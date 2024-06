Kiefer Sutherland @RealKiefer



With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.



A bona fide cinema legend, from MASH to Don't Look Now to JFK.,his was a magnetic screen presence.