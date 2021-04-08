« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #760 on: April 8, 2021, 11:40:44 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  8, 2021, 10:15:49 pm


Pretty sure most gun control measures poll at 70%+ approval.  It's just not a strong enough issue to change elections though.  But I think what you're more echoing here is that the media likes to interview the fringe people constantly as if they are mainstream?  Maybe it's the obsession with things that don't fit their mainly white, upper/middle class and well educated minds  that they endlessly want to interview Trump supporters or frame most political conversations about how D's can get their vote back instead of how R's can try to win popular elections again?

I was referring to youtube comments that were almost entirely negative, too many to be bots or trolls.
Logged
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #761 on: April 9, 2021, 12:27:26 am
Quote from: Red Berry on April  8, 2021, 11:40:44 pm
I was referring to youtube comments that were almost entirely negative, too many to be bots or trolls.

Ok, so that means the majority of Americans hate the government or something?  Maybe you were being facetious with your comments and I just didn't get it.
RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #762 on: April 9, 2021, 10:40:51 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  8, 2021, 10:15:49 pm
As a D the biggest issue with what Manchin is saying is the same as it is for Sinema in that they're either ignorant or flat out lying.  Almost all of their stated reasons for wanting to keep the filibuster are not historically true.  I can post some links if needed but you don't have to look hard to find explanations for how the filibuster has nothing to do with compromise.  So it's either they don't actually want D's in power or they just want to be able to do nothing that would threaten their re-election chances.  You just have to hope in that like with any politician what was true yesterday may not be true today.
Sinema can easily lose her primary in 2024.
Manchin you have to remember how red his state is but he a Dem and hold the seat of the person who looked up in politics(Robert Byrd), Legit if Bryd was still alive at age 102 and in the senate I'm pretty sure he would nuke the filibuster and pass HR1, and HR4. He also knew the procures of the senate super well(pretty sure he wrote a book on it). He did vote against the 1964 civil right bill(Only Northerner to do so, and filibustered it talking), and 1965 Voting rights act. He did he say he regretted it later in life and voted for the MLK Holiday in 1983. Byrd believed cloture was 50 plus 1. Also Like if somehow Manchin runs in 2024 I highly doubt he wins, it probably better for him to just get earmarks and govern then let there be gridlock. It feels like he trying to say to the Republicans work with me and get something that not as a bad as this or look what I may do. I'm way more interested to see what he does on the floor more then in op-eds, Lets Feinstein was against the filibuster until she wasn't.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/04/08/filibuster-reformers-manchin-not-giving-up/ that op-ed is an good read and what is possible
Quote
Pretty sure most gun control measures poll at 70%+ approval.  It's just not a strong enough issue to change elections though.  But I think what you're more echoing here is that the media likes to interview the fringe people constantly as if they are mainstream?  Maybe it's the obsession with things that don't fit their mainly white, upper/middle class and well educated minds  that they endlessly want to interview Trump supporters or frame most political conversations about how D's can get their vote back instead of how R's can try to win popular elections again?
They do but the nra/gun lobby has been super strong on that and even with gun control advocates etc getting more power in electing people it still and upward battle. There is a Republican senator who will make a deal on gun control(Pat Toomey) it better then nothing but it wont get 60 votes
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #763 on: April 9, 2021, 01:57:55 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  9, 2021, 12:27:26 am
Ok, so that means the majority of Americans hate the government or something?  Maybe you were being facetious with your comments and I just didn't get it.

Nope.  I was genuinely just relaying the comments in one of the MSNBC Youtube videos covering Biden's speech.  Normally you will get trolls and bots posting their usual crap, and there will typically be a lot of pushback from liberal viewers.  But although there were a lot of comments saying dislikes and bot/troll comments were being removed, there was a definite higher level of negative feeling regarding Biden's comments than was usually the case.  I can only assume that these are otherwise perfectly ordinary people for whom second amendment rights matter a lot.

