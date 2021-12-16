A bit hyperbolic surely?
Not if you take the visibility and social media activity of F1. Lewis exceeds in all metric every other driver and team on his own in terms of followers, interactions and mentions. I'm not saying he is bigger than the sport, but he is the one figure that is instantly recognisable and has draws the attention of media all over the world. If he leaves there is a chasm that can not be filled and the sport will lose millions of casual watchers who Liberty can not afford at this point. Of course he'll retire but that won't be as damaging to the sport as him quitting because he doesn't trust the powers that be.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
The brand new cars help in a way because f1 can push them as the big thing next month or whatever.
How much of a difference is the New cars going to be for next season?
Mohammed bin Sulayem has been elected as president of the FIA replacing Jean Todt
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
This new FIA president is already coming across as a complete and utter bellend
