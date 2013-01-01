Nail, meet hammer.



I'm reminded once again of some anecdotes from the Obama administration, where Republicans opposed measures that they themselves had proposed only a few years earlier. You look at the record of a guy like Merrick Garland and there is no real reason to vote against his appointment - other than self preservation from being investigated.



Sidebar: From a political standpoint, Covid was an open goal for Trump; the perfect opportunity to just let experts do their thing, lean on their advice, act on their proposals, and milk a grateful electorate. But the blithering incompetent narcissist had to put himself at the centre of it all, and the harder he tried to get the outcome he wanted the more he pushed it away



This is Trump in a nutshell; Diana Ross at the 94 World Cup-too incompetent to score an open goal. It is actually worse than that he took his stupid, mentally compromised decision to oppose doing the right thing because he thought it would make him look weak & wrong about something. If he did this during a war hed be in The Hague right now. Even Bozo the Clown realised how serious things were after he was ill. Dimwit Donnie was only more convinced that he was A Golden God & that everyone else who died were losers.