both are considered old and doddering, but they have a knack of getting people to work together, and appealing to those outside their party. If that's true, then, as I said, Biden is the anti-Reagan, being equal and opposite.



The big stumbling block is that, as long as McConnell is in charge, any form of bipartisanship is out the window, as Republican politicians simply refuse to work with a Democrat under any circumstances. Biden is attempting to short circuit the political impasse by pushing policies that are popular with Republican voters, which makes it far more difficult for the GOP in DC to oppose him. No doubt they will try though.



I heard Biden talking about all the Chidren who had been ripped apart from their Parents and I think he must have said it has to stop so assumed it had stopped.quick search result below, it has stopped under Biden. bit long so just copied first few lines.Your probably right about Scarborughs disappointing ignorant comments on older people+speech defects.Yeah, didn't some of the Republican politicians say it's going to be hard to attack Biden as many Republicans like his policies. typical of politics and the public i suppose. lets hope he can sell them more health care and gun control. most republicans want it to happen yet support a party who stop it from happening.THE CLAIM: The same people who criticized how immigrant children were treated under the Trump administration and claimed Trump put kids in cages are now okay with the Biden administration doing the same thing.APS ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Biden is reopening a surge facility first opened by Trump for teenagers who arrive at the border without their parents. A different facility, run by the Border Patrol, was a major focus of the kids in cages criticism in 2018, largely because the Trump administration held children there in cells partitioned with chain-link fencing after separating them from their parents. That family separation policy is no longer in effect.