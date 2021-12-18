Well that was an exciting and close fought season.
Sadly, its unlikely to the the case next year. Every time there is a new set of rules, we get one team that nails it and runs away from the pack. I dont expect any different this time. Id Expect that to be red bull, given that most of the big changes are aero based and they are the kings of aero
and theyve pinched a good proportion of the AMG engine team too.
On the plus side, overtaking should be much easier, so lets hope we dont get much quicker cars stuck behind slower ones anymore.