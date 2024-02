Quote

His most recent roles included Greef Karga in The Mandalorian which scored him an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actor in a drama series. He also directed two episodes.

Just saw about Carl Weathers. Damn, he looked good for his age. Wasn't a hint anything was wrong with him, it's so sudden. The Mandalorian cast and crew will be devastated by the news.Didn't know he directed on the show too. RIP.