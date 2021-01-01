Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Topic: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
GreatEx
pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,725
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
«
Reply #360 on:
Today
at 07:05:33 am
I started watching nine-nine a couple of months ago, just finished s3. Braugher was an absolute star. It's an added gut punch when something like this happens mid-binge.
