Michael Jayston has died aged 88.



May not be the most memorable of names, but he did play Del Boy's father in law in Only Fools.. who found the watch that made the Trotters rich. And played the Valeyard in one of the Colin Baker series of Doctor Who.



But he's probably best known for his John Le Carré connection. He played Peter Guillem in the original Tinker Tailor, and then went on to narrate nearly all of Le Carré's novels after that, and might just have been the best audiobook narrator of them all.