My comments regarding why the US continues to carry on as it is comes from the dysfunctional, almost schizophrenic, attitude the country as a whole seems to have towards its own federal government - to the point where I honestly wonder why they bother with a federal government at all.

To a point I understand their aversion to federal taxation because of state level taxes, but I don't know enough about American taxation to comment further. But Republicans have become so successful at pushing this "meddling federal government" line that it seems the only real function federal government serves is to hold things together in times of severe crisis.  The rest of the time everyone seems pulling in different directions, and they seem happy to be that way.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #764 on: April 9, 2021, 05:12:44 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April  9, 2021, 01:57:55 pm
Nope.  I was genuinely just relaying the comments in one of the MSNBC Youtube videos covering Biden's speech.  Normally you will get trolls and bots posting their usual crap, and there will typically be a lot of pushback from liberal viewers.  But although there were a lot of comments saying dislikes and bot/troll comments were being removed, there was a definite higher level of negative feeling regarding Biden's comments than was usually the case.  I can only assume that these are otherwise perfectly ordinary people for whom second amendment rights matter a lot.

My comments regarding why the US continues to carry on as it is comes from the dysfunctional, almost schizophrenic, attitude the country as a whole seems to have towards its own federal government - to the point where I honestly wonder why they bother with a federal government at all.

To a point I understand their aversion to federal taxation because of state level taxes, but I don't know enough about American taxation to comment further. But Republicans have become so successful at pushing this "meddling federal government" line that it seems the only real function federal government serves is to hold things together in times of severe crisis.  The rest of the time everyone seems pulling in different directions, and they seem happy to be that way.

Ok, so if you're not being facetious then I'm not sure how to respond to someone making judgments off of youtube comments.  Basically everything you're stating is factually incorrect as it relates to the majority of Americans which I guess is understandable if youtube is your preferred method of learning.  Should I start watching videos on the Tories shoveling billions of pounds to their friends/supporters while everyone else gets austerity and starting making posts here about how UK citizens are all rubes? 
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #765 on: April 9, 2021, 05:29:00 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  9, 2021, 05:12:44 pm
Ok, so if you're not being facetious then I'm not sure how to respond to someone making judgments off of youtube comments.  Basically everything you're stating is factually incorrect as it relates to the majority of Americans which I guess is understandable if youtube is your preferred method of learning.  Should I start watching videos on the Tories shoveling billions of pounds to their friends/supporters while everyone else gets austerity and starting making posts here about how UK citizens are all rubes?

I think you are over analysing my comment.  I've been watching a lot of MSNBC over the past five years and I was merely remarking that I've never seen a YouTube video where comments were so universally negative as Biden's speech on gun control. I gave a few examples of the comments as they were not the "usual suspect" kind of remarks you would expect.  There's no conclusion to draw; I'm just saying what I saw.

I'm sure the vast majority people are in favour of tighter gun regulation, but playing devil's advocate, it's often easy to be for something when you know there's a snowball in hell's chance of it actually happening.  It's a bold move by Biden to come out with this, and I'm glad he has, but he may pay a political price for it.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #766 on: April 9, 2021, 05:38:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April  9, 2021, 05:29:00 pm
I think you are over analysing my comment.  I've been watching a lot of MSNBC over the past five years and I was merely remarking that I've never seen a YouTube video where comments were so universally negative as Biden's speech on gun control. I gave a few examples of the comments as they were not the "usual suspect" kind of remarks you would expect.  There's no conclusion to draw; I'm just saying what I saw.

I'm sure the vast majority people are in favour of tighter gun regulation, but playing devil's advocate, it's often easy to be for something when you know there's a snowball in hell's chance of it actually happening.  It's a bold move by Biden to come out with this, and I'm glad he has, but he may pay a political price for it.

