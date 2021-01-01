« previous next »
« Reply #9400 on: Today at 08:36:13 pm »
« Reply #9401 on: Today at 08:37:12 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:32:13 pm
As I said before it's not about the speed, it's about the marshalls being able to get onto the track safely and have time to clear up whatever without a car coming past every few seconds.

But surely there is a way to mitigate that danger by reducing speed right down? I mean if the track isn't safe to pass then it'll be a red flag anyway. So is there not an option to drop the speed to, say 30mph, in the section where the danger is under a VSC?
« Reply #9402 on: Today at 08:38:28 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 08:28:14 pm
I don't think anyone wants to stop them from parking I mean, they're racing drivers and probably wouldn't park up on the track anyway, but at least get them all at the same speed and then where a suitable gap is available the Marshalls head out with their yard brushes (and before the Health & Safety brigade turn up to shout at me for putting Marshalls at risk, yes, you would expect safety measures to be put in place whilst the professional racing drivers trundle around the track at 40-50mph which are aimed specifically at protecting the Marshalls).


Some races, if the field is that spread out. Then without a safety car you may never get a chance to safely get a marshall(s) onto track to clear. Theres never been any ill towards using a safety car and it's procedure until really the last race, when the correct procedure was ignored. Yes sometimes a driver my luck out in terms of pitting and changing tyres under a safety car.

I do feel that, if a safety car comes out (and some drivers pit, some don't to gain track position) then if during the same safety car there is a red flag (giving the drivers who didn't pit a free pit stop) then the track positions should be reset to where the safety car became active. (leaving all drivers in an equal position)
« Reply #9403 on: Today at 08:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 08:37:12 pm
But surely there is a way to mitigate that danger by reducing speed right down? I mean if the track isn't safe to pass then it'll be a red flag anyway. So is there not an option to drop the speed to, say 30mph, in the section where the danger is under a VSC?

if you've got shit all over the track it's better for the marshalls to have full access to it for X amount of time while there is nothing getting in the way.

think how annoying it is trying to do something while someone (or multiple people) are bothering you every few seconds and stopping you doing what you need to do and making you have to think about them instead of what you should be doing.
