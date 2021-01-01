« previous next »
Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:42:37 pm
He said in 2007 that he didn't want to win it in court but McLaren still went on with their (hopeless) appeal.

Hard to know what the right thing to do now is.  Masi has created such a mess.  Even if the appeal is successful though they might just declare the race result null and void, which would still result in Verstappen winning the title.  Might be the best way out of all this actually.

Can't see sponsors, TV stations or Abu Dhabi being happy with that. Basically saying the race didn't happen. I have absolutely no idea what they do here, I'm an absolute F1 novice, I dip in and out when it gets interesting but they have fucked up so bad here that I'm not sure how they fix it.

Hamilton may want to drop it eventually, but Mercedes probably have a ton of suppliers, staff etc that might be in line for payouts if Hamilton were to win and Sponsors who might pay them bonuses if Hamilton wins. They might have no choice but to keep going to avoid themselves being in trouble.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:42:37 pm
He said in 2007 that he didn't want to win it in court but McLaren still went on with their (hopeless) appeal.

Hard to know what the right thing to do now is.  Masi has created such a mess.  Even if the appeal is successful though they might just declare the race result null and void, which would still result in Verstappen winning the title.  Might be the best way out of all this actually.

Actually think that would be a good outcome. Changing the title now wouldn't feel right. At the same time, something big has to happen to make sure it never happens again.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 03:32:34 pm
Ye, he said that before he'd even crossed the finish line. To be fair to him he's been nothing but magnanimous since and I think he's handled the whole thing excellently.

Also, he's correct, it was manipulated. I think only to get a racing finish, but he's correct.

Yeah him and his dad were amazing yesterday, real class despite what happened. Good guys.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 03:55:31 pm
Can't see sponsors, TV stations or Abu Dhabi being happy with that. Basically saying the race didn't happen. I have absolutely no idea what they do here, I'm an absolute F1 novice, I dip in and out when it gets interesting but they have fucked up so bad here that I'm not sure how they fix it.

Hamilton may want to drop it eventually, but Mercedes probably have a ton of suppliers, staff etc that might be in line for payouts if Hamilton were to win and Sponsors who might pay them bonuses if Hamilton wins. They might have no choice but to keep going to avoid themselves being in trouble.
Well there is no good option really.  Masi has painted them all into a corner.  The sad thing is it's completely unfair on both drivers, although I'd argue more so on Verstappen if this turns out to be his only Championship because it will always have that asterisk against it for something that wasn't his fault.  Hamilton has won 7 championships already and it's not the first time he's had a dissapointment at the end either so whatever happens this is a smaller issue in terms of his overall career.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
If it ends up being Max only title surely hell be happier winning one over the alternative, which was Lewis winning the championship under a safety car
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 04:05:12 pm
If it ends up being Max only title surely hell be happier winning one over the alternative, which was Lewis winning the championship under a safety car

Him and salty spice seemed pretty happy about it yesterday.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
There has to be something to come from all this. They can't go on like nothing happend.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
I have been following this thread with 'interest' this year and no matter which side of the fence you sat on prior to the race, I can't believe that anyone thinks that was a satisfactory conclusion to the season.

F1 has always had a huge element of luck and off-track events determining the outcome, but for the entire world championship to come down to a decision made by a race director who is clearly out of his depth is a real shame.  The story of this season should always have been about two great drivers going toe to toe, but instead it will be littered with subtexts around regulation breaches, petty squabbles between team bosses, and arbitrary rulings which influenced the eventual outcome.

There was no good way to end yesterday's race, but it seems clear to me that the correct decision was to either guarantee a last 'green' lap by not having the lapped cars un-lap themselves, or to let every lapped car un-lap themselves which likely means that the race ends under the safety car.  The middle ground approach made no sense and gave a massively unfair advantage to Verstappen, especially as Sainz in 3rd place was not given the same chance to influence the potential outcome of the race as Verstappen was due to the fact that he did have lapped cards in front of him.  Leaving the lapped cars in place would obviously have made it much harder for Verstappen, but they likely would have moved aside very quickly and he may well have still had one chance to overtake on the lap in the spot where Hamilton attempted to win back the place on the actual lap that was driven.

One thing that has to stop next season is the ability of the team bosses to influence the outcome of decisions before they are made, or in the case of yesterday's race, after they are made.  The fact that the decision was made for the lapped cars to not un-lap themselves only to be (partially) reversed when Horner complained is a very bad look for both Massi and the sport in general.

F1 has always been a bit of a showpiece rather than a sport, but the manufactured one lap 'shootout' yesterday took it beyond anything I've seen before and even further from what most would class to be genuine sporting integrity.  I feel massively sorry for Hamilton just as I would have for Verstappen had the roles been reversed, but I must admit that part of me was desperately hoping for the result to be overturned just to wipe that smug grin off of the face of Christian Horner.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
I liked the simile I heard on the radio.

One team are 12-0 up and the ref says next goal wins = F1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:49:25 am
Sorry Darren you're wrong. The clear track announcement was on lap 57.


Mercs should have told Bottas to bin it into the wall.

