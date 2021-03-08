« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 35078 times)

Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #640 on: March 8, 2021, 10:57:57 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March  5, 2021, 03:24:40 am
I know its not NEAR as much fun for most of you  ;), but if we want to discuss actual piece of shit governors, Andrew Cuomo is still unequivocally at the top of that shit list.


Cuomo Advisers Altered Report on Covid-19 Nursing-Home Deaths

https://www.wsj.com/articles/cuomo-advisers-altered-report-on-covid-19-nursing-home-deaths-11614910855?redirect=amp#click=https://t.co/z48ApGyVbp
I take it Rick Snyder is no longer a Governor then ?
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #641 on: March 8, 2021, 02:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March  8, 2021, 08:23:08 am
Sheer fucking arrogance from Sinema.

Have seen some people theorize that she never gave up being a Dem hating Green Party member at heart.  Her views are completely random either way and dont seem to be a state specific issue since Mark Kelly doesnt vote the same way.  Shes just a weirdo I think but she seems very popular in Arizona to where I dont think she can be primaried.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #642 on: March 8, 2021, 10:04:44 pm »
Jeff Stein
@JStein_WaPo
Poorest 20% of Americans estimated to see ~20 percent boost in income from Biden relief plan, particularly due to stimulus payments & CTC, per new Tax Policy Center analysis

Richest 1% to receive income boost of 0%, analysis says

Seems like a good start to me.
Offline SOHC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #643 on: March 9, 2021, 12:11:44 am »
It'll be nice if that's right but it doesn't seem to add up. Maybe for the one month that this particular check will be received?

I clicked on the original link and then the Excel link from there, neither of which really provide any useful data.

Speaking as one most likely residing in the the bracket of "20% or poorest Americans", and also one that voted for Biden/Harris...I'm highly skeptical.

We will really just have to see how this shakes out. If people don't have jobs to gain a full income then how do you affect 20% of it. Seems like a nothing statistic.

Also, let's see the books to show how the previous 4 trillion (!!!) was distributed and how this latest 1.9 will be....all accounts so far point similar institutions that received the majority of bailout money in 2008. Which was not working families or small businesses.
Offline RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #644 on: March 9, 2021, 12:15:06 am »
Quote from: SOHC on March  9, 2021, 12:11:44 am
It'll be nice if that's right but it doesn't seem to add up. Maybe for the one month that this particular check will be received?

I clicked on the original link and then the Excel link from there, neither of which really provide any useful data.

Speaking as one most likely residing in the the bracket of "20% or poorest Americans", and also one that voted for Biden/Harris...I'm highly skeptical.

We will really just have to see how this shakes out. If people don't have jobs to gain a full income then how do you affect 20% of it. Seems like a nothing statistic.

Also, let's see the books to show how the previous 4 trillion (!!!) was distributed and how this latest 1.9 will be....all accounts so far point similar institutions that received the majority of bailout money in 2008. Which was not working families or small businesses.
If your a couple making under $150k and have 2 dependents they  are getting a check for $5600
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #645 on: March 9, 2021, 01:51:26 am »
Quote from: SOHC on March  9, 2021, 12:11:44 am
It'll be nice if that's right but it doesn't seem to add up. Maybe for the one month that this particular check will be received?

I clicked on the original link and then the Excel link from there, neither of which really provide any useful data.

Speaking as one most likely residing in the the bracket of "20% or poorest Americans", and also one that voted for Biden/Harris...I'm highly skeptical.

We will really just have to see how this shakes out. If people don't have jobs to gain a full income then how do you affect 20% of it. Seems like a nothing statistic.

Also, let's see the books to show how the previous 4 trillion (!!!) was distributed and how this latest 1.9 will be....all accounts so far point similar institutions that received the majority of bailout money in 2008. Which was not working families or small businesses.

How does it not add up?  There's plenty of breakdowns around on the internet, here's another one.

https://theintercept.com/2021/03/05/pandemic-relief-bill-congress-democrats-checks/

Between straight up cash money, child tax credits, increased UI, tax forgiveness for UI, pension payments, etc etc, it really is the best thing Congress has done in probably my lifetime.

For the $4T previous, are you talking about the earlier Covid bills?  The 2008 bailout wasn't even $1T and most agree it wasn't large enough and the recession was therefore prolonged more than it otherwise would have been so that's not one and the same thing.

Quote from: RedG13 on March  9, 2021, 12:15:06 am
If your a couple making under $150k and have 2 dependents they  are getting a check for $5600

You're getting a check, and if you're still unemployed you're getting extra money, and if you work for a local government they're making their budgets whole so you don't lose your job (defund the police lol) and if you're working for certain Unions they're fixing your pension, etc etc.
Offline leroy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #646 on: March 9, 2021, 08:08:03 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March  8, 2021, 02:58:47 pm
Have seen some people theorize that she never gave up being a Dem hating Green Party member at heart.  Her views are completely random either way and dont seem to be a state specific issue since Mark Kelly doesnt vote the same way.  Shes just a weirdo I think but she seems very popular in Arizona to where I dont think she can be primaried.

