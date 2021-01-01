Norris, Ricciardo and Leclerc have all come out and suggested yesterdays FIA decision was wrong now and a Hamilton radio message has come out in which he says the race was manipulated. Theres nothing controversial in there as we all saw what happened but its good to see some drivers questioning it and not staying silent.



Sainz as well. He said Masis call to let Max win but leave the other lapped cars in front of him left him screwed and almost cost him a podium.This is really a bit of a horror show for the FIA. They cant be enjoying how humiliating this is.It was certainly a very strange situation for me, said Sainz. Because I was obviously battling for a podium with Valtteri [Bottas] and some AlphaTauris behind with a medium tyre, while I was on a very used hard.At the beginning I was told they were not going to be allowed to unlap themselves, the people in front of me. Then it was decided to unlap themselves, and some people unlapped themselves, but there was still, I think it was an Aston Martin and a McLaren of [Daniel] Ricciardo, between the two leaders and myself.And this Ive never had before, having to restart the race with these two guys in front of me, and while fighting for a P3. So I do believe it was a strange one, and maybe something to look at because it was very strange to see, and it nearly cost me my podium, to be honest.