It'll be nice if that's right but it doesn't seem to add up. Maybe for the one month that this particular check will be received?
I clicked on the original link and then the Excel link from there, neither of which really provide any useful data.
Speaking as one most likely residing in the the bracket of "20% or poorest Americans", and also one that voted for Biden/Harris...I'm highly skeptical.
We will really just have to see how this shakes out. If people don't have jobs to gain a full income then how do you affect 20% of it. Seems like a nothing statistic.
Also, let's see the books to show how the previous 4 trillion (!!!) was distributed and how this latest 1.9 will be....all accounts so far point similar institutions that received the majority of bailout money in 2008. Which was not working families or small businesses.
How does it not add up? There's plenty of breakdowns around on the internet, here's another one.https://theintercept.com/2021/03/05/pandemic-relief-bill-congress-democrats-checks/
Between straight up cash money, child tax credits, increased UI, tax forgiveness for UI, pension payments, etc etc, it really is the best thing Congress has done in probably my lifetime.
For the $4T previous, are you talking about the earlier Covid bills? The 2008 bailout wasn't even $1T and most agree it wasn't large enough and the recession was therefore prolonged more than it otherwise would have been so that's not one and the same thing.
If your a couple making under $150k and have 2 dependents they are getting a check for $5600
You're getting a check, and if you're still unemployed you're getting extra money, and if you work for a local government they're making their budgets whole so you don't lose your job (defund the police lol) and if you're working for certain Unions they're fixing your pension, etc etc.