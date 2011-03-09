Just checking on the 'letting lapped cars unlap themselves' point.



I understand that the four/five cars between VER and HAM were allowed to unlap themselves but not those further back.



Can anyone confirm that VER had lapped cars behind him when the race 'restarted' meaning he didn't have to worry about being overtaken and could purely focus on overtaking HAM?



I can't see why the other lapped cars didn't unlap themselves though. Was it a time thing or did Verstappen not let them pass?



I didn't hear anything on the radio saying it and i haven't seen any footage of what happened.



Thats right.It was literally manipulated for it to be a one lap fight between Lewis on old hard tyres and Max on fresh soft ones, and fuck everyone else. Sainz in third place wasn't given the opportunity to have a go at Max, as there were cars between him and Max who weren't allowed to unlap themselves. The lapped cars themselves weren't given the opportunity to compete with the cars in front of them, Danny Ric I know was annoyed as he was one of those who wasn't allowed to unlap himself and had fresh softs on himself.The more you read about it, the more incredible it becomes.They weren't allowed to, it was literally the cars between Lewis and Max. Because if it had been all of the cars, its unlikely we'd have had any racing. As above, the rules were changed to allow Verstappen to win the title when he wouldn't have if the rules had been followed.