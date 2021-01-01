Think he is absolutely deserving of his own thread mind. Friends was an absolute juggernaut and I think even most people who didn't really like it would agree he was the best part, still very popular to this day.



For all the criticism Friends got and gets, it's still a cut above over any of the big sitcoms that have come since in my opinion. Just an easy enjoyable watch with mostly likeable characters and a lot of iconic moments. The ultimate comfort watch for a lot of people.