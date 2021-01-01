« previous next »
Online Dull Tools

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9120 on: Today at 01:43:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:41:55 pm
I personally think Mercs will drop the appeal. I really hope they don't just to make a point. They clearly have enough info to stand a good chance of winning too.
I think this will end with Massi getting sacked and the appeal being dropped. Mercedes have to show their support of Hamilton otherwise there is a big risk he just steps away from the sport.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9121 on: Today at 01:46:06 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 01:43:30 pm
https://twitter.com/Jon_Startin/status/1470337713933017091?s=20

Interesting that at the Eiffel GP 2020 Masi had a different interpretation on Article 48.12.
For people who can't be bothered to click through.

Quote
OK, I've now found the direct quote attributed to Masi after the Eifel GP in 2020. "There's a requirement in the sporting regulations to wave all the lapped cars past". October 2020, and the regulations haven't significantly changed by then. Inexcusable inconsistency.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9122 on: Today at 01:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:39:33 pm
This could all get a bet unfair on Verstappen as well. I am not a fan (see earlier post) but none of this was his fault. All rests with the FIA

What happened yesterday is neither drivers fault and it'll end up being very unfair on whatever driver is ultimately deemed the champion after any appeal.  It's obvious that Lewis was robbed by a questionable decision, but they'll be looking to see if any actual rules were broken by the Race Director, or was it the Race Director made a poor and very badly timed decision - but still within the rules.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9123 on: Today at 01:48:13 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 01:43:30 pm
https://twitter.com/Jon_Startin/status/1470337713933017091?s=20

Interesting that at the Eiffel GP 2020 Masi had a different interpretation on Article 48.12.

Wow. Honestly I'm no legal expert by any means but that's pretty damning.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9124 on: Today at 01:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:46:06 pm
For people who can't be bothered to click through.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9125 on: Today at 01:51:13 pm »
Cant say I know too much about F1, but if Hamilton wanted to win the race why didnt he just drive a bit faster?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9126 on: Today at 01:51:52 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 01:42:58 pm
I think everyone recognises that however the  champions league redraw is unfair on us but its still right that its redrawn. Its not right that the FIA have refused to rectify their fuck up.
Many sports analogies dont really work and this one doesnt either. I think more fitting would be to compare in game situations, and as we know these are a lot more difficult to change/repair (Chelsea Barcelona, Ireland hand ball, Lampard's goal vs Germany, etc..). Massive refereeing mistakes happen in any sport and I have barely ever seen justice in these scenarios. People will always know how this championship was won, but I do not think the outcome will ever change
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9127 on: Today at 01:53:35 pm »
Quote from: RedInside on Today at 01:51:52 pm
Many sports analogies dont really work and this one doesnt either. I think more fitting would be to compare in game situations, and as we know these are a lot more difficult to change/repair (Chelsea Barcelona, Ireland hand ball, Lampard's goal vs Germany, etc..). Massive refereeing mistakes happen in any sport and I have barely ever seen justice in these scenarios. People will always know how this championship was won, but I do not think the outcome will ever change
This isn't fair either. No decisions have ever been overturned after a football match but it is quite common in F1 to appeal to the race stewards and have results ammended.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9128 on: Today at 01:53:50 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 01:42:58 pm
I think everyone recognises that however the  champions league redraw is unfair on us but its still right that its redrawn. Its not right that the FIA have refused to rectify their fuck up.

Not really the same is it tho, only the draw has taken place, none of the games have been completed.  If the games had been played and we qualified for the next round, but then they decided to redo the draw and we then lost and got knocked out, can you imagine the fume!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9129 on: Today at 01:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:51:13 pm
Cant say I know too much about F1, but if Hamilton wanted to win the race why didnt he just drive a bit faster?

 ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9130 on: Today at 01:56:57 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:53:50 pm
Not really the same is it tho, only the draw has taken place, none of the games have been completed.  If the games had been played and we qualified for the next round, but then they decided to redo the draw and we then lost and got knocked out, can you imagine the fume!

Youve missed my point. Im not saying its identical, the F1 is a far bigger injustice. What Im saying is that just because there are innocent casualties it shouldnt stop the authorities doing the right thing and rectifying their fuck up.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9131 on: Today at 01:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:51:13 pm
Cant say I know too much about F1, but if Hamilton wanted to win the race why didnt he just drive a bit faster?
Hamilton was on a harder compound tyre that had done 40+ laps, so basically they were almost done. Verstappen because of the rules of the safety car managed to pit and put on a the new soft (fastest) tyre. Doing so gave a huge speed and grip advantage to Verstappen, which is why he was basically gift wrapped that race. It's was impossible for Hamilton to "go faster".
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9132 on: Today at 01:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:51:13 pm
Cant say I know too much about F1, but if Hamilton wanted to win the race why didnt he just drive a bit faster?

Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 01:43:30 pm
https://twitter.com/Jon_Startin/status/1470337713933017091?s=20

Interesting that at the Eiffel GP 2020 Masi had a different interpretation on Article 48.12.

There's another rule that says the race director shall have "overriding authority" on a number of matters, including the safety car, which seems to be his get out of jail free card.

The stewards' other argument for rejecting the protest was that article 48.13 - the very next clause - overrules 48.12 because it says: "Once the message 'safety car in this lap' has been displayed, it is mandatory to withdraw the safety car at the end of that lap."

Quote
Articles 15.3 and 48.13 will give Mercedes nightmares
The second offense: failure to comply with the additional lap under safety car mode after exceeding the pace car by latecomers. If the regulations had been applied to the letter, the race would have ended in a neutralized manner. The FIA ​​has explained that it wants to finish the race in a green way, in order to allow the champions to finish the championship on the track, in perfect fairness. The let them race (let them fight), already heard in Sao Paulo, and the law of sport prevailed.

Coming to the hearing as an implicated party, with three men  Christian Horner, Adrian Newey and Jonathan Weathley  Red Bull saw its defense arguments heard.

The Milton Keynes team relied on article 15.3 which gives authority to the chief of the race concerning the use of the safety car. The FIA ​​has retained this point, as well as article 48.13 which stipulates that the safety car must enter at the end of the concerned lap. In this case, the 48.13 applied in the 57th round canceled the 48.12.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9133 on: Today at 02:02:12 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 01:30:10 pm
Norris, Ricciardo and Leclerc have all come out and suggested yesterdays FIA decision was wrong now and a Hamilton radio message has come out in which he says the race was manipulated. Theres nothing controversial in there as we all saw what happened but its good to see some drivers questioning it and not staying silent.

Sainz as well. He said Masis call to let Max win but leave the other lapped cars in front of him left him screwed and almost cost him a podium.

This is really a bit of a horror show for the FIA. They cant be enjoying how humiliating this is.



It was certainly a very strange situation for me, said Sainz. Because I was obviously battling for a podium with Valtteri [Bottas] and some AlphaTauris behind with a medium tyre, while I was on a very used hard.

At the beginning I was told they were not going to be allowed to unlap themselves, the people in front of me. Then it was decided to unlap themselves, and some people unlapped themselves, but there was still, I think it was an Aston Martin and a McLaren of [Daniel] Ricciardo, between the two leaders and myself.

And this Ive never had before, having to restart the race with these two guys in front of me, and while fighting for a P3. So I do believe it was a strange one, and maybe something to look at because it was very strange to see, and it nearly cost me my podium, to be honest.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9134 on: Today at 02:02:50 pm »
I'm not sure 48.13 applies in this case as think that's only when cars are not unlapping themselves. Given he gave the order for cars to unlap themselves then clause 48.12 would be in play.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9135 on: Today at 02:03:46 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 02:02:12 pm
Sainz as well. He said Masis call to let Max win but leave the other lapped cars in front of him left him screwed and almost cost him a podium.

This is really a bit of a horror show for the FIA. They cant be enjoying how humiliating this is.

Yeah I'm surprised why more hasn't been made of this. Sainz could have potentially won the race.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9136 on: Today at 02:07:03 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 01:56:57 pm
Youve missed my point. Im not saying its identical, the F1 is a far bigger injustice. What Im saying is that just because there are innocent casualties it shouldnt stop the authorities doing the right thing and rectifying their fuck up.

I get that and it's easier to rectify something before the event has happened and when clear rules have been broken.  It's much harder to change something after the event has taken place, especially when the teams involved were at no fault for what happened.

Majority of people know Hamilton should have won that race.  Were rules actually broken tho?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9137 on: Today at 02:08:26 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:59:39 pm
;D

There's another rule that says the race director shall have "overriding authority" on a number of matters, including the safety car, which seems to be his get out of jail free card.

The stewards' other argument for rejecting the protest was that article 48.13 - the very next clause - overrules 48.12 because it says: "Once the message 'safety car in this lap' has been displayed, it is mandatory to withdraw the safety car at the end of that lap."

