sainz sort of quietly had a good season considering it was his first at ferrari. I was surprised to see he ended up with more points than leclerc.



anyway now it's all over (sort of) some thoughts:



Max Verstappen - bit of a nutter sometimes but a deserving champion

Lewis Hamilton - got stuffed at the end, would also have been deserving champion

Valtteri Bottas - meh. not good, not bad, just.......meh

Sergio Perez - not bad. a nice win, but could have done more

Carlos Sainz - good season. keeps getting it done.

Lando Norris - great year. unfair to call it a 'breakout' because he was good last season too

Charles Leclerc - probably disappointed to get fewer points than sainz

Daniel Ricciardo - one massive high in his win at monza but took a while to get to grips with the car

Pierre Gasly - seemed to have a great year in quali. but seems stuck where he is

Fernando Alonso - got a podium. guess he'll be happy with that, can't see him sticking around long if next year's car isn't very good

Esteban Ocon - again one big high in his win but the car seemed inconsistent

Sebastian Vettel - becoming the responsible elder statesman of F1 these days. car wasn't great, seems that aston were thinking of binning him for bottas so maybe not long left now

Lance Stroll - still better in races than quali. somewhat anonymous season

Yuki Tsunoda - started well, went to shit, but seemed to end pretty strongly

George Russell - kind of fell off after being confirmed with the merc drive. big things expected next season

Kimi Räikkönen - farewell and thanks for the memories

Nicholas Latifi - not good enough to be in f1. but brings in the monies

Antonio Giovinazzi - not good enough, won't be missed

Mick Schumacher - destroyed his teammate which was about all he could do in that car

Robert Kubica - less about him and more about.........

Nikita Mazepin - who managed to be classified lower than a man with basically 1 arm who was in about 2 race weekends. absolute shite