I don't think he'll pay any political price for it.  The majority of Americans favor tighter gun control but it has almost no bearing in how they vote.  If it won't change how they vote then there is no political price to pay.
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #767 on: April 9, 2021, 06:06:02 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  9, 2021, 05:38:34 pm
I don't think he'll pay any political price for it.  The majority of Americans favor tighter gun control but it has almost no bearing in how they vote.  If it won't change how they vote then there is no political price to pay.

And I'm not convinced he won't pay a political price for it, especially at the local level in the mid-terms.  But hey ho, we're all about opinions here. I suppose with 2022 in mind, it's best to announce it earlier and get it out of the way; and Biden saw too much legislation under Obama get strangled at birth by McConnell, so I know he'll be up for the fight. :)
mallin9

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #768 on: April 9, 2021, 08:14:00 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  9, 2021, 05:38:34 pm
I don't think he'll pay any political price for it.  The majority of Americans favor tighter gun control but it has almost no bearing in how they vote.  If it won't change how they vote then there is no political price to pay.

Eh?  Gun control is a single issue voter bloc unto itself. Dont have time to dig up the stats but theyre out there. Action around gun control has shown a demonstrable bearing on how some americans vote
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #769 on: April 14, 2021, 12:01:22 am
Hmm, what does this map remind you of?

Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #770 on: April 14, 2021, 06:58:49 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 14, 2021, 12:01:22 am
Hmm, what does this map remind you of?



I assume you mean the election map. What are you inferring by that though? Is it that Americans in states that voted Trump are more likely to be anti-vaxxers? Or that their Republican state governernors are more incompetant or prioritising the vaccination process less? Or that Democratic states are being ´rewarded´ by the Federal Government?
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #771 on: April 14, 2021, 04:46:43 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April 14, 2021, 06:58:49 am
I assume you mean the election map. What are you inferring by that though? Is it that Americans in states that voted Trump are more likely to be anti-vaxxers? Or that their Republican state governernors are more incompetant or prioritising the vaccination process less? Or that Democratic states are being ´rewarded´ by the Federal Government?

I'd say a bit of everything you listed except the last part.  I would guess the biggest part is that blue states are run better either by choice or design.  The biggest outlier, South Dakota, is interesting as well in that the governor of that state is a Trump wannabe but maybe it's all bluster?  It's a small population but you don't get to that percentage by happenstance.

If Biden's admin was truly prioritizing blue states the press would be all over it for "fairness" even though they had no issue with Trump extorting them at the start of the pandemic or any time they did stuff he didn't like. 
Lone Star Red

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #772 on: April 14, 2021, 05:54:02 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 14, 2021, 12:01:22 am
Hmm, what does this map remind you of?



Nothing really, besides the fact that some of the most vulnerable parts in the country are once again getting the short end of the stick.
RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #773 on: April 14, 2021, 10:06:01 pm
April 28 Biden is invited to Address a Joint session of congress
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/04/13/pelosi-invites-biden-to-address-congress-481307
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #774 on: April 14, 2021, 11:12:08 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April 14, 2021, 05:54:02 pm
Nothing really, besides the fact that some of the most vulnerable parts in the country are once again getting the short end of the stick.

You have states like Missouri where the legislature is refusing to honor the will of the voters when it comes to Medicaid expansion.  It's not surprising on the one hand but on the other there's only one party where they seemingly are fine with this and will actually override the will of the people to keep it that way.
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #775 on: April 15, 2021, 09:27:29 am
I see Lindsey Graham is complaining about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal. Says it's against military advice and will cause another 9/11. ::)

Guess Lindsey forgot about how Trump pulled the US out of Kurdish territory so fast the troops didn't even have time to bring everything. Or that Trump had already planned to withdraw the troops from Afghanistan by May, and that Biden's actually pushed it back by four months.
fowlermagic

