Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 44248 times)

Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:49:27 pm
Think it's more the image/atmosphere than the policy; reassuring, calming, gentlemanly president, rather than, for example, an air hose-swallowing orange buffoon...
Maybe but I think people especially Trumps supporters jump to the wrong conclussions about Biden, some think he's going Senile, how he struggles to find his words,even forgets whats he is talking about when he drifts off the subject, Bidens always chosen his words carefully as he has suffered from a speach impediment, am sure anyone who understands speech impediments knows what it's like trying to find the right substitute word when talking, as far as going senile goes, loosing your drift everynow and then as you get older has nothing to do with intelligence or going senile, happens to a lot f people as they get older.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:45:47 pm
Are you sure Bidens left Trumps inhumane treatment of Mexican immigrants to stand?
One of the most disgusting immigration procedures under Trump was to split families apart, rip children away from their parents, those kids may never find their parents again. Biden is allowing families to remain united, criminals will be separated from their families but that's to be expected anywhere else in the world.
Ive no idea how Scarborough can compare Regan+Biden, Bidens doing all he can to heal racial injustice +inequality. Regan continued Nixons work to increase institutionalized racism in policing and the justice system. also a awful comparison after Bidens $2 Trillion relief package. Regan would have probably told the country not to look to the state for help.

As I understand it - and bear in mind, I've only got youtube videos from liberal podcasters to go on - there are kids still in cages, sleeping in silver blankets on concrete floors; to my knowledge permitted immigration numbers have not been raised yet.

I think Scarborough's comparison was that both are considered old and doddering, but they have a knack of getting people to work together, and appealing to those outside their party.  If that's true, then, as I said, Biden is the anti-Reagan, being equal and opposite.

The big stumbling block is that, as long as McConnell is in charge, any form of bipartisanship is out the window, as Republican politicians simply refuse to work with a Democrat under any circumstances. Biden is attempting to short circuit the political impasse by pushing policies that are popular with Republican voters, which makes it far more difficult for the GOP in DC to oppose him.  No doubt they will try though.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:31:15 pm
  If that's true, then, as I said, Biden is the anti-Reagan, being equal and opposite.



Biden is also a vastly experienced federal politician, in contrast to Reagan's  eight years as governor of California.

And you may very well be correct about Scarborough's comment being more diminutive than positive...
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:31:15 pm
As I understand it - and bear in mind, I've only got youtube videos from liberal podcasters to go on - there are kids still in cages, sleeping in silver blankets on concrete floors; to my knowledge permitted immigration numbers have not been raised yet.

I think Scarborough's comparison was that both are considered old and doddering, but they have a knack of getting people to work together, and appealing to those outside their party.  If that's true, then, as I said, Biden is the anti-Reagan, being equal and opposite.

The big stumbling block is that, as long as McConnell is in charge, any form of bipartisanship is out the window, as Republican politicians simply refuse to work with a Democrat under any circumstances. Biden is attempting to short circuit the political impasse by pushing policies that are popular with Republican voters, which makes it far more difficult for the GOP in DC to oppose him.  No doubt they will try though.
I heard Biden talking about all the Chidren who had been ripped apart from their Parents and I think he must have said it has to stop so assumed it had stopped.quick search result below, it has stopped under Biden. bit long so just copied first few lines.
Your probably right about Scarborughs disappointing ignorant comments on older people+speech defects.
Yeah, didn't some of the Republican politicians say it's going to be hard to attack Biden as many Republicans like his policies. typical of politics and the public i suppose. lets hope he can sell them more health care and gun control. most republicans want it to happen yet support a party who stop it from happening. ???

Claim of kids in cages hypocrisy is missing context

THE CLAIM: The same people who criticized how immigrant children were treated under the Trump administration and claimed Trump put kids in cages are now okay with the Biden administration doing the same thing.

APS ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Biden is reopening a surge facility first opened by Trump for teenagers who arrive at the border without their parents. A different facility, run by the Border Patrol, was a major focus of the kids in cages criticism in 2018, largely because the Trump administration held children there in cells partitioned with chain-link fencing after separating them from their parents. That family separation policy is no longer in effect.
https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-afs:Content:9970724533
Yeah, it's all very mixed up and confused.  The impression I have got is that Biden just isn't moving fast enough when it comes to the border, but I think that neglects the context that he has about a million bush fires from the previous administration to try and get under control, and domestic issues have to take priority.

Whether that means what is happening at the border is being blown out of proportion I couldn't say.  But I'm sure Biden doesn't want to see anybody suffer, much less kids.  He's been in charge three months barely.
I didn't bother sharing this as it wasn't Trump related and there is a mild distaste for Scarborough.  Personally I watch for his meltdowns, but that's an aside.  Sharing for information only.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xn1WArMZ8Uc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xn1WArMZ8Uc</a>
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:22:56 pm
Yeah, it's all very mixed up and confused.  The impression I have got is that Biden just isn't moving fast enough when it comes to the border, but I think that neglects the context that he has about a million bush fires from the previous administration to try and get under control, and domestic issues have to take priority.

Whether that means what is happening at the border is being blown out of proportion I couldn't say.  But I'm sure Biden doesn't want to see anybody suffer, much less kids.  He's been in charge three months barely.
Yeah, easy to forget just how much he has on his plate right now and he's only been in power just over 2 months. I think your right about not wanting to see anyone suffer, it's what it's all about really. decency, how could anyone expect anything decent to come out of Trumps era when the man doesn't understand why people do the decent thing if there's nothing in it for them.
