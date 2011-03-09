« previous next »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm
How many of them are on here defending the decision to hand Red Bull the title?  ;)

Indeed, anyone actively defending this decision is either a Verstappen fan and/or wanted Hamilton to lose.

Personally, I don't have any real attachment to either driver, at the start of the season I was hoping for Verstappen (or somebody else) to win the championship for a change, but the amount of help he has had from var in the latter part of the season has been completely over the top.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:29:35 pm
Why does it have to be one or the other? I know plenty of people that watch F1 with no allegiance to any team or driver. They just like watching the racing

Im one for sure, enjoy watching the battles and only got back into it this season as its not been such a bore fest as other recent years have. No allegiance to anyone as I dip in and out and dont look into anything too much regarding teams, drivers, etc.

Ignorance is bliss I guess as I thoroughly enjoyed the race today, one of the best things Ive watched all year, while on the other hand many with strong ties to Lewis seem absolutely beside themselves in here, like me after Liverpool being knocked out the CL or anytime we dont win to be fair  ;D
Hamilton was cheated out of it today. Best driver all day long. Took the lead, put down numerous fastest laps. Had it in the bag.

Dodgy dealing at the end, where they didnt follow the rules and seemed to make it up on the spot, left him sitting as a lame duck, trying to fend off fresh soft tires on worn hard tires in a one lap shoot out.

Verstappen won the points for non racing in Belgium. Why couldnt this finish under the safety car? For the 50+ laps prior to the Williams crash, Hamilton was the best man out there.

He was robbed. My interest in watching in future has waned, for sure. I like sport. That was not it.
I am a huge Hamilton fan and think he is the most under appreciated sports person around in this country (quite simply because he is good, flash and black). But that said I am not particularly bothered who won in the end and if anything I am enjoying the fall out because if there is ever a sport that deserves acrimony and for a result to be settled away from the event and in controversy then its this one. Its an absolute circus of a sport.
Have t bothered watching F1 for a while but thought this would be good to watch. Stupidly, I assumed that the lead would be maintained if the race restarted. I mean its not like they dont have the technology to do it. Instead 50+ laps go in the bin and the second place driver gets the lead wiped out and the chance to have fresh tyres.

Couldnt give a fuck about its the rules because if those are the rules, the rules are shit.

Joke of a sport.
So, that was crazy
Absolute farce.
As the Mercedes pit was the nearest to the track its curious to know why for the second time they did not bring Hamilton in for a change of tyres. They had the same opportunity as Red Bull but chose not to do it.
So is anyone feeling better about yesterday? I woke up this morning and the disbelief at that ending still prevails, I can only imagine how Lewis and everyone at Mercedes is feeling. This bad blood is going to rumble on now for months and it's highly distasteful. Yesterday everyone lost, including Red Bull and even in the years to come, this will always have a tainted haze over it. Yesterday the best man and team on the day, not due to anything they did but to a decision that was nonsensical at best and down right dodgy at worst.

As a fan of sport in general this has completely put me off F1, because there is no consistency of rule application. The 'sport' now exists only for the spectacle and the narrative that the FIA decided upon. Michael Masi and the FIA have been a joke the whole season but after Spa and Jeddah anyone thinking it couldn't get more ridiculous was utterly wrong.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:11:37 am
As the Mercedes pit was the nearest to the track its curious to know why for the second time they did not bring Hamilton in for a change of tyres. They had the same opportunity as Red Bull but chose not to do it.

I still think it should of been red flagged. There were almost 6 laps left when the SC came out, usually it takes a few laps under the SC to resume racing. It wasn't right for it to end under SC or the way it did on the last lap. Red flag should of came out but then you had Toto on the radio earlier asking Masi not to red flag it. There's far too much back and forth between the race director and pit wall for my liking. This year it's just gone up another level with Horner and Wolff trying to influence decisions.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:11:37 am
As the Mercedes pit was the nearest to the track its curious to know why for the second time they did not bring Hamilton in for a change of tyres. They had the same opportunity as Red Bull but chose not to do it.

Because if they do, redbull leave max out, he goes behind max, and if the rules are applied, which they weren't, it's almost certain there is no restart and max wins.

Leaving Lewis out in the circumstances, if the rules are applied correctly, is almost certainly the correct decision.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:16:25 am
I still think it should of been red flagged. There were almost 6 laps left when the SC came out, usually it takes a few laps under the SC to resume racing. It wasn't right for it to end under SC or the way it did on the last lap. Red flag should of came out but then you had Toto on the radio earlier asking Masi not to red flag it. There's far too much back and forth between the race director and pit wall for my liking. This year it's just gone up another level with Horner and Wolff trying to influence decisions.

I agree Ive made the same point about the managers trying to put pressure on officials its not correct. Hopefully that will be looked into next season.
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 07:17:33 am
Because if they do, redbull leave max out, he goes behind max, and if the rules are applied, which they weren't, it's almost certain there is no restart and max wins.

Leaving Lewis out in the circumstances, if the rules are applied correctly, is almost certainly the correct decision.

They had an earlier opportunity to bring him in and still didnt take it. At least Hamilton would have had less worn tyres.
