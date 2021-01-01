Football is not the same, you can still enjoy watching your own team play every week regardless of what is going on at the top of the PL. F1 has suffered terribly during Ferrari's dominance in the early 2000s and Mercedes dominance in the 2010s. Every race turns into a snooze fest and every result is the same. F1 needs entropy.



Its not the same no, but you can also enjoy watching your 'own' driver or team every week. If you're a casual viewer than its as relevant as a team strolling the league title because they're clearly the best team, it doesn't need a manufactured race which ends up with the less deserving person winning.And has F1 suffered terribly? It'd be interesting to see figures to back that up, I'd guess it probably has more viewers when you're watching the GOATS like Hamilton and Schumacher as opposed to people like Button, Verstappen, Damon Hill and Villeneuve winning titles.