GreatEx

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #360 on: December 13, 2023, 07:05:33 am
I started watching nine-nine a couple of months ago, just finished s3. Braugher was an absolute star. It's an added gut punch when something like this happens mid-binge. :(
Ray K

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #361 on: December 13, 2023, 07:33:24 am
Ah seriously, what the fucking fuck? Awful news to wake up to.

Magnificent in Homicide, stupendously deadpan goofy in Brooklyn 99, and by all accounts a stellar Shakespearean actor. There was nothing he couldn't do. Such a terrible loss. RIP.

KillieRed

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #362 on: December 13, 2023, 09:18:40 am
Very sad news. Much younger than I thought too. I used to love Homocide, but he was amazing in Brooklyn 99.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #363 on: December 13, 2023, 09:32:48 am
Gutting news. He was the deadpan master in all the 99 madness. RIP
AndyMuller

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #364 on: December 13, 2023, 09:41:18 am
Shite news that. RIP.
[new username under construction]

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #365 on: December 21, 2023, 03:12:08 pm
Hasn't gone (yet) but see Esther Rantzen is on the Dignitas list, how is that not a lawful thing already!!!!
BarryCrocker

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #366 on: December 27, 2023, 12:12:27 pm
Fantastic movie.

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in Seoul
South Korean actor had been under police investigation over his alleged use of drugs

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has died, South Koreas emergency office announced.

Lee was found dead in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.

Lee, 48, was found after his wife reported to police that he had left home, and she had found what appeared to be a suicide note, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

He had been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.

Lee had been questioned three times by police, including for 19 hours over the weekend. The actor had said he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who then tried to blackmail him, Yonhap reported.

South Korea has tough drug laws, and drug crimes are typically punishable by at least six months in prison or up to 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.

He briefly spoke to reporters in late October before entering an Incheon police station to meet with investigators.

I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident, he said at the time, adding, I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment.

A graduate of South Koreas prestigious Korea National University of Arts, Lee made his acting debut in 2001 in a television sitcom titled Lovers.

He later won acclaim for his performances in a variety of roles, but globally, he is best known for his portrayal of the wealthy and shallow patriarch in director Bong Joon-hos 2019 Oscar-winning film Parasite.

He later played the lead in Apple TV+s first Korean-language original series, which launched in 2021. A six-episode sci-fi thriller, Dr. Brain told the tale of a cold-hearted neurologist, hunting for clues to a mysterious family accident through brain experiments.

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2023/dec/27/parasite-actor-lee-sun-kyun-found-dead-in-seoul
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #367 on: December 27, 2023, 12:36:45 pm
Fantastic movie.

48, how awfully sad that it

Yes fantastic film
RedSince86

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #368 on: December 28, 2023, 12:50:13 pm
I saw a post from a Korean on Reddit, pretty fucked up what happened.

He went to a bar, an exclusive club for famous and rich in Seoul, a Madam served him drinks, after she told him they were drugs in them and was going to report him to Police and wanted $300k to keep quiet, he ended up paying her sadly.

This Madam contacted him again, wanting more money so he went to the Police to report the blackmail, the Police did a drug test that did a long-term test of a year, they found nothing that hed had drugs in his system.

Anyway this chief of Police got involved, accused him of taking a synthetic drug that can't be detected, brought him in for further questioning, 40 hours on one visit in the Police station, after his last and third visit he was told Prosecutors had been contacted and would look to see if there was a case to be heard.

This Korean poster said drug charges are seen as worst than Murder over there and sadly this overzealous chief of Police wanted to make a name for himself, probable political ambitions, the current President of Korea was a former Prosecutor and has told the Police to get tough on Drugs.

Poor Guy did nothing wrong, similar vibes to that TV presenter who was under the same scrutiny and pressure because of some jobsworth Met Police officers who wanted a famous scalp.
Nitramdorf

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #369 on: December 30, 2023, 05:58:46 pm
Tom Wilkinson has passed away at 75. RIP.
Hazell

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #370 on: December 30, 2023, 06:04:00 pm
RIP.

Michael Clayton is one of my favourite films.
jillcwhomever

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #371 on: December 30, 2023, 06:09:51 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 30, 2023, 05:58:46 pm
Tom Wilkinson has passed away at 75. RIP.

Sad news indeed. He was a great actor I loved watching him in Martin Chuzzlewit and he was also very disturbing in one of my favourite films Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. RIP.
Ray K

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #372 on: December 30, 2023, 07:50:11 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 30, 2023, 05:58:46 pm
Tom Wilkinson has passed away at 75. RIP.
Oh no. One of the great character actors.

'Ask for the And', he told Kermode and Mayo for a tip to other actors who would never be described as leading men.
... And Tom Wilkinson' was always a sign of a high quality film, from Eternal Sunshine to John Adams to Selma

And of course unforgettable in the Full Monty. RIP.

TepidT2O

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #373 on: December 30, 2023, 09:25:22 pm
I loved him in the Resnik TV series. He was perfectly cast.

But the guy did so many films. A stupid number. He seemed average 4 a year over about a 30 year period. Astonishing output
TipTopKop

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #374 on: December 30, 2023, 10:04:31 pm
Ah shame just found out, RIP, good actor.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #375 on: December 30, 2023, 11:21:51 pm
Quote from: Ray K on December 30, 2023, 07:50:11 pm
Oh no. One of the great character actors.

'Ask for the And', he told Kermode and Mayo for a tip to other actors who would never be described as leading men.
... And Tom Wilkinson' was always a sign of a high quality film, from Eternal Sunshine to John Adams to Selma

And of course unforgettable in the Full Monty. RIP.



Obvious to call out the Full Monty I know, but that bit where hes at his job interview and the others appear with his gnomes was such good acting. You see him as a bit of a twat up until that point, and its funny, but that when he breaks down and shows his human side is heartbreaking.

RIP
Zee_26

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #376 on: December 31, 2023, 03:52:19 pm
A wonderful actor. His supporting turns in Michael Clayton and Eternal Sunshine easily elevate those already brilliant films. But his best performance for me, and one of the best of the 2000s, is in In the Bedroom. It's such an amazing portrait of grief which deserved an Oscar.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #377 on: December 31, 2023, 07:22:13 pm
RIP
[new username under construction]

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #378 on: Today at 03:08:53 pm
David Soul: Starsky & Hutch actor dies aged 80

RIP
Red Ol

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #379 on: Today at 03:28:22 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:08:53 pm
David Soul: Starsky & Hutch actor dies aged 80

RIP

R I P Detective Kenneth Hutchinson.
Pistolero

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Reply #380 on: Today at 03:41:00 pm



RIP
