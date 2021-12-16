« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9480 on: Yesterday at 10:00:21 am »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on December 16, 2021, 07:12:12 pm
A bit hyperbolic surely?
Not if you take the visibility and social media activity of F1. Lewis exceeds in all metric every other driver and team on his own in terms of followers, interactions and mentions. I'm not saying he is bigger than the sport, but he is the one figure that is instantly recognisable and has draws the attention of media all over the world.

If he leaves there is a chasm that can not be filled and the sport will lose millions of casual watchers who Liberty can not afford at this point. Of course he'll retire but that won't be as damaging to the sport as him quitting because he doesn't trust the powers that be.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9481 on: Yesterday at 10:12:05 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 10:00:21 am
Not if you take the visibility and social media activity of F1. Lewis exceeds in all metric every other driver and team on his own in terms of followers, interactions and mentions. I'm not saying he is bigger than the sport, but he is the one figure that is instantly recognisable and has draws the attention of media all over the world.

If he leaves there is a chasm that can not be filled and the sport will lose millions of casual watchers who Liberty can not afford at this point. Of course he'll retire but that won't be as damaging to the sport as him quitting because he doesn't trust the powers that be.

Ok, I probably took you too literally.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9482 on: Yesterday at 10:16:11 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 16, 2021, 07:16:48 pm
The brand new cars help in a way because f1 can push them as the big thing next month or whatever.
How much of a difference is the New cars going to be for next season?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9483 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:16:11 am
How much of a difference is the New cars going to be for next season?

They're completely different. Power units are the same but that's about it
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9484 on: Yesterday at 10:27:40 am »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9485 on: Yesterday at 05:29:18 pm »
Mohammed bin Sulayem has been elected as president of the FIA replacing Jean Todt
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9486 on: Yesterday at 06:12:01 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 05:29:18 pm
Mohammed bin Sulayem has been elected as president of the FIA replacing Jean Todt
And one of his first acts is to threaten to punish Lewis for not turning up to their awards piss-up. We cant just ignore the rules  ::) You couldnt make this up.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9487 on: Yesterday at 06:21:51 pm »
"If there is any breach, there is no forgiveness in this," Ben Sulayem said

Brazilian Fabiana Ecclestone - wife of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone - is his vice-president representing South America

You couldnt make this up.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9488 on: Yesterday at 06:30:26 pm »
Meh. What are they going to do?

They might fine hamilton, which merc will probably pay for him.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9489 on: Yesterday at 06:31:15 pm »
Yeah he'll prob get a fine, and they prob expected that to be honest when making the decision not to go.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9490 on: Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm »
I guess its the principle. Guy gets cheated out the championship and FIA say they will punish him!!

Also, renowned Hamilton critic Bernie Ecclestones wife is the new Vice President. Any hope next year would be fair has gone.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9491 on: Yesterday at 06:38:45 pm »
No self awareness what so ever.
What a way to start the rebuild of trust and build bridges! :butt
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9492 on: Yesterday at 06:54:47 pm »
FIA and Liberty Media.

Match made in heaven.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9493 on: Yesterday at 06:57:25 pm »
What a joke, making a public statement about punishing a 7 times World Champion of F1, after the FIA completely screwed him over and Mercedes drop the case and completely let them off the hook.

This sport continues to show its unfairness.
« Reply #9494 on: Yesterday at 07:24:32 pm »
Seems that the Verstappen family have some history with regards to violence.

I live in Belgium which is know for its motocross and one of the lads in work is a top amateur rider and comes from a family involved in lots of different types of motor racing, he was telling me that his father was once punched by Max's grandfather ...  :P ;D ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9495 on: Yesterday at 07:28:27 pm »
I remember a few years back a driver was saying he wouldnt mind being pipped to 3rd place on the championship because it meant he wouldnt have to attend the gala that the top 3 are contractually obliged to attend.
« Reply #9496 on: Yesterday at 07:39:12 pm »
To release some of my anger about the way things turned out on Sunday I've been successfully winding up the Belgians in work this week, Verstappen was born and more or less raised in Belgium but he took up Dutch nationality at a young age as the Belgian schools would not give him time of to go racing. So they get really wound up when I keep saying he became Dutch because he wanted nothing to do with Belgium...
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9497 on: Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm »
This new FIA president is already coming across as a complete and utter bellend
« Reply #9498 on: Yesterday at 10:29:36 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm
This new FIA president is already coming across as a complete and utter bellend
Certainly is.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9499 on: Today at 12:28:24 am »
Hope Lewis(Sir) tells them to fuck off, they (FIA)should be trying to bury this as quickly as possible
