The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

Masi could have done this by not letting any of the cars un lap. Max still had a very good chance of winning. There would have been no room for debate then and this guidance would have made more sense. Max got his slicks, but at the expense of going behind some back markers. That was the gamble Redbull took. As it was they got their cake and fucking ate it. Masi gave them a free tyre change and then wiped out the penalty they had incurred to get those tyres. This is even before we get so Sainz not being able to attack Verstappen and give him more to think about.  The halfway house was scandalous and is pushing that "grey area" miles too far. Masi absolutely screwed the pooch.

1000% this. Anyone defending Masi because of the idea that there's a duty to letting it finish on track (which is obviously preferable) is ignoring that he could've done this in at least a couple of other ways that were infinitely closer to fair than the one he chose.

You can basically put it this way - the majority of people (not just Mercedes and Hamilton fans) are now complaining over what he did. If he'd chosen either red flagging (thereby allowing both drivers to at least have equal tyres) or keeping the backmarkers between the front runners, do you genuinely think there's be any furore from Red Bull or Max fans afterwards? Of course there wouldn't be - the guy had already been blessed by fortune to even be anywhere near the lead of the race.

Hamilton got screwed. There's no two ways about it, and I say that as someone who's no fan of his. Masi is a clown, and a supercilious one at that. His response to Wolff at the end was absolutely out of order and reeked of arrogance. Whether Mercedes appeal in full or not, the guy's head needs to roll - he's shocking.
It'd be cool to have a rocket option, just stick a couple of big'ish rockets on each car and they can use that once a race

Or vote who drives which car, that'd be fun. Not even necessarily drivers, just any celebrities.
Team Subaru and Ferrari announce their drivers for next season...




some pit radio from Abu Dhabi..
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4SWV9G-KJs

some great on board footage from the race..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFJxdKHQvY8
Michael Masi was at the very least woefully incompetent and at the worst biased in how he handled that situation. I fully agree that ran principals should not be able to speak to the Race director and I'm glad that from next year they won't be. However that does not absolve Masi from his role in this debacle. The rules of the sport were there for a reason and he had applied them previously, yet on Sunday he made it up as he went along. Whether he buckled under pressure from RB or the higher ups for an exciting finish, all he really succeeded in is damaging the sport and it's reputation.

2021 will be remembered for this, not for the great competition between Lewis and Verstappen and as fans we were denied a moment to celebrate. I certainly hope Masi is fired, his position is untenable really, teams and drivers have no faith in him (bar RB) because he can't apply the rules written in black in white. He is inconsistent and in a sport of fine margins he is an outright danger.

Mercedes absolute silence race day has been interesting, I would have thought we'd know by now if they were pursuing this case but perhaps they're still taking on legal council. Personally I'd hope they still file against the decision, burn the whole thing down and if proper reform comes from it then great.