He can call when to bring out a safety car and call it in, as long as the rules around it are followed. ie. what didn't happen.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9138 on: Today at 02:09:24 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:59:39 pm
;D

There's another rule that says the race director shall have "overriding authority" on a number of matters, including the safety car, which seems to be his get out of jail free card.

The stewards' other argument for rejecting the protest was that article 48.13 - the very next clause - overrules 48.12 because it says: "Once the message 'safety car in this lap' has been displayed, it is mandatory to withdraw the safety car at the end of that lap."
He should have pushed that button till all the cars had unlapped themselves though. That literally the argument.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9139 on: Today at 02:10:39 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 11:41:39 am
Didn't go under my radar. He had an absolute shocker. Hamilton's battle with Perez shone a spotlight on just how poor he was. Clearly already on the beach.
The whole season has proved just how average Bottas is, he is a decent no 2 but folds under real pressure. Yes his engine was slower than Lewis's but he should've been 4th/5th and been in a position to hold up MV like Perez did.

 It's possible that Perez would've finished the season in 3rd place if he had the benefit of being part of Red Bull for a couple of seasons.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9140 on: Today at 02:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 01:40:21 pm
It's already unfair on Hamilton. Ultimately one of them is going to be fucked over by Masi.

Make them both champions and sack Masi. Probably the best outcome from here.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9141 on: Today at 02:31:33 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:07:03 pm
I get that and it's easier to rectify something before the event has happened and when clear rules have been broken.  It's much harder to change something after the event has taken place, especially when the teams involved were at no fault for what happened.

Majority of people know Hamilton should have won that race.  Were rules actually broken tho?
The actual written rules were broken and any previous precedent was thrown out by Michael Masi, however there seems to be a hidden Claude that the race director can call in the safety car any time he wants. However I'm pretty sure a decent lawyer would argue precedent was not followed and basically Masi made shit up while under pressure from a probably screaming Horner and Wolff.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9142 on: Today at 02:39:26 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 02:28:31 pm
Make them both champions and sack Masi. Probably the best outcome from here.

That is a brave suggestion. 😃
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9143 on: Today at 02:49:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:39:26 pm
That is a brave suggestion. 😃

Only way to not utterly screw one driver. Masi denied the sport a fair conclusion.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9144 on: Today at 02:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 02:31:33 pm
The actual written rules were broken and any previous precedent was thrown out by Michael Masi, however there seems to be a hidden Claude that the race director can call in the safety car any time he wants. However I'm pretty sure a decent lawyer would argue precedent was not followed and basically Masi made shit up while under pressure from a probably screaming Horner and Wolff.

It's not a hidden clause, it's in the rules and this is where the grey area is.  The sporting code says that all races should be finished on a green flag and not a safety car, so they rightly or wrongly used the rule to call in the safety car so that the race can be finished on a green light.

Just been reported on Sky Sports news that Toto sent a text to Max congratulating him being world champion and that he deserved it.  Wonder if this means Mercedes won't be proceeding ahead with the appeal?

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9145 on: Today at 02:52:52 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 02:49:47 pm
Only way to not utterly screw one driver. Masi denied the sport a fair conclusion.

From my standpoint I agree. Im not sure if Max and Lewiss fans will agree. But I dont see how else they can proceed without making things worse  between the teams next season.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9146 on: Today at 02:53:31 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:52:21 pm
It's not a hidden clause, it's in the rules and this is where the grey area is.  The sporting code says that all races should be finished on a green flag and not a safety car, so they rightly or wrongly used the rule to call in the safety car so that the race can be finished on a green light.

"Where possible" I believe is in there. I assume the "where possible" signifies that it needs to be within the rules.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9147 on: Today at 02:54:36 pm »
Am I missing something as the FIA already rejected the appeal yet people are posting as if they dont know what they are going to do?  Mercedes is appealing now to the ICA I think?  FIA rules dont allow going to CAS.

The twitter vids of Bottas and Toto getting hammered were pretty funny.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9148 on: Today at 02:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 02:53:31 pm
"Where possible" I believe is in there. I assume the "where possible" signifies that it needs to be within the rules.

Yes where possible, if the track was clear before the last lap then does that make it possible for Masi to then use his discretion to pull the safety car in?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9149 on: Today at 02:58:13 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:56:24 pm
Yes where possible, if the track was clear before the last lap then does that make it possible for Masi to then use his discretion to pull the safety car in?

If the correct process is followed as set out within the rules, yes.

I'm really not sure that bit of the sporting code gives carte blanche to just change or ignore rules as and when you want.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9150 on: Today at 02:59:13 pm »
Read that Toto congratulated Max officially, wonder if that means theyll drop the case