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #776 on: April 15, 2021, 10:25:02 am
Gun business has never being so good, gun shops love it when a Dem is in the WH and we know whatever gun 'controls' are brought in will be as effective as throwing petrol on a fire. Two or three decades of trying to stem the proliferation of guns has led to more mass shootings and actual number of guns in circulation has doubled since the late 90s. Does anyone think the Dems really want proper gun laws and put their own political future at risk? If they do then this is a perfect opportunity as Biden is a one term President and can push through change if he really wanted to but party politics will more than likely kick that hope in the nuts once the talk of elections (2022) starts in a few months.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #777 on: April 15, 2021, 05:07:30 pm
I think it keeps getting forgotten that D's and their policies consistently get more votes since the media treats the R voter as the holy grail that needs to be understood.  Gun control measures enjoy a majority of support amongst all Americans, not just D voters, and it's just bullshit propaganda "Obama gonna take my guns" same as "Obama is a secret Muslim" or whatever else Fox wants to through at the addle brained people these days.
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #778 on: April 15, 2021, 05:33:44 pm
Republicans seem to be having trouble whipping up their base into the same fear frenzy over what Biden is doing when compared to Obama.  Can't think why.
fowlermagic

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #779 on: April 15, 2021, 06:33:11 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 15, 2021, 05:07:30 pm
I think it keeps getting forgotten that D's and their policies consistently get more votes since the media treats the R voter as the holy grail that needs to be understood.  Gun control measures enjoy a majority of support amongst all Americans, not just D voters, and it's just bullshit propaganda "Obama gonna take my guns" same as "Obama is a secret Muslim" or whatever else Fox wants to through at the addle brained people these days.

What sort of gun control leads a country from having 200m guns to 400m guns in a decade or two? Something like 20 states allow you to carry a gun without a permit for god sake. Have the Dems made any dent on gun laws in the country worth talking about? I doubt it.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #780 on: April 15, 2021, 07:43:41 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 15, 2021, 06:33:11 pm
What sort of gun control leads a country from having 200m guns to 400m guns in a decade or two? Something like 20 states allow you to carry a gun without a permit for god sake. Have the Dems made any dent on gun laws in the country worth talking about? I doubt it.

I'm not really sure what you're getting at.  D's haven't been able to pass basically any federal gun bills since the 90's due to the filibuster.  Most blue states have pretty strict gun laws but like here in CA you can just drive over into Nevada and it doesn't matter.  Until something is done on a federal level then nothing will change.  Mallin made this point earlier in the thread and I was trying to find it but got lazy about it as I'm 99.999% sure people feel strongly about gun control but not enough to change how they would vote but couldn't find verification one way or another.  Due to that I don't see how this changes without getting rid of the filibuster or R's changing what R they vote for based on this.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #781 on: April 16, 2021, 10:48:04 pm
Welp, finally have Biden's first fuckup.  Keeping the refugee cap at 15k is going to piss off a lot of his supporters needlessly and no matter what he does R's will still complain.

Edit: Looks like they're already walking this decision back.  I guess we'll see come May though.
fowlermagic

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #782 on: April 17, 2021, 11:02:26 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 15, 2021, 07:43:41 pm
I'm not really sure what you're getting at.  D's haven't been able to pass basically any federal gun bills since the 90's due to the filibuster.  Most blue states have pretty strict gun laws but like here in CA you can just drive over into Nevada and it doesn't matter.  Until something is done on a federal level then nothing will change.  Mallin made this point earlier in the thread and I was trying to find it but got lazy about it as I'm 99.999% sure people feel strongly about gun control but not enough to change how they would vote but couldn't find verification one way or another.  Due to that I don't see how this changes without getting rid of the filibuster or R's changing what R they vote for based on this.

Have a look at what happened after the Sandy Hook shooting where Obama proposed a ban on certain assault weapons and when it came to the vote 15 Democrats actually voted against the bill. You can blame the filibuster for the stagnation in necessary changes but nearly 30% of the Dems jumped on the Republican stage that guns seem to be ok.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #783 on: April 19, 2021, 04:17:46 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 17, 2021, 11:02:26 pm
Have a look at what happened after the Sandy Hook shooting where Obama proposed a ban on certain assault weapons and when it came to the vote 15 Democrats actually voted against the bill. You can blame the filibuster for the stagnation in necessary changes but nearly 30% of the Dems jumped on the Republican stage that guns seem to be ok.

There wasn't 60 votes regardless as D's only had 53 seats.  Every Republican but 1 voted against it and it was DOA in the R controlled house as well.  If the filibuster didn't exist and it could pass would those 15 have voted the same way?  I guess I don't know but I'd like to believe they wouldn't and maybe then they'd get more R buy-in for something to happen in the house.

It's the same bullshit conversation with Sinema and Manchin.  They'll never get 60 votes for their bipartisan stuff as McConnell won't allow it but if they don't need 60 then you'd get some vulnerable R's willing to vote and then all of a sudden it is bipartisan.
fowlermagic

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #784 on: April 20, 2021, 10:35:04 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 19, 2021, 04:17:46 am
There wasn't 60 votes regardless as D's only had 53 seats.  Every Republican but 1 voted against it and it was DOA in the R controlled house as well.  If the filibuster didn't exist and it could pass would those 15 have voted the same way?  I guess I don't know but I'd like to believe they wouldn't and maybe then they'd get more R buy-in for something to happen in the house.

It's the same bullshit conversation with Sinema and Manchin.  They'll never get 60 votes for their bipartisan stuff as McConnell won't allow it but if they don't need 60 then you'd get some vulnerable R's willing to vote and then all of a sudden it is bipartisan.

There is only one reason why 15 Dems did not support a ban on assault weapons...I repeat assault weapons....because more than likely their asses were in the lining fire in the elections after the vote on the bill. They put their personal goals in front of making a stand against the ownership of a machine gun that killed 20 children under the age of 7. Somehow someway you seem to think that was ok and use the filibuster as a viable excuse for their nays. How could anyone with a conscience that calls themselves a Democrat not vote yes to some sort of gun control?
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #785 on: Yesterday at 06:05:23 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 20, 2021, 10:35:04 pm
There is only one reason why 15 Dems did not support a ban on assault weapons...I repeat assault weapons....because more than likely their asses were in the lining fire in the elections after the vote on the bill. They put their personal goals in front of making a stand against the ownership of a machine gun that killed 20 children under the age of 7. Somehow someway you seem to think that was ok and use the filibuster as a viable excuse for their nays. How could anyone with a conscience that calls themselves a Democrat not vote yes to some sort of gun control?

There's nothing wrong with being angry that people don't stand up for their principles.  But the truth isn't an excuse, it's the truth.  There wasn't 7 R votes.  What was the plan then?  Just attack the 15 from the party with the majority of votes regardless to replace them and repeat the whole failed exercise?  Just eat our own?

A lot of this for me is just frustration with how every issue gets portrayed by the national legacy media.  We're in the majority in votes and policy approval but somehow every discussion is framed around what the white minority that vote R wants or think they want due to Fox brainwashing them. Why is this not framed with why can't Rs agree with everybody else that something needs to be done?
Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #786 on: Today at 07:54:16 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:05:23 pm
A lot of this for me is just frustration with how every issue gets portrayed by the national legacy media.  We're in the majority in votes and policy approval but somehow every discussion is framed around what the white minority that vote R wants or think they want due to Fox brainwashing them. Why is this not framed with why can't Rs agree with everybody else that something needs to be done?

Is "Legacy" this years new buzzword?  :D
kavah

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #787 on: Today at 01:08:10 pm »
Leadership on Climate change. Nice one Joe and Kamala - true leadership from the USA
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #788 on: Today at 05:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 07:54:16 am
Is "Legacy" this years new buzzword?  :D

Hah, funny.  I just didn't want to use MSM as it's an R talking point as a way to manipulate coverage. 