What is the Green party like in the US?   I cant imagine an Australian Greens MP or Senator surviving  after voting like that (in substance or style).
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #647 on: March 9, 2021, 04:52:25 pm »
Quote from: leroy on March  9, 2021, 08:08:03 am
What is the Green party like in the US?   I cant imagine an Australian Greens MP or Senator surviving  after voting like that (in substance or style).

Nowadays it's basically a front for grifting Russian or Republican money to try to shave votes away from the Democratic candidate, at least at a Presidential level.  Sinema is a not in the Green party, she's a Democrat but she got her start in politics on Ralph Nader's Green campaign in 2000 which had the view point that both parties were equally bad but somehow Republicans winning would lead to an eventual Green party revolution.  Basically just complete naivety paired with unpopular policies for their time with correspondingly awful results. 

If you want to look into it further I've seen reference to Sinema's PHD dissertation being a real doozy as well that makes you think she's a crazy person.
Offline Caligula?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #648 on: March 9, 2021, 07:36:22 pm »
Quote
Sanders calls $1.9T COVID relief plan most significant bill in decades

This, to my mind, is the most significant piece of legislation to help working people that has been passed by Congress in decades, said Sanders, I-Vermont."

https://www.wcax.com/2021/03/08/sanders-calls-19t-covid-relief-plan-most-significant-bill-in-decades

It's even got the Bernie seal of approval.  :)
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #649 on: March 10, 2021, 08:12:53 pm »

Merrick Garland official as attorney general.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #650 on: March 10, 2021, 09:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on March 10, 2021, 08:12:53 pm
Merrick Garland official as attorney general.

FINALLY.  I'd been meaning to ask what was going on with this, as it seemed the GOP were pulling all the stops out to stall it.  What was the final vote?
Offline mallin9

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #651 on: March 10, 2021, 09:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 10, 2021, 09:06:43 pm
FINALLY.  I'd been meaning to ask what was going on with this, as it seemed the GOP were pulling all the stops out to stall it.  What was the final vote?

70-30
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #652 on: March 10, 2021, 09:26:45 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on March 10, 2021, 09:24:13 pm
70-30

Surprised they got so many Republican senators to vote for him, although it's plainly ridiculous that any of them would vote against a man of Garland's credentials. 
Offline Caligula?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #653 on: March 10, 2021, 10:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 10, 2021, 09:26:45 pm
Surprised they got so many Republican senators to vote for him, although it's plainly ridiculous that any of them would vote against a man of Garland's credentials.

Some of them I think - Cruz and Hawley in particular - have voted against every single one of Biden's cabinet picks.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #654 on: March 10, 2021, 10:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on March 10, 2021, 10:19:13 pm
Some of them I think - Cruz and Hawley in particular - have voted against every single one of Biden's cabinet picks.

*surprised pikachu face*
Offline RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #655 on: March 10, 2021, 11:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on March 10, 2021, 10:19:13 pm
Some of them I think - Cruz and Hawley in particular - have voted against every single one of Biden's cabinet picks.
Cruz has voted for at least 1 of Biden's cabinet irc
Offline Caligula?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #656 on: March 10, 2021, 11:34:25 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 10, 2021, 11:12:13 pm
Cruz has voted for at least 1 of Biden's cabinet irc

Color me shocked, seems like he's voted against every single major cabinet pick
Offline kavah

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 01:10:33 am »
The Covid Relief bill is going to help a lot for people that need it right now.
I really hope we see a sustainable uptick in the economy going forward.

It is easy for the Republicans in or out of power - they are such naysayers and don't stand for anything, just demagoguery, division and obstruction to progress
Offline afc turkish

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 03:13:17 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 01:10:33 am
The Covid Relief bill is going to help a lot for people that need it right now.
I really hope we see a sustainable uptick in the economy going forward.

It is easy for the Republicans in or out of power - they are such naysayers and don't stand for anything, just demagoguery, division and obstruction to progress

They stand for hypocrisy, exemplars and beneficiaries thereof...
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 05:34:38 pm »
Can't wait to blow the entirety of my wife and I's Bidinero towards our new A/C system before the Texas summer gets here. Home moanership, eh?

I'm at least using my neighbor's locally owned A/C company, doing my part to #staylocal and #stimulatetheeconomy.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 05:52:44 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 01:10:33 am
The Covid Relief bill is going to help a lot for people that need it right now.
I really hope we see a sustainable uptick in the economy going forward.

It is easy for the Republicans in or out of power - they are such naysayers and don't stand for anything, just demagoguery, division and obstruction to progress

Their only purpose in holding power is to deny others the opportunity to use that power.  Their only agenda is to stop liberals enacting theirs.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 08:53:31 pm »
$1.9T Covid Bill is now law.  Yeah baby!

Offline Caligula?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm »
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm »
wint
@dril
reminder to the girls of this page that I will soon have $ 1400
Offline RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #664 on: Today at 02:07:07 am »
https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1370155430220038145

Also announced they working on a federal website and call center to help with appointments
