IT'S TURNING LEFT!
aww man. Played one of my all-time fav scary TV villainsNice body of work on his CV too.RIP
Well that's fucking shit news. Talk about an actor able to do more with less - even no - dialogue
"Nowadays being famous is almost a lifestyle, it's almost a career. Kids grow up thinking "I'll be a celebrity." That kind of empty celebrity and the fame that might follow is dangerous.It's celebrity without substance."
David McCallum has died, aged 90. He was in a million things, but Sapphire and Steal is the one Ill remember him for.
Most will remember this piece of music which was sampled for 'The Next Episode' by Dr Dre.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y05mMRJrUnE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y05mMRJrUnE</a>Also as Lieutenant-Commander Eric Ashley-Pitt in The Great Escape.
