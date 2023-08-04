« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread  (Read 17943 times)

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,374
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #280 on: August 4, 2023, 06:04:49 pm »
aww man.  Played one of my all-time fav scary TV villains

Nice body of work on his CV too.

RIP
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,411
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #281 on: August 4, 2023, 10:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  4, 2023, 06:04:49 pm
aww man.  Played one of my all-time fav scary TV villains

Nice body of work on his CV too.

RIP

Remembered him being in ace Ventura, but literally never clicked he was in scarface too until I just seen a pic from it and its bloody obvious it was him now 🙈

RIP
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,838
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #282 on: August 4, 2023, 10:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on August  4, 2023, 05:54:05 pm
Well that's fucking shit news. Talk about an actor able to do more with less  - even no - dialogue



I was going to say something similar. So intimidating despite only being able to ring a bell and pull faces.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #283 on: August 17, 2023, 11:06:46 am »
Sir Michael Parkinson - 88

Not really an actor but a giant of TV.

I had the joy of making his daily coffee one summer when he and Mary came for their yearly trip.

Lovely man.

Quote
"Nowadays being famous is almost a lifestyle, it's almost a career. Kids grow up thinking "I'll be a celebrity." That kind of empty celebrity and the fame that might follow is dangerous.
It's celebrity without substance."
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,838
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:52:32 am »
David McCallum has died, aged 90. He was in a million things, but Sapphire and Steal is the one Ill remember him for.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,481
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #285 on: Today at 01:48:53 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:52:32 am
David McCallum has died, aged 90. He was in a million things, but Sapphire and Steal is the one Ill remember him for.

Same here mate - scary supernatural type series when watching it as a kid back then. 90?! He looked very well for it. RIP.


www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-66919863 & www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2023/sep/25/david-mccallum-man-from-uncle-ncis-dies-age-90


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:09:31 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:52:32 am
David McCallum has died, aged 90. He was in a million things, but Sapphire and Steal is the one Ill remember him for.

Most will remember this piece of music which was sampled for 'The Next Episode' by Dr Dre.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y05mMRJrUnE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y05mMRJrUnE</a>

Also as Lieutenant-Commander Eric Ashley-Pitt in The Great Escape.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #287 on: Today at 09:36:52 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:52:32 am
David McCallum has died, aged 90. He was in a million things, but Sapphire and Steal is the one Ill remember him for.

Going back a bit further - Flt. Lt. Simon Carter. Trying to escape from a German POW camp again, but this time from Colditz. TV series in the early 70s. As a young lad, I loved it.
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,838
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:48:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:09:31 am
Most will remember this piece of music which was sampled for 'The Next Episode' by Dr Dre.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y05mMRJrUnE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y05mMRJrUnE</a>

Also as Lieutenant-Commander Eric Ashley-Pitt in The Great Escape.

He did music as well? So obscenely talented!
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #289 on: Today at 09:50:10 am »
I remember him most from The Great Escape. He could almost taste the freedom.

RIP.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 