I personally don't care for Joe Biden but if he passes the infrastructure bill on top of the recovery plan he's well on his way to being the best President in my lifetime and the most progressive since LBJ if not FDR. Obama being a better person/speaker won't have shit on him as far as what he's actually gotten done. Not really Obama's fault as well as the political class didn't understand then that R's weren't going to play nice no matter what you did. Long way to go though.



The biggest issue here is the Washington DC political press are "bad"? They whined and clamored for this press conference today and what did they do with it? Nothing that matters at least. Not a single Covid question? Not a single how does government work question? Basically just R talking points thrown at him. It was pathetic.



As far as the Senate, I think they'll get there as far as a talking filibuster for HR1. McConnell's comments that the filibuster was never racist was a dead giveaway that he knows this will work. It may not be exactly what we want but just fucking take the W and move on.