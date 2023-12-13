« previous next »
I started watching nine-nine a couple of months ago, just finished s3. Braugher was an absolute star. It's an added gut punch when something like this happens mid-binge. :(
Ah seriously, what the fucking fuck? Awful news to wake up to.

Magnificent in Homicide, stupendously deadpan goofy in Brooklyn 99, and by all accounts a stellar Shakespearean actor. There was nothing he couldn't do. Such a terrible loss. RIP.

Very sad news. Much younger than I thought too. I used to love Homocide, but he was amazing in Brooklyn 99.
Gutting news. He was the deadpan master in all the 99 madness. RIP
Shite news that. RIP.
Hasn't gone (yet) but see Esther Rantzen is on the Dignitas list, how is that not a lawful thing already!!!!
Fantastic movie.

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in Seoul
South Korean actor had been under police investigation over his alleged use of drugs

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has died, South Koreas emergency office announced.

Lee was found dead in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.

Lee, 48, was found after his wife reported to police that he had left home, and she had found what appeared to be a suicide note, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

He had been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.

Lee had been questioned three times by police, including for 19 hours over the weekend. The actor had said he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who then tried to blackmail him, Yonhap reported.

South Korea has tough drug laws, and drug crimes are typically punishable by at least six months in prison or up to 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.

He briefly spoke to reporters in late October before entering an Incheon police station to meet with investigators.

I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident, he said at the time, adding, I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment.

A graduate of South Koreas prestigious Korea National University of Arts, Lee made his acting debut in 2001 in a television sitcom titled Lovers.

He later won acclaim for his performances in a variety of roles, but globally, he is best known for his portrayal of the wealthy and shallow patriarch in director Bong Joon-hos 2019 Oscar-winning film Parasite.

He later played the lead in Apple TV+s first Korean-language original series, which launched in 2021. A six-episode sci-fi thriller, Dr. Brain told the tale of a cold-hearted neurologist, hunting for clues to a mysterious family accident through brain experiments.

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2023/dec/27/parasite-actor-lee-sun-kyun-found-dead-in-seoul
Fantastic movie.

48, how awfully sad that it

Yes fantastic film
I saw a post from a Korean on Reddit, pretty fucked up what happened.

He went to a bar, an exclusive club for famous and rich in Seoul, a Madam served him drinks, after she told him they were drugs in them and was going to report him to Police and wanted $300k to keep quiet, he ended up paying her sadly.

This Madam contacted him again, wanting more money so he went to the Police to report the blackmail, the Police did a drug test that did a long-term test of a year, they found nothing that hed had drugs in his system.

Anyway this chief of Police got involved, accused him of taking a synthetic drug that can't be detected, brought him in for further questioning, 40 hours on one visit in the Police station, after his last and third visit he was told Prosecutors had been contacted and would look to see if there was a case to be heard.

This Korean poster said drug charges are seen as worst than Murder over there and sadly this overzealous chief of Police wanted to make a name for himself, probable political ambitions, the current President of Korea was a former Prosecutor and has told the Police to get tough on Drugs.

Poor Guy did nothing wrong, similar vibes to that TV presenter who was under the same scrutiny and pressure because of some jobsworth Met Police officers who wanted a famous scalp.
