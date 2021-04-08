Ok, so that means the majority of Americans hate the government or something? Maybe you were being facetious with your comments and I just didn't get it.



Nope. I was genuinely just relaying the comments in one of the MSNBC Youtube videos covering Biden's speech. Normally you will get trolls and bots posting their usual crap, and there will typically be a lot of pushback from liberal viewers. But although there were a lot of comments saying dislikes and bot/troll comments were being removed, there was a definite higher level of negative feeling regarding Biden's comments than was usually the case. I can only assume that these are otherwise perfectly ordinary people for whom second amendment rights matter a lot.My comments regarding why the US continues to carry on as it is comes from the dysfunctional, almost schizophrenic, attitude the country as a whole seems to have towards its own federal government - to the point where I honestly wonder why they bother with a federal government at all.To a point I understand their aversion to federal taxation because of state level taxes, but I don't know enough about American taxation to comment further. But Republicans have become so successful at pushing this "meddling federal government" line that it seems the only real function federal government serves is to hold things together in times of severe crisis. The rest of the time everyone seems pulling in different directions, and they seem happy to be that way.