I saw a post from a Korean on Reddit, pretty fucked up what happened.



He went to a bar, an exclusive club for famous and rich in Seoul, a Madam served him drinks, after she told him they were drugs in them and was going to report him to Police and wanted $300k to keep quiet, he ended up paying her sadly.



This Madam contacted him again, wanting more money so he went to the Police to report the blackmail, the Police did a drug test that did a long-term test of a year, they found nothing that hed had drugs in his system.



Anyway this chief of Police got involved, accused him of taking a synthetic drug that can't be detected, brought him in for further questioning, 40 hours on one visit in the Police station, after his last and third visit he was told Prosecutors had been contacted and would look to see if there was a case to be heard.



This Korean poster said drug charges are seen as worst than Murder over there and sadly this overzealous chief of Police wanted to make a name for himself, probable political ambitions, the current President of Korea was a former Prosecutor and has told the Police to get tough on Drugs.



Poor Guy did nothing wrong, similar vibes to that TV presenter who was under the same scrutiny and pressure because of some jobsworth Met Police officers who wanted a famous scalp.