« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread  (Read 23335 times)

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,725
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #360 on: Today at 07:05:33 am »
I started watching nine-nine a couple of months ago, just finished s3. Braugher was an absolute star. It's an added gut punch when something like this happens mid-binge. :(
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 