Author Topic: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread  (Read 20420 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #320 on: Today at 07:06:19 am »
Terrible news. RIP.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #321 on: Today at 07:20:24 am »
Oof that hits hard for some reason. Very sad news. RIP
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #322 on: Today at 07:45:48 am »
My favourite off screen and probably everyone's favourite on screen from the group

So, so, sad
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:03:38 am »
As someone who was once fond of a tipple myself, I've always had a place in my heart for Matthew Perry

Listening to him talk so frankly about his own struggles with addiction always resonated with me

His bitch-slapping of Peter Hitchens was also glorious to behold

Rest easy good sir. You'll be missed
Offline reddebs

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:09:28 am »
Of all the actors that have passed during my adult life this hits home more than any probably because Friends was the show I watched with my then teenage daughter and still have laughs about it now 😥

RIP Chandler Bing your demons are behind you now 💔
Online Nick110581

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #325 on: Today at 08:11:27 am »
Thats really devastating news.
Online B0151?

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #326 on: Today at 09:12:39 am »
Think he is absolutely deserving of his own thread mind. Friends was an absolute juggernaut and I think even most people who didn't really like it would agree he was the best part, still very popular to this day.

For all the criticism Friends got and gets, it's still a cut above over any of the big sitcoms that have come since in my opinion. Just an easy enjoyable watch with mostly likeable characters and a lot of iconic moments. The ultimate comfort watch for a lot of people.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:43:15 am »
Really sad news
Online Hazell

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:44:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:20:24 am
Oof that hits hard for some reason. Very sad news. RIP

Yeah it does. RIP.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #329 on: Today at 09:48:11 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:03:38 am
As someone who was once fond of a tipple myself, I've always had a place in my heart for Matthew Perry

Listening to him talk so frankly about his own struggles with addiction always resonated with me

His bitch-slapping of Peter Hitchens was also glorious to behold

Rest easy good sir. You'll be missed

Just looked up his rumble with the odious Hitchens. If Addictions a fantasy why is Hitchens so addicted to talking shite?
Online Ray K

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:56:47 am »
Just terrible news. Matthew Perry had just perfect comic timing, the innate ability you couldn't teach in drama school and elevated a simple sentence in a script to comic gold. RIP.
Offline Pistolero

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:57:31 am »
Gutted hearing about Matthew Perry....read his biography last year - sad and fascinating..and probably the most candid celebrity memoir I've ever read..a remarkably honest account of what it's like to be absolutely consumed by severe addiction for your entire adult life - add worldwide superstar status into the mix - and warts n all doesn't begin to cover it....but have to say, my thoughts after finishing it were that he probably wouldn't be around for very long....

RIP
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #332 on: Today at 09:57:37 am »
Ive been reading about his work with alcoholics which is inspiring.

Ive never watched Friends, but hes left a fine legacy with this work.
Offline GinKop

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:21:14 am »
Really sad news. So many great memories of watching Friends with older siblings, not understanding the jokes and rewatching it all over again (many times!) as an adult.

Chandler was one of my favourites and has so many iconic moments.

RIP Matthew Perry
Offline damomad

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #334 on: Today at 10:43:28 am »
Played the best character in the biggest sitcom of all time. RIP
Offline gamble

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #335 on: Today at 10:47:57 am »
Very sad news.. I remember the interview with hitchens who got shown for the idiot he is. Alcoholism is a disease and Matthew Perry did amazing work sharing his problems with addiction. I hope he rests in peace for the laughs and help he gave to millions over the world
Offline Armchair expert

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #336 on: Today at 11:09:16 am »
Really sad about this , the first three, four seasons of Friends is some of the best comedy you could ever wish to see. And Chandler and Joey were one of the iconic double acts like Stan and Ollie, Eric and Ern and Bert and Ernie
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #337 on: Today at 12:04:54 pm »
Celebrity deaths don't normally bother me all that much even when it's somebody I liked/admired but this one has hit me like a ton of bricks.

Fuck :(
Offline Claire.

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #338 on: Today at 12:32:19 pm »
I just saw an obit type picture on reddit and can't believe it. In your head he's still like 30 :(
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #339 on: Today at 01:17:45 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:04:54 pm
Celebrity deaths don't normally bother me all that much even when it's somebody I liked/admired but this one has hit me like a ton of bricks.

Fuck :(
Same. Such a loved person and hes just died alone.
