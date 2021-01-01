Are you sure Bidens left Trumps inhumane treatment of Mexican immigrants to stand?
One of the most disgusting immigration procedures under Trump was to split families apart, rip children away from their parents, those kids may never find their parents again. Biden is allowing families to remain united, criminals will be separated from their families but that's to be expected anywhere else in the world.
Ive no idea how Scarborough can compare Regan+Biden, Bidens doing all he can to heal racial injustice +inequality. Regan continued Nixons work to increase institutionalized racism in policing and the justice system. also a awful comparison after Bidens $2 Trillion relief package. Regan would have probably told the country not to look to the state for help.
As I understand it - and bear in mind, I've only got youtube videos from liberal podcasters to go on - there are kids still in cages, sleeping in silver blankets on concrete floors; to my knowledge permitted immigration numbers have not been raised yet.
I think Scarborough's comparison was that both are considered old and doddering, but they have a knack of getting people to work together, and appealing to those outside their party. If that's true, then, as I said, Biden is the anti-Reagan, being equal and opposite.
The big stumbling block is that, as long as McConnell is in charge, any form of bipartisanship is out the window, as Republican politicians simply refuse to work with a Democrat under any circumstances. Biden is attempting to short circuit the political impasse by pushing policies that are popular with Republican voters
, which makes it far more difficult for the GOP in DC to oppose him. No doubt they will try though.