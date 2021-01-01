« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 230 231 232 233 234 [235]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 208350 times)

Online Slick_Beef

  • RAWK's Master Baker
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,017
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 03:58:06 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 03:39:49 pm
Aye. Imagine in 19/20 the PL going 'Right, just so the last day isn't boring we're giving Man City an extra 18 points'.

Football is not the same, you can still enjoy watching your own team play every week regardless of what is going on at the top of the PL. F1 has suffered terribly during Ferrari's dominance in the early 2000s and Mercedes dominance in the 2010s. Every race turns into a snooze fest and every result is the same. F1 needs entropy.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,057
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 03:59:31 pm »
Quote from: shayne66 on Today at 02:10:22 pm
Seems Mercedes refused to participate in the FIA pre-Gala photo shoot event.

2 hours since you posted that. Not one quote or reply. It this scenario was the other way round and Red Bull refused to participate then there'd be a meltdown in here.
Logged

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,766
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 04:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 03:58:06 pm
Football is not the same, you can still enjoy watching your own team play every week regardless of what is going on at the top of the PL. F1 has suffered terribly during Ferrari's dominance in the early 2000s and Mercedes dominance in the 2010s. Every race turns into a snooze fest and every result is the same. F1 needs entropy.

Its not the same no, but you can also enjoy watching your 'own' driver or team every week. If you're a casual viewer than its as relevant as a team strolling the league title because they're clearly the best team, it doesn't need a manufactured race which ends up with the less deserving person winning.

And has F1 suffered terribly? It'd be interesting to see figures to back that up, I'd guess it probably has more viewers when you're watching the GOATS like Hamilton and Schumacher as opposed to people like Button, Verstappen, Damon Hill and Villeneuve winning titles.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,248
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 04:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 03:59:31 pm
2 hours since you posted that. Not one quote or reply. It this scenario was the other way round and Red Bull refused to participate then there'd be a meltdown in here.
That is scientific fact, there's no real evidence for it but it's scientific fact.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 230 231 232 233 234 [235]   Go Up
« previous next »
 