A decent team mate would have just "accidentally" spun coming out of a corner while trying to keep heat in his tyres.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:51:13 pm
Cant say I know too much about F1, but if Hamilton wanted to win the race why didnt he just drive a bit faster?

Hiya mum. See you at the weekend  ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 04:30:01 pm
A decent team mate would have just "accidentally" spun coming out of a corner while trying to keep heat in his tyres.

You're assuming Bottas could have even done that properly.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:02:21 pm
Well there is no good option really.  Masi has painted them all into a corner.  The sad thing is it's completely unfair on both drivers, although I'd argue more so on Verstappen if this turns out to be his only Championship because it will always have that asterisk against it for something that wasn't his fault.  Hamilton has won 7 championships already and it's not the first time he's had a dissapointment at the end either so whatever happens this is a smaller issue in terms of his overall career.
Seriously more unfair on Verstappen? He got the title handed to him on a platter. If he was fair he would have not overtaken Hamilton knowing how farcical that was. Sorry I don't feel any "sympathy" for Verstappen, he was complicit in this. His title will have as big an asterix as Schumacher's when he knocked off Damon Hill.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:35:05 pm

You're assuming Bottas could have even done that properly.

Knowing how Bottas performed yesterday he would have spun and eneded up cleaning Latifi's debris quicker than the marhsalls could.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:37:41 pm
Seriously more unfair on Verstappen? He got the title handed to him on a platter. If he was fair he would have not overtaken Hamilton knowing how farcical that was. Sorry I don't feel any "sympathy" for Verstappen, he was complicit in this. His title will have as big an asterix as Schumacher's when he knocked off Damon Hill.

 Any racing driver would have overtaken Lewis in that situation (skill permitting, obviously). 
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 04:42:04 pm
Any racing driver would have overtaken Lewis in that situation (skill permitting, obviously).
I get that they have a killer instinct but if Verstappen was interested in fairness or bad for winning under the circumstances he shouldn't have over taken. I said that mainly in reference to people saying Verstappen wouldn't have wanted to win the title in this way. He doesn't care.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Does a footballer miss a penalty after a teammate has dived?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Can you see a bear shit in the woods if you're not there?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:37:41 pm
Seriously more unfair on Verstappen? He got the title handed to him on a platter.

Most of us can see how it was more unfair on Lewis with how the race concluded and how it was handed to Max.

Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:37:41 pm
If he was fair he would have not overtaken Hamilton knowing how farcical that was.

But come on....  The drivers did nothing wrong, why on earth would max do that?  There's not an F1 driver on this planet who would have done that.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:45:40 pm
Does a footballer miss a penalty after a teammate has dived?

I give you Robbie Fowler ;D


And no, I didn't expect Verstappen to do anything but blast past Lewis.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:44:44 pm
I get that they have a killer instinct but if Verstappen was interested in fairness or bad for winning under the circumstances he shouldn't have over taken. I said that mainly in reference to people saying Verstappen wouldn't have wanted to win the title in this way. He doesn't care.

Lewis has seven world titles and the maturity that comes with those titles. Maybe the more interesting question would be, would a younger Lewis without those world titles to his name have acted differently in the circumstances. It's easy to think Lewis has always been this mature, but at the beginning he had some mad moments too especially with Alonso and that really contentious title chase.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 04:52:39 pm
I give you Robbie Fowler ;D


And no, I didn't expect Verstappen to do anything but blast past Lewis.


Yeah it was the only one that came to mind for me Rob.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 04:29:29 pm
I have been following this thread with 'interest' this year and no matter which side of the fence you sat on prior to the race, I can't believe that anyone thinks that was a satisfactory conclusion to the season.

F1 has always had a huge element of luck and off-track events determining the outcome, but for the entire world championship to come down to a decision made by a race director who is clearly out of his depth is a real shame.  The story of this season should always have been about two great drivers going toe to toe, but instead it will be littered with subtexts around regulation breaches, petty squabbles between team bosses, and arbitrary rulings which influenced the eventual outcome.

There was no good way to end yesterday's race, but it seems clear to me that the correct decision was to either guarantee a last 'green' lap by not having the lapped cars un-lap themselves, or to let every lapped car un-lap themselves which likely means that the race ends under the safety car.  The middle ground approach made no sense and gave a massively unfair advantage to Verstappen, especially as Sainz in 3rd place was not given the same chance to influence the potential outcome of the race as Verstappen was due to the fact that he did have lapped cards in front of him.  Leaving the lapped cars in place would obviously have made it much harder for Verstappen, but they likely would have moved aside very quickly and he may well have still had one chance to overtake on the lap in the spot where Hamilton attempted to win back the place on the actual lap that was driven.

One thing that has to stop next season is the ability of the team bosses to influence the outcome of decisions before they are made, or in the case of yesterday's race, after they are made.  The fact that the decision was made for the lapped cars to not un-lap themselves only to be (partially) reversed when Horner complained is a very bad look for both Massi and the sport in general.

