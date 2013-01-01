« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:35:25 pm
Nail, meet hammer.

I'm reminded once again of some anecdotes from the Obama administration, where Republicans opposed measures that they themselves had proposed only a few years earlier. You look at the record of a guy like Merrick Garland and there is no real reason to vote against his appointment - other than self preservation from being investigated.

Sidebar: From a political standpoint, Covid was an open goal for Trump; the perfect opportunity to just let experts do their thing, lean on their advice, act on their proposals, and milk a grateful electorate.  But the blithering incompetent narcissist had to put himself at the centre of it all, and the harder he tried to get the outcome he wanted the more he pushed it away

This is Trump in a nutshell; Diana Ross at the 94 World Cup-too incompetent to score an open goal. It is actually worse than that he took his stupid, mentally compromised decision to oppose doing the right thing because he thought it would make him look weak & wrong about something. If he did this during a war hed be in The Hague right now. Even Bozo the Clown realised how serious things were after he was ill. Dimwit Donnie was only more convinced that he was A Golden God & that everyone else who died were losers.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:47:51 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm
This is Trump in a nutshell; Diana Ross at the 94 World Cup-too incompetent to score an open goal. It is actually worse than that he took his stupid, mentally compromised decision to oppose doing the right thing because he thought it would make him look weak & wrong about something. If he did this during a war hed be in The Hague right now. Even Bozo the Clown realised how serious things were after he was ill. Dimwit Donnie was only more convinced that he was A Golden God & that everyone else who died were losers.

He was just jealous of other people hogging the limelight (as he saw it) and having to follow rather than lead. Trump didn't realise that there is a nuance to leadership that enables you to take advice in an authoritative capacity, which allows you to retain your leadership credentials.  He was too busy feeling vulnerable and worrying about how people would perceive him.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:49:02 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm
My kids have been saying this since they first saw Biden (waaay after Endgame. Priorities).

You have smart kids.  Glad it's not just me. ;D
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 11:56:10 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:20:40 pm
I'm not quite sure what your last line means Red mate, but unless I'm mistaken didn't Manchin insist on something like $11 initially?
Sounds like he wants $11 mil in 2 years which is what the $15 min wage bill says however he hasnt made anything clear on on min wage after 2 years. If he had an up down vote to pass in the senate I'm not sure Manchin on board at this moment with that. If the $15 min wage bill in another bill I don't think he kills the bill because of it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #684 on: Today at 02:42:52 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:06:22 pm
There is another Dem Senator from Arizona, he basically just a standard moderate dem. Sinema votes like she in a dem in a red state not a purple state. It still better then a R in that seat and she there till 2024 election.
The guy who voted in the GOP pres primary in 2012 voted for the $15 min wage and the former Green Party member voted against it, both from the same state as US Senators

Oh I'm well aware Mark Kelly voted for it.  Like I said earlier Sinema is "weird" and maybe some type of Arizona politics can explain it but I'm not an expert on Arizona politics.

Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 09:14:58 pm
That's more Sinema's position - Manchin feels the 15 USD mark is too high, and a "compromise" of around 11-12  dollars would be more appropriate; whereas Sinema wants 15 but doesn't think it should just be an addendum to a bill on something, frankly, completely different - and I can kinda see her point (the tax relief is a 1-off bil.lbasically affecting this year's budget, something like the min wage bill is so important and so fundamental for how business will work this year *AND BEYOND* that it should stand on it's own two feet.  Also, by making it a separate bill, you can bake in things like a tie to inflation, ensuring it goes up over time, which will make sure in 4-5 years time, let alone 10-20, that we are not having this conversation again

While also saying they won't change the filibuster at all just means you won't increase the minimum wage.  Manchin again I can understand due to his local politics.  Sinema on the other hand comes off as a total moron and has recent letters to constituents that basically proves this in her explanations.
