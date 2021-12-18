Well that was an exciting and close fought season.





Sadly, its unlikely to the the case next year. Every time there is a new set of rules, we get one team that nails it and runs away from the pack. I dont expect any different this time. Id Expect that to be red bull, given that most of the big changes are aero based and they are the kings of aero and theyve pinched a good proportion of the AMG engine team too.



On the plus side, overtaking should be much easier, so lets hope we dont get much quicker cars stuck behind slower ones anymore.



Who comes out on top could be anyone, Brawn proved that with the double diffuser.I think people are forgetting the potential downsides of easier overtaking and hopefully it doesnt become too easy. Being easier to follow and having DRS it could actually get quite boring too. Lets not forget Hamilton at Bahrain (I think) and Verstappen at Austin were two of the best ends to races all season because they were able to keep the faster car behind them, if they just blasted past them with DRS we would have lost that. And if we want closer racing across the grid easier overtaking probably works against that and favours whoever has the fastest car.