F1 has always been a bit of a showpiece rather than a sport, but the manufactured one lap 'shootout' yesterday took it beyond anything I've seen before and even further from what most would class to be genuine sporting integrity.  I feel massively sorry for Hamilton just as I would have for Verstappen had the roles been reversed, but I must admit that part of me was desperately hoping for the result to be overturned just to wipe that smug grin off of the face of Christian Horner.

What an excellent, well thought out post. You know your username seems a little harsh to me having read all that  ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:57:36 am
He was a sitting duck on the straight anyway if he went on the inside there. He wouldn't have had the chance to get the slipstream.

It was a corner-to-corner race at that point. Just keep ahead at all costs. We saw MV weaving all over the place down that straight to keep LH away.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:52:06 pm
Most of us can see how it was more unfair on Lewis with how the race concluded and how it was handed to Max.

But come on....  The drivers did nothing wrong, why on earth would max do that?  There's not an F1 driver on this planet who would have done that.
That's your opinion. If he wanted to win it fairly he shouldn't have gone passed, that would have solved the issue. Why are the drivers absolved of personal responsibility?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:45:40 pm
Does a footballer miss a penalty after a teammate has dived?
Not the same. Its like the Odegaard incident, do you play on after the keeper is down injured.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: RedInside on Today at 01:51:52 pm
Many sports analogies dont really work and this one doesnt either. I think more fitting would be to compare in game situations, and as we know these are a lot more difficult to change/repair (Chelsea Barcelona, Ireland hand ball, Lampard's goal vs Germany, etc..). Massive refereeing mistakes happen in any sport and I have barely ever seen justice in these scenarios. People will always know how this championship was won, but I do not think the outcome will ever change

Exeter V Bradford City was forced to a 3rd replay in the FA Cup 3rd round in November after Exeter illegally used a 6th sub.

An example of ineptitude by the officials of the game being put right.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59298670
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:29:45 pm
I liked the simile I heard on the radio.

One team are 12-0 up and the ref says next goal wins = F1

It's even worse. It's like next goals wins, but the team who were 12-0 up have to play without football boots on.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: RedInside on Today at 01:51:52 pm
Many sports analogies dont really work and this one doesnt either. I think more fitting would be to compare in game situations, and as we know these are a lot more difficult to change/repair (Chelsea Barcelona, Ireland hand ball, Lampard's goal vs Germany, etc..). Massive refereeing mistakes happen in any sport and I have barely ever seen justice in these scenarios. People will always know how this championship was won, but I do not think the outcome will ever change

CAS* typically distinguish between field of play decisions and procedural decisions. As an act self-imposed arbitrational discretion they typically elect not to adjudicate on field of play decisions (except if corrupt or arbitrary). The extent to which this is a field of play decision is going to be highly relevant (and will likely be founded on the extent that article 15.3 confers discretion on Masi). If it isn't a field of play decision, or that decision was manifestly arbitrary, then it is entirely possible for it to be overturned - what that would look like is unclear, but requiring that the race be held again could be possible.

My construction of 15.3 is that it doesn't do what the FIA are claiming it does. To the extent there is discretion in the rules 15.3 grants authority to the race director (over-riding that of other officials), but it does not grant authority to over-ride the rules themselves.

*Minor asterisk here as I've not seen evidence either way as to whether the FIA are within CAS jurisdiction - someone here will probably know though. The journalistic presumption seems to be that they are.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Looks like both Toto and Lewis have congratulated Max.

I think Mercedes will drop the appeal sadly..they will be doing it for the sport I bet.

Such a shame Masi gets away with it.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:52:58 pm
Looks like both Toto and Lewis have congratulated Max.

I think Mercedes will drop the appeal sadly..they will be doing it for the sport I bet.

Such a shame Masi gets away with it.
Seems that way. Maybe they feel they won't get a decision that is fair considering the stewards have already dismissed their protest. This will be a season of infamy that is always remembered for this farce. I hope Michael Masi sleeps like shit.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:49:01 pm
That's pretty much what you're saying. Because you're over it the rest need to be as well. You've been trying to police the thread all day, maybe take a break.

I have posted 6 posts in this topic all day, 3 of them in the last half an hour or so so not sure how thats policing the thread all day.

And I guess the irony of accusing someone of trying to police the thread but suggesting they take a break is lost on you.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:34:22 pm
Not the same. Its like the Odegaard incident, do you play on after the keeper is down injured.

Of course you do, you put the ball in the back of the net then it's up to the officials. Verstappen isn't the race director he's a driver, his job is to win races.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:57:01 pm
Seems that way. Maybe they feel they won't get a decision that is fair considering the stewards have already dismissed their protest. This will be a season of infamy that is always remembered for this farce. I hope Michael Masi sleeps like shit.
..I'm sure Masi thinks it's just fine. Just like the refs do when they make shocking decisions.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:52:58 pm
Looks like both Toto and Lewis have congratulated Max.

I think Mercedes will drop the appeal sadly..they will be doing it for the sport I bet.

Such a shame Masi gets away with it.

I wouldnt assume if Masi is going they would announce it just now. They would wait a few weeks and say hes resigned for personal reasons etc
