As a D the biggest issue with what Manchin is saying is the same as it is for Sinema in that they're either ignorant or flat out lying. Almost all of their stated reasons for wanting to keep the filibuster are not historically true. I can post some links if needed but you don't have to look hard to find explanations for how the filibuster has nothing to do with compromise. So it's either they don't actually want D's in power or they just want to be able to do nothing that would threaten their re-election chances. You just have to hope in that like with any politician what was true yesterday may not be true today.

Pretty sure most gun control measures poll at 70%+ approval. It's just not a strong enough issue to change elections though. But I think what you're more echoing here is that the media likes to interview the fringe people constantly as if they are mainstream? Maybe it's the obsession with things that don't fit their mainly white, upper/middle class and well educated minds that they endlessly want to interview Trump supporters or frame most political conversations about how D's can get their vote back instead of how R's can try to win popular elections again?



Sinema can easily lose her primary in 2024.Manchin you have to remember how red his state is but he a Dem and hold the seat of the person who looked up in politics(Robert Byrd), Legit if Bryd was still alive at age 102 and in the senate I'm pretty sure he would nuke the filibuster and pass HR1, and HR4. He also knew the procures of the senate super well(pretty sure he wrote a book on it). He did vote against the 1964 civil right bill(Only Northerner to do so, and filibustered it talking), and 1965 Voting rights act. He did he say he regretted it later in life and voted for the MLK Holiday in 1983. Byrd believed cloture was 50 plus 1. Also Like if somehow Manchin runs in 2024 I highly doubt he wins, it probably better for him to just get earmarks and govern then let there be gridlock. It feels like he trying to say to the Republicans work with me and get something that not as a bad as this or look what I may do. I'm way more interested to see what he does on the floor more then in op-eds, Lets Feinstein was against the filibuster until she wasn't. https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/04/08/filibuster-reformers-manchin-not-giving-up/ that op-ed is an good read and what is possibleThey do but the nra/gun lobby has been super strong on that and even with gun control advocates etc getting more power in electing people it still and upward battle. There is a Republican senator who will make a deal on gun control(Pat Toomey) it better then nothing but it wont get 